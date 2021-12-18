High School Scoreboard

Football State Championship Results
December 10 & December 11
1A State Championship
Kenan Stadium – Chapel Hill
Tarboro 28, Mitchell 7
2A State Championship
Carter Finley Stadium – Raleigh
Shelby 55, Wallace-Rose Hill 34
3A State Championship
Kenan Stadium – Chapel Hill
Dudley 69, J.H. Rose 40
4A State Championship
Carter Finley Stadium – Raleigh
Cardinal Gibbons 14, Julius Chambers 2
Boys Basketball
Scores
Monday, Dec. 13
West Stokes 49, McMichael 35
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Smith 72, Rockingham 25
North Forsyth 56, Morehead 53
Thursday, Dec. 16
Morehead 90, Northeast Guilford 68
Friday, Dec. 17
Eastern Guilford 53, Rockingham 49 double overtime
T.W. Andrews 58, McMichael 45
North Forsyth 63, Reidsville 58
Schedule
Monday, Dec. 20
Rockingham versus North Stokes, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
McMichael at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus Reidsville
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Morehead versus Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Boys Basketball Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference; Overall
Southern Guilford;2-1;8-2
Eastern Guilford;3-0;4-3
Atkins;2-1;5-2
Smith;2-1;5-3
High Point Central;1-1;2-6
Northeast Guilford;0-3; 2-7
Rockingham;0-3;1-7
Dudley;1-1;4-3
2A Conference 34
Conference;Overall
Walkertown;2-0;3-3
North Forsyth;2-0;4-5
T.W. Andrews;1-0;5-1
West Stokes;1-1;2-5
Morehead;0-1;7-1
McMichael;0-3;2-6
Reidsville;0-1;0-1
Girls Basketball Scores
Monday, Dec. 13
West Stokes 39, McMichael 23
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Smith 55, Rockingham 44
Morehead 42, North Forsyth 19
Wednesday, Dec. 15
McMichael 42, Bassett 38 - double OT
Thursday, Dec. 16
Northeast Guilford 47, Morehead 6
Friday, Dec. 17
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, no score reported
Rockingham 70, Eastern Guilford 26
Reidsville 44,North Forsyth 25
Schedule
Monday, Dec. 20
Reidsville versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus North Stokes
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Rockingham versus Reidsville
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Girls Basketball Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference;Overall
Eastern Guilford;2-1;2-5