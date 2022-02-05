High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Scores
Monday, Jan. 31
West Stokes 56, Reidsville 52
North Forsyth 63, Morehead 55
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rockingham 57, High Point Central 53
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Reidsville 57, T.W. Andrews 46
Morehead 61, McMichael 39
Thursday, Feb. 3
Northeast Guilford 73, Rockingham 60
Friday, Feb. 4
Reidsville 61, West Stokes 46
Morehead 63, T.W. Andrews 60
Walkertown 79, McMichael 62
Rockingham at Dudley, no score reported
Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 5
Reidsville at Walkertown, score unavailable at press time
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, score unavailable at press time
Monday, Feb. 7
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead versus Walkertown
Wednesday, Feb. 9
McMichael versus West Stokes
Friday, Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
Saturday, Feb. 12
Morehead at West Stokes, 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 14
Conference 46 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Teams, TBA
Feb. 15 and 16
Conference 46 Semifinals at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament Semifinals at Morehead
Teams, TBA
Feb. 18
Conference 46 Championship at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Championship at Morehead
Teams, TBA
All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Dudley 9-1 16-4
Atkins 9-2 13-7
Smith 8-2 15-5
S. Guilford 5-4 12-7
E. Guilford 3-5 5-12
Rockingham 2-7 3-14
HP Central 2-9 4-16
NE Guilford 1-9 4-15
2A Conference 34
Conference Overall
Walkertown 6-3 10-8
Reidsville 5-3 8-6
W. Stokes 5-4 8-12
T.W. Andrews 5-4 12-6
Morehead 5-4 13-5
N. Forsyth 4-5 8-12
McMichael 1-8 3-14
Girls Basketball
Scores
Monday, Jan. 31
Morehead 31, North Forsyth 30
West Stokes 62, Reidsville 28
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rockingham 55, High Point Central 12
Wednesday, Feb. 2
T.W. Andrews 60, Reidsville 34
Morehead 51, McMichael 14
Thursday, Feb. 3
Rockingham 51, Northeast Guilford 30
Friday, Feb. 4
Rockingham 56, Dudley 29
West Stokes 46, Reidsville 40
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, no score reported
McMichael 56, Walkertown 49
Schedule
Saturday, Feb. 5
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, score unavailable at press time
Monday, Feb. 7
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead at Walkertown
Wednesday, Feb. 9
McMichael versus West Stokes
Friday, Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
Saturday, Feb. 12
Morehead at West Stokes, 2 p.m.
Feb. 14
Conference 46 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Teams, TBA
Feb. 15 and 16
Conference 46 Semifinals at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament Semifinals at Morehead
Teams, TBA
Feb. 18
Conference 46 Championship at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Championship at Morehead
Teams, TBA
All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Smith 10-0 18-2
Atkins 9-2 12-6
Rockingham 7-3 14-3
E. Guilford 5-5 6-13
NE Guilford 4-5 8-10
S. Guilford 2-8 3-15
Dudley 1-7 3-14
HP Central 0-8 1-16
2A Conference 34
Conference Overall
TW Andrews 8-0 13-3
West Stokes 6-2 11-7
McMichael 6-3 12-5
Reidsville 4-4 6-7
Walkertown 2-5 6-7
Morehead 2-5 3-15
N. Forsyth 0-8 2-15