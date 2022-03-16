High school girls basketball state championship recaps

Bishop McGuinness blasts Bertie 70-42 for 10th 1A state title

RALEIGH – Bishop McGuinness took the lead early and never looked back on their way to a 70-42 win over Bertie and the Villains’ 10th state championship in program history. The Villains fell behind on the opening shot of the game, as Bertie’s Trianna Smallwood drilled a three, but Bishop got the next two buckets on layups, taking the lead 4-3 with 6:16 to go in the first, and never trailed again on the way to a win.

Bishop McGuinness defense was tough, forcing 38 turnovers in the game. The Villains made the Falcons pay for those turnovers also, scoring 44 points off the miscues. Adelaide Jernigan led the way for the Villains with seven steals and scored 16 points. She was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Bishop McGuinness.

Charley Chappell also played a key role for Bishop McGuinness, distributing the ball well from her point guard position. Chappell dished out seven assists and scored 15 points while pickpocketing Falcons three times for steals. She was chosen as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player of the game. Her sister, Tate Chappell, was the only other Villains’ player in double figures, scoring 15 points and was tied for the team lead in rebounds with five.

Bertie struggled mightily with the Bishop pressure, but Rakiyah Peele and Jessica Stokes both managed double-doubles in the game. Stokes scored 10 points with 12 rebounds and Peele pulled down 10 boards to go with her 12 points. Peele was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for the Falcons.

Bertie finished the season 22-5. The Falcons were 10-0 as champions of the Four Rivers 1A Conference. The Falcons won their first Eastern Regional Championship in school history, reaching the girls basketball state championship game for the first time.

Bishop McGuinness wrapped the year at 25-6. The Villains were 10-0 in conference play, winning the Northwest Piedmont 1A. The Villains won the school’s 10th state championship in girls basketball, their first since a string of nine straight from 2006 to 2014.

Salisbury claims 2A state championship after knocking off Farmville Central

CHAPEL HILL – The Salisbury Hornets used a balanced attack to take down Farmville Central 54-44 and win the 2022 2A girls basketball state championship at the Dean E. Smith Center. Kyla Bryant led the Hornets, dumping in 17 points and grabbing four boards on her way to being selected as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player in the 2A championship.

After an evenly played first quarter, the Hornets clamped down defensively in the second, holding the explosive Jaguars offense to just a pair of field goals in the quarter. The defensive effort helped the Hornets to a nine-point lead at halftime, slowing down the typically fast-paced Farmville attack.

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough drained three of her first four attempts from beyond the arc, two of them in the third quarter. She had 13 points in the game including four critical free throws down the stretch to help the Hornets keel the Jags at bay.

The Hornets also got an excellent performance from Jamecia Huntley who scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds despite drawing one of the toughest Farmville Central defenders, Journee McDaniel, for most of the day. Huntley’s performance on the boards and in the scoring column helped earn her Most Outstanding Player honors for Salisbury.

Amiya Joyner was a force in the paint for Farmville Central. The East Carolina commit scored a team-high 16 points and snatched 23 rebounds in the game. She also added five blocks in the game and was selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Farmville Central. McDaniel was the only other Jaguar in double figures, scoring 14 points and five rebounds with a pair of steals to her credit.

Farmville Central finished the season 27-5. The Jaguars were 12-0 as the champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference. The Jaguars won the Eastern Regional Championship for the fourth straight season.

Salisbury finished the season 28-1 and were 12-0 in the Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference where they won the league championship. The Hornets won the program’s fifth State Championship and first since 2011.

Northwood smashes Enka 70-42 to claim girls 3A NCHSAA championship

RALEIGH – Northwood won their first state basketball championship in convincing fashion, rolling by Enka 70-42. The Chargers got 18 points from Olivia Porter who also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists on her way to being named the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player.

The Chargers shot 63.4% from the floor in the first half, racing out to a 46-21 lead at the half. They also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Te’Keyah Bland who was named Most Outstanding Player for Northwood. Myla Marve was also in double figures for the Chargers with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Enka’s cinderella run ended with Hadleigh Dill scoring 12 points before being named Most Outstanding Player for the Jets. Bentlee Chockley was also in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Enka finished the year 16-15. The Jets closed out the year with five straight wins to reach the state championship game for the third time in program history with their third regional title.

Northwood wrapped up the year 30-1. The Chargers were 12-0 in the Central 3A where they won the Conference Championship. The Chargers won their first state title in their first appearance in the state championship game.

Chambers nabs third straight 4A crown with 46-44 win over Apex Friendship

CHAPEL HILL – Julius Chambers defense kept them in the game in the first half and provided the opportunity for a late surge to overcome a 14-point first half deficit and claw their way to a 46-44 victory over Apex Friendship. The win gave Chambers their third straight state championship including the COVID-19 shortened Co-Championship they shared in 2020.

The Julius Chambers Cougars’ early box-and-one defense on Apex Friendship’s McDonald’s All-American, Indya Nivar, slowed down the prolific scorer in the first half. Nivar was held to just five points in the first half, but despite her slower start, the Patriots enjoyed a 10-point halftime edge, 26-16.

The Cougars mounted a ferocious comeback in the final half. They were led by Jazlyn Harris who scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the final quarter, to help push them across the finish line. Harris finished with 14 points, two rebounds, and four steals on her way to being selected as the Most Outstanding Player for Chambers.

Chambers used their size advantage well in the second half. Seini Hicks finished the gaem with 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Cougars, helping keep possessions alive with seven offensive rebounds. She also dished out three assists and was selected as the Kay Yow Most Valuable Player for her efforts.

Apex Friendship got a game-high 16 points from Jada Coleman as the senior enjoyed some great looks with the Cougar defense focused on Nivar. Coleman added three rebounds and shot 5-9 from the field in the game. Indya Nivar finished the game with 14 points, including five straight for the Patriots to surge back in front in the late fourth quarter. She also had seven rebounds and three assists on her way to being selected for the Most Outstanding Player award for the Patriots.

Apex Friendship finished the season 29-3. The Patriots were 12-2 as the champions of the Southwest Wake 4A Conference. They won their first regional championship in program history, appearing the state championship game for the first time in the school’s brief history.

Chambers finished the season 24-6. The Cougars were 11-1 as the champions of the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. The Cougars appeared in the schools’ fourth state championship game, winning the title for the third straight season.