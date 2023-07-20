Several county high school varsity players recently received top honors from respected media outlet High School OT, making the All-State softball team.

Four McMichael players got the nod. Dakota Redmon, Savannah Lockhart, Jada Johnson and Makenna Stewart were all recognized. In addition, Rockingham County departed senior Kaylie Pegram also made the cut.

Phoenix rising senior Dakota Redmon, who has been a highly recruited player as both a pitcher and offensive player, was a First Team selection.

In her junior campaign, she had a .540 batting average. She had 47 hits, 53 RBIs, 10 homeruns and scored 20 more. As a pitcher she had a 0.84 ERA and struck out 231 opposing batters. Radford College is one of her major suitors.

Redmon was McMichael’s ace, and she’s poised to be one of the top pitchers in the state entering 2024.

Her teammate, recently graduated catcher, slugger Savannah Lockhart, was a Second Team selection. She had a .541 batting average, 46 hits, 44 RBIs, 11 doubles, a trio of triples, nine home runs and scored 14 more in 2023. She committed earlier this year to College of Charleston.

Former McMichael short stop Jada Johnson made the Third Team squad, and rising senior Makenna Stewart was an Honorable Mention selection.

Johnson hit .526, had 50 hits, 34 RBIs, 12 doubles, added six homers and scored 46 runs in addition to stealing 19 bases.

Phoenix rising senior and third baseman Makenna Stewart had a stellar season as well. She hit .505 at the plate, added 47 hits and 35 RBIs. She hit 10 doubles, five home runs, scored 32 runs and stole nine bases.

In addition, recently graduated Rockingham County outfielder Kaylie Pegram was also recognized for excellence on the field. She hit .457 during her senior campaign. She had 37 hits and 33 RBIs. In addition, she scored 28 runs and stole seven bases.

Both McMichael and Rockingham were on the doorstep of bringing home state titles this past season. The Phoenix closed out 2023 with a 27-1 record after winning both the Mid-State 2A regular season and conference tournament championships. They lost 4-2 to West Stanly in the fourth round May 19 in the 2A NCHSAA playoffs.

The Cougars were one of the best teams in the 3A ranks, closing out at 24-7 and also won both regular season and conference tournament titles. Rockingham also made a deep post season run, but eventually lost 2-1 to East Lincoln in the best of three-game series May 26.

This was HighSchoolOT’s its third-straight all-state softball team, featuring 25 players each on the first, second and third teams.

There was also 50 honorable mention spots rom the 2023 season.

For complete listings visit highschoolot.com.