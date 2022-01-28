High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Scores
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Smith 81, Rockingham 41
Reidsville 72, North Forsyth 55
T.W. Andrews 57, McMichael 43
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Morehead 73, Reidsville 66
Thursday, Jan. 27
McMichael 64, North Forsyth 43
Friday, Jan. 28
Reidsville at Walkertown, postponed due to weather
Morehead at West Stokes, postponed due to weather
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, postponed due to weather
Schedule
Monday, Jan. 31
Reidsville at West Stokes
Morehead versus North Forsyth
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Morehead versus McMichael
Friday, Feb. 4
Rockingham at Dudley
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
McMichael at Walkertown
Saturday, Feb. 5
Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Feb. 7
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead versus Walkertown
Feb. 9
McMichael versus West Stokes
Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
Feb. 12
Morehead at West Stokes, 3:30 p.m.
Conference 46 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Feb. 14
First Round
Teams, TBA
Feb. 15 and 16
Semifinals - at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Feb. 18
Championship - at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament
TBA
All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Dudley 7-1 14-4
Smith 6-1 13-4
Atkins 6-2 10-7
S. Guilford 5-3 12-6
E. Guilford 3-3 5-10
HP Central 2-7 4-13
Rockingham 1-6 2-13
NE Guilford 0-7 3-13
2A Conference 34
Conference Overall
T.W. Andrews 5-1 12-3
Walkertown 4-3 8-8
Reidsville 3-2 7-5
W. Stokes 3-3 6-11
Morehead 3-3 11-4
N. Forsyth 3-4 7-11
McMichael 1-6 3-12
Girls Basketball
Scores
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Smith 60, Rockingham 22
Reidsville 66, North Forsyth 12
T.W. Andrews 48, McMichael 40
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Reidsville 57, Morehead 12
Thursday, Jan. 27
Rockingham 53, Dudley 40
Friday, Jan. 28
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, postponed due to weather
Reidsville at Walkertown, postponed due to weather
Morehead at West Stokes, postponed due to weather
Schedule
Monday, Jan. 31
Reidsville at West Stokes
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus McMichael
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Friday, Feb. 4
Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
McMichael at Walkertown
Feb. 7
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Feb. 8
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at McMichael
Morehead at Walkertown
Feb. 9
McMichael versus West Stokes
Feb. 11
Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Morehead
McMichael at North Forsyth
Feb. 12
Morehead at West Stokes, 2 p.m.
Conference 46 Tournament
Higher seed hosts the first round
Feb. 14
First Round
Teams, TBA
Feb. 15 and 16
Semifinals - at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Feb. 18
Championship - at Atkins
Teams, TBA
Conference 34 Tournament
TBA
All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
3A Conference 46
Conference Overall
Smith 8-0 16-2
Atkins 7-1 10-6
Rockingham 4-3 11-2
NE Guilford 3-3 7-8
E. Guilford 3-4 4-12
S. Guilford 2-6 3-13
Dudley 1-4 3-11
HP Central 0-7 1-15
2A Conference 34
Conference Overall
TW Andrews 5-0 10-3
West Stokes 4-1 9-6
Reidsville 4-1 6-4