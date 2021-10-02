High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Reidsville 42, North Forsyth 12
Friday, Oct. 1
McMichael 51, Lexington 18
West Stokes 20, Morehead 14
Eastern Guilford 40, Rockingham 21
Reidsville 38, Walkertown 8
High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford, no score reported
Dudley 72, Smith 6
Southern Guilford 22, Atkins 2
North Forsyth 54, T.W. Andrews 24
Football Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
McMichael versus Morehead
Reidsville, bye
Rockingham at High Point Central
Walkertown versus North Forsyth
T.W. Andrews versus West Stokes
Ben L. Smith versus Southern Guilford
Northeast Guilford at Dudley
Atkins at Eastern Guilford
Oct. 15
McMichael at Walkertown
Morehead at T.W. Andrews
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Rockingham versus Dudley
Oct. 22
Morehead versus Walkertown
Reidsville versus McMichael
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Oct. 29
McMichael at North Forsyth
Reidsville at Morehead
Rockingham versus Atkins
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
2021 NCHSAA Football State Playoff Schedule
Oct. 30
Bracketing
Nov. 5
First Round
Nov. 12
Second Round
Nov. 19
Third Round
Nov. 26
Fourth Round
Dec. 3
Regionals
Dec. 10/11
States
Football Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference;Overall
McMichael;3-0;4-2
Reidsville;2-0;5-0
North Forsyth;2-1;3-3
Walkertown;1-1;3-3
West Stokes;1-2;3-2
Morehead;0-2;1-5
T.W. Andrews;0-2;1-4
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference;Overall
Dudley;3-0;5-1
Eastern Guilford;2-0;3-1
Rockingham;2-1;3-2
Southern Guilford;2-1;3-3
High Point Central;0-1;1-3
Ben L. Smith;0-2;1-4
Atkins;1-1;2-3
Northeast Guilford;0-2;0-5
Volleyball
Scores
Monday, Sept. 27
McMichael 3, Caldwell Academy 0
M;28;25;25;3
C;26;18;18;0
High Point Central 3, Rockingham 1
H;25;25;0;25;25;3
R;0;0;25;0;1
Bartlett Yancey 3, Morehead 0
B;25;25;25;3
M;5;12;12;0
Tuesday, Sept. 28
McMichael 3, Reidsville 0
M;25;15;25;3
R;11;8;3;0
Walkertown 3, Morehead 0
W;25;25;25;0
M;21;21;18;0
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Rockingham 3, Smith 0
Thursday, Sept. 30
McMichael 3, Walkertown 0
M;25;25;25;3
W;11;15;17;0
Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 0
Volleyball Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 5
McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Scores
Monday, Sept. 27
North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0
Dudley 3, Rockingham 0
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Walkertown 9, Morehead 0
Wednesday, Sept. 29
McMichael 2, West Stokes 0
North Forsyth 11, Morehead 0
Northeast Guilford 1, Rockingham 0
Soccer Schedule
Monday, Oct. 4
McMichael at North Forsyth
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Atkins
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Morehead versus West Stokes
Wednesday, Oct. 6
McMichael versus Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Thursday, Oct. 7
Rockingham at High Point Central
All games start at 6 p.m.