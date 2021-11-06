 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Scoreboard
0 Comments

High School Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

Scores

NCHSAA Playoffs

Nov. 5

First Round

Reidsville 49, Randleman 7

Burns 56, McMichael 14

Parkwood 42, Rockingham County 19

Chase 47, Pine Lake Prep 8

Shelby 55, Owen 3

Salisbury 49, North Forsyth 6

Robinson 33, West Stokes 14

South Pint 41, Eastern Guilford 31

Ardrey Kell 62, Northwest Guilford 7

East Lincoln 22, Oak Grove 14

Asheville 61, Davie 28

Grimsley 44, Cox Mill 8

Lake Norman 28, Northern Guilford 21

Andrews 34, Bishop McGuinness 6

Dudley 60, North Henderson  0

Hough 52, Page 3

South Mecklenburg 27, West Forsyth 21

Robbinsbille 66, Winston-Salem Prep 14

Glenn 7, Providence 3

Pisgah 29, Southern Guilford 20

Porter Ridge 27, Reagan 21

East Forsyth 49, Southeast Guilford 0

North Davidson 59, West Henderson 14

Nov. 12

Second Round

Reidsville versus Chase, 7 p.m.

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov. 26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10 & 11

State Championship Games

Visit nchsaa.org for complete statewide schedule and results.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Volleyball

Scores

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

Fourth Round

Saturday, Oct. 30

Southwest Randolph 3, McMichael 1

S;22;25;25;25;3

M;22;25;25;25;1

Soccer

Scores

First Round of NCHSAA Playoffs

Monday, Nov. 1

Newton-Conover 4, McMichael 1

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News