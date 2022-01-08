High School Scoreboard

Basketball
Boys Scores
Tuesday, Jan. 4
West Stokes 61, Morehead 54
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Carlisle 82, McMichael 76
T.W. Andrews 65, Morehead 61
Reidsville 66, Walkertown 56
Friday, Jan. 7
Morehead 67, McMichael 55
Thomasville 72, Reidsville 56
Rockingham versus Dudley, no score reported
Boys Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Rockingham versus Atkins
Reidsville versus McMichael
Morehead at Walkertown
Jan. 18
Reidsville at Morehead
McMichael versus North Forsyth, noon
Jan. 19
Rockingham at Reidsville
Jan. 21
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 8 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth
McMichael versus West Stokes
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Jan. 25
Rockingham versus Smith, 8 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews
Jan. 26
Reidsville at Lexington
Jan. 27
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 8 p.m.
Jan. 28
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford
Reidsville at Walkertown
Morehead at West Stokes
Jan. 31
Reidsville at West Stokes
Feb. 1
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 8 p.m.
Morehead versus McMichael
Feb. 4
Rockingham at Dudley
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
McMichael at Walkertown
Feb. 7
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead at Walkertown
Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
Feb. 14
Conference 2A 34 and 3A 46 Tournaments, TBA
All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Boys Basketball Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Smith 4-1 10-4
Atkins 3-1 6-6
E. Guilford 3-1 5-8
Dudley 2-1 8-4
S. Guilford 2-2 9-5
HP Central 1-3 3-10
Rockingham 1-3 2-9
NE Guilford 0-4 3-10
2A Conference 34
Conference Overall
T.W. Andrews 4-0 10-2
Walkertown 3-1 6-6
Reidsville 1-1 3-4
W. Stokes 2-2 5-9
N. Forsyth 2-1 6-8
Morehead 1-3 9-4
McMichael 0-4 2-10
Girls
Scores
Tuesday, Jan. 4
West Stokes 53, Morehead 17
Rockingham 60, High Point Central 10
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Reidsville 62, Walkertown 51
Friday, Jan. 7
Reidsville 68, Thomasville 19
Girls Schedule
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Morehead at T.W. Andrews
Friday, Jan. 14
Rockingham versus Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus McMichael
Morehead versus Walkertown
Jan. 18
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Morehead
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Jan. 19
Rockingham at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth
McMichael versus West Stokes
Jan. 25
Rockingham versus Smith, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews
Jan. 26
Reidsville versus Lexington
Jan. 28
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown
Morehead at West Stokes
Jan. 31
Reidsville at West Stokes
Feb. 1
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus McMichael
Feb. 4
Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
McMichael at Walkertown
Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead at Walkertown
Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Girls Basketball Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Smith 4-0 11-2
Atkins 4-1 7-5
Rockingham 3-1 10-1
E. Guilford 2-2 3-10
NE Guilford 2-2 6-7
Dudley 0-2 2-8
HP Central 0-3 1-11
S. Guilford 0-4 1-11
2A Conference 34