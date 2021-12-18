 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Scoreboard
0 Comments

High School Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Football State Championship Results

December 10 & December 11

1A State Championship

Kenan Stadium – Chapel Hill

Tarboro 28, Mitchell 7

2A State Championship

Carter Finley Stadium – Raleigh

Shelby 55, Wallace-Rose Hill 34

3A State Championship

Kenan Stadium – Chapel Hill

Dudley 69, J.H. Rose 40

4A State Championship

Carter Finley Stadium – Raleigh

Cardinal Gibbons 14, Julius Chambers 2

Boys Basketball

Scores

Monday, Dec. 13

West Stokes 49, McMichael 35

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Smith 72, Rockingham 25

North Forsyth 56, Morehead 53

Thursday, Dec. 16

Morehead 90, Northeast Guilford 68

Friday, Dec. 17

Eastern Guilford 53, Rockingham 49 double overtime

T.W. Andrews 58, McMichael 45

North Forsyth 63, Reidsville 58

Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20

Rockingham versus North Stokes, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

McMichael at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus Reidsville

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Morehead versus Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

All games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Boys Basketball Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference; Overall

Southern Guilford;2-1;8-2

Eastern Guilford;3-0;4-3

Atkins;2-1;5-2

Smith;2-1;5-3

High Point Central;1-1;2-6

Northeast Guilford;0-3; 2-7

Rockingham;0-3;1-7

Dudley;1-1;4-3

2A Conference 34

Conference;Overall

Walkertown;2-0;3-3

North Forsyth;2-0;4-5

T.W. Andrews;1-0;5-1

West Stokes;1-1;2-5

Morehead;0-1;7-1

McMichael;0-3;2-6

Reidsville;0-1;0-1

Girls Basketball Scores

Monday, Dec. 13

West Stokes 39, McMichael 23

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Smith 55, Rockingham 44

Morehead 42, North Forsyth 19

Wednesday, Dec. 15

McMichael 42, Bassett 38 - double OT

Thursday, Dec. 16

Northeast Guilford 47, Morehead 6

Friday, Dec. 17

McMichael at T.W. Andrews, no score reported

Rockingham 70, Eastern Guilford 26

Reidsville 44,North Forsyth 25

Schedule

Monday, Dec. 20

Reidsville versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus North Stokes

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Rockingham versus Reidsville

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Girls Basketball Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference;Overall

Eastern Guilford;2-1;2-5

Smith;2-0;7-1

Rockingham;1-1;6-1

Northeast Guilford;1-1;5-3

Atkins;2-1;4-5

High Point Central;0-1;0-7

Dudley;0-1;1-5

Southern Guilford;0-3;0-8

2A Conference 34

Conference;Overall

TW Andrews;1-0;4-1

Morehead;1-0;1-8

West Stokes;1-0;5-3

Reidsville;1-0;2-0

McMichael;1-1;5-3

North Forsyth;0-2;1-9

Walkertown;0-1;4-3

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert