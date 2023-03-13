Baseball
Scores
Monday, March 6
North Stokes 7, McMichael 3
Tuesday, March 7
Rockingham 11, Southern Guilford 0
Reidsville 11, Walkertown 0
Wednesday, March 8
North Surry 3, McMichael 2
Morehead 4, Rockingham 2
Thursday, March 9
East Surry 3, McMichael 2
Rockingham 7, Southern Guilford 3
Friday, March 10
Morehead 8, Bethany 7
Schedule
Wednesday, March 15
Rockingham at Morehead
McMichael versus Dudley
Friday, March 17
Rockingham at Smith
Morehead at Reidville
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 5 p.m. / 7 p.m. (double-header)
Mid-State 2A Boys Baseball Standings
Overall Conf.
Reidsville;2-0;2-2
T.W. Andrews;1-0;2-0
Walkertown;2-2;2-3
N. Forsyth;0-3;0-4
McMichael;0-0;0-4
Morehead;0-0;3-0
West Stokes;0-0;2-3
Mid-State 3A Boys Baseball Standings
Overall Conf.
Rockingham;2-0;3-2
E. Guilford;1-0;3-0
Dudley;1-0;3-0
Atkins;2-1;4-1
NE Guilford;1-2;1-2-1
Smith;0-1;0-2
S. Guilford;0-2;2-3
HP Central;0-1;1-2
Softball
Schedule
Wednesday, March 8
McMichael 10, Northwest Guilford 0
Thursday, March 9
Rockingham 17, Smith 0
Schedule
Monday, March 13
Morehead versus Bethany
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
McMichael versus Randleman
Thursday, March 16
Rockingham at Morehead
Friday, March 17
Rockingham versus High Point Central
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 5 p.m.
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Girls Softball Standings
McMichael;3-0
West Stokes;2-1
Walkertown;3-2
Morehead;0-1
N. Forsyth;0-0
Reidsville;0-0
T.W. Andrews;0-0
Mid-State 3A Girls Softball Standings
Conference;Overall
Rockingham;2-0;3-0
E. Guilford;1-0;2-2
Dudley;1-0;3-1
S. Guilford;2-1;2-2
Atkins;0-1;0-1
Smith;0-1;0-1
HP Central;0-1;1-1
NE Guilford;0-2;0-3
Girls Soccer
Scores
Tuesday, March 7
Rockingham 9, Morehead 0
Thursday March 9
Morehead 9, Northeast Guilford 1
Rockingham 8, McMichael 0
Schedule
Wednesday, March 15
McMichael versus Walkertown
Thursday, March 16
Rockingham versus McMichael
Friday, March 17
Rockingham at Reidsville
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 3A Soccer Standings
Morehead;2-1
West Stokes;1-2-1
N. Forsyth;0-1
McMichael;0-1-1
Reidsville;0-0
Walkertown;0-0
T.W. Andrews;0-0
Mid-State 3A Soccer Standings
Conference;Overall
Rockingham;2-0-1
Atkins;3-1
Smith;0-2
HP Central;0-3
NE Guilford;0-4
S. Guilford;0-4
E. Guilford;0-0