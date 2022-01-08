 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard
Basketball

Boys Scores

Tuesday, Jan. 4

West Stokes 61, Morehead 54

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Carlisle 82, McMichael 76

T.W. Andrews 65, Morehead 61

Reidsville 66, Walkertown 56

Friday, Jan. 7

Morehead 67, McMichael 55

Thomasville 72, Reidsville 56

Rockingham versus Dudley, no score reported

Boys Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Rockingham versus Atkins

Reidsville versus McMichael

Morehead at Walkertown

Jan. 18

Reidsville at Morehead

McMichael versus North Forsyth, noon

Jan. 19

Rockingham at Reidsville

Jan. 21

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 8 p.m.

Morehead versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus West Stokes

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Jan. 25

Rockingham versus Smith, 8 p.m.

Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews

Jan. 26

Reidsville at Lexington

Jan. 27

McMichael versus North Forsyth, 8 p.m.

Jan. 28

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Reidsville at Walkertown

Morehead at West Stokes

Jan. 31

Reidsville at West Stokes

Feb. 1

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 8 p.m.

Morehead versus McMichael

Feb. 4

Rockingham at Dudley

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

McMichael at Walkertown

Feb. 7

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead at Walkertown

Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

Feb. 14

Conference 2A 34 and 3A 46 Tournaments, TBA

All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Boys Basketball Standings

3A Conference 46 

Conference Overall

Smith 4-1 10-4

Atkins 3-1 6-6

E. Guilford 3-1 5-8

Dudley 2-1 8-4

S. Guilford 2-2 9-5

HP Central 1-3 3-10

Rockingham 1-3 2-9

NE Guilford 0-4 3-10

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

T.W. Andrews 4-0 10-2

Walkertown 3-1 6-6

Reidsville 1-1 3-4

W. Stokes 2-2 5-9

N. Forsyth 2-1 6-8

Morehead 1-3 9-4

McMichael 0-4 2-10

Girls

Scores

Tuesday, Jan. 4

West Stokes 53, Morehead 17

Rockingham 60, High Point Central 10

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Reidsville 62, Walkertown 51

Friday, Jan. 7

Reidsville 68, Thomasville 19

Girls Schedule

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Morehead at T.W. Andrews

Friday, Jan. 14

Rockingham versus Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus McMichael

Morehead versus Walkertown

Jan. 18

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Morehead

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Jan. 19

Rockingham at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 21

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus West Stokes

Jan. 25

Rockingham versus Smith, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews

Jan. 26

Reidsville versus Lexington

Jan. 28

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Walkertown

Morehead at West Stokes

Jan. 31

Reidsville at West Stokes

Feb. 1

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus McMichael

Feb. 4

Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

McMichael at Walkertown

Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead at Walkertown

Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Girls Basketball Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference Overall

Smith 4-0 11-2

Atkins 4-1 7-5

Rockingham 3-1 10-1

E. Guilford 2-2 3-10

NE Guilford 2-2 6-7

Dudley 0-2 2-8

HP Central 0-3 1-11

S. Guilford 0-4 1-11

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

West Stokes 2-0 7-4

Reidsville 2-0 5-3

TW Andrews 3-0 8-2

Morehead 1-1 2-11

Walkertown 1-1 5-3

McMichael 1-2 7-4

N. Forsyth 0-4 2-11

