High School Scoreboard

Nov. 5
First Round
Reidsville 49, Randleman 7
Burns 56, McMichael 14
Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19
Chase 47, Pine Lake Prep 8
Shelby 55, Owen 3
Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6
Robinson 33, West Stokes 14
South Pint 41, Eastern Guilford 31
Ardrey Kell 62, Northwest Guilford 7
East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14
Asheville 61, Davie 28
Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8
Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21
Andrews 34, Bishop McGuinness 6
Dudley 60, North Henderson 0
Hough 52, Page 3
South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21
Robbinsbille 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14
Glenn 7, Providence 3
Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20
Porter Ridge 27, Reagan 21
East Forsyth 49, Southeast Guilford 0
North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14
Nov. 12
Second Round
Reidsville versus Chase, 7 p.m.
Nov. 19
Third Round
Nov. 26
Fourth Round
Dec. 3
Regionals
Dec. 10 & 11
State Championship Games
Visit nchsaa.org for complete statewide schedule and results.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
