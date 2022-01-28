 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Scores

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Smith 81, Rockingham 41

Reidsville 72, North Forsyth 55

T.W. Andrews 57, McMichael 43

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Morehead 73, Reidsville 66

Thursday, Jan. 27

McMichael 64, North Forsyth 43

Friday, Jan. 28

Reidsville at Walkertown, postponed due to weather

Morehead at West Stokes, postponed due to weather

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, postponed due to weather

Schedule

Monday, Jan. 31

Reidsville at West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Morehead versus McMichael

Friday, Feb. 4

Rockingham at Dudley

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

McMichael at Walkertown

Saturday, Feb. 5

Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Feb. 7

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 8 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead versus Walkertown

Feb. 9

McMichael versus West Stokes

Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

Feb. 12

Morehead at West Stokes, 3:30 p.m.

Conference 46 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Feb. 14

First Round

Teams, TBA

Feb. 15 and 16

Semifinals - at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Feb. 18

Championship - at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament

TBA

All boys games tip off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference Overall

Dudley 7-1 14-4

Smith 6-1 13-4

Atkins 6-2 10-7

S. Guilford 5-3 12-6

E. Guilford 3-3 5-10

HP Central 2-7 4-13

Rockingham 1-6 2-13

NE Guilford 0-7 3-13

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

T.W. Andrews 5-1 12-3

Walkertown 4-3 8-8

Reidsville 3-2 7-5

W. Stokes 3-3 6-11

Morehead 3-3 11-4

N. Forsyth 3-4 7-11

McMichael 1-6 3-12

Girls Basketball

Scores

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Smith 60, Rockingham 22

Reidsville 66, North Forsyth 12

T.W. Andrews 48, McMichael 40

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Reidsville 57, Morehead 12

Thursday, Jan. 27

Rockingham 53, Dudley 40

Friday, Jan. 28

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, postponed due to weather

Reidsville at Walkertown, postponed due to weather

Morehead at West Stokes, postponed due to weather

Schedule

Monday, Jan. 31

Reidsville at West Stokes

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus McMichael

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Friday, Feb. 4

Rockingham at Dudley, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

McMichael at Walkertown

Feb. 7

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Feb. 8

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at McMichael

Morehead at Walkertown

Feb. 9

McMichael versus West Stokes

Feb. 11

Rockingham at Atkins, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Morehead

McMichael at North Forsyth

Feb. 12

Morehead at West Stokes, 2 p.m.

Conference 46 Tournament

Higher seed hosts the first round

Feb. 14

First Round

Teams, TBA

Feb. 15 and 16

Semifinals - at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Feb. 18

Championship - at Atkins

Teams, TBA

Conference 34 Tournament

TBA

All girls games tip off at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

3A Conference 46

Conference Overall

Smith 8-0 16-2

Atkins 7-1 10-6

Rockingham 4-3 11-2

NE Guilford 3-3 7-8

E. Guilford 3-4 4-12

S. Guilford 2-6 3-13

Dudley 1-4 3-11

HP Central 0-7 1-15

2A Conference 34

Conference Overall

TW Andrews 5-0 10-3

West Stokes 4-1 9-6

Reidsville 4-1 6-4

McMichael 4-3 10-5

Walkertown 2-3 6-4

Morehead 1-4 2-14

N. Forsyth 0-7 2-14

