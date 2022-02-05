 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Scores

Monday, Jan. 31

West Stokes 56, Reidsville 52

North Forsyth 63, Morehead 55

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rockingham 57, High Point Central 53

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Reidsville 57, T.W. Andrews 46

Morehead 61, McMichael 39

Thursday, Feb. 3

Northeast Guilford 73, Rockingham 60

Friday, Feb. 4

Reidsville 61, West Stokes 46

Morehead 63, T.W. Andrews 60

Walkertown 79, McMichael 62

Rockingham at Dudley, no score reported

Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 5

Reidsville at Walkertown, score unavailable at press time

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, score unavailable at press time

Monday, Feb. 7

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead versus Walkertown

Wednesday, Feb. 9

McMichael versus West Stokes

Friday, Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

Saturday, Feb. 12

Morehead at West Stokes, 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 14

Conference 46 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Teams, TBA

Feb. 15 and 16

Conference 46 Semifinals at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament Semifinals at Morehead

Teams, TBA

Feb. 18

Conference 46 Championship at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Championship at Morehead

Teams, TBA

All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference Overall

Dudley 9-1 16-4

Atkins 9-2 13-7

Smith 8-2 15-5

S. Guilford 5-4 12-7

E. Guilford 3-5 5-12

Rockingham 2-7 3-14

HP Central 2-9 4-16

NE Guilford 1-9 4-15

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

Walkertown 6-3 10-8

Reidsville 5-3 8-6

W. Stokes 5-4 8-12

T.W. Andrews 5-4 12-6

Morehead 5-4 13-5

N. Forsyth 4-5 8-12

McMichael 1-8 3-14

Girls Basketball

Scores

Monday, Jan. 31

Morehead 31, North Forsyth 30

West Stokes 62, Reidsville 28

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rockingham 55, High Point Central 12

Wednesday, Feb. 2

T.W. Andrews 60, Reidsville 34

Morehead 51, McMichael 14

Thursday, Feb. 3

Rockingham 51, Northeast Guilford 30

Friday, Feb. 4

Rockingham 56, Dudley 29

West Stokes 46, Reidsville 40

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, no score reported

McMichael 56, Walkertown 49

Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 5

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, score unavailable at press time

Monday, Feb. 7

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead at Walkertown

Wednesday, Feb. 9

McMichael versus West Stokes

Friday, Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

Saturday, Feb. 12

Morehead at West Stokes, 2 p.m.

Feb. 14

Conference 46 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Teams, TBA

Feb. 15 and 16

Conference 46 Semifinals at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament Semifinals at Morehead

Teams, TBA

Feb. 18

Conference 46 Championship at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Championship at Morehead

Teams, TBA

All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference Overall

Smith 10-0 18-2

Atkins 9-2 12-6

Rockingham 7-3 14-3

E. Guilford 5-5 6-13

NE Guilford 4-5 8-10

S. Guilford 2-8 3-15

Dudley 1-7 3-14

HP Central 0-8 1-16

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

TW Andrews 8-0 13-3

West Stokes 6-2 11-7

McMichael 6-3 12-5

Reidsville 4-4 6-7

Walkertown 2-5 6-7

Morehead 2-5 3-15

N. Forsyth 0-8 2-15

