 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Scoreboard
0 Comments

High School Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

Scores

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Reidsville 42, North Forsyth 12

Friday, Oct. 1

McMichael 51, Lexington 18

West Stokes 20, Morehead 14

Eastern Guilford 40, Rockingham 21

Reidsville 38, Walkertown 8

High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford, no score reported

Dudley 72, Smith 6

Southern Guilford 22, Atkins 2

North Forsyth 54, T.W. Andrews 24

Football Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

McMichael versus Morehead

Reidsville, bye

Rockingham at High Point Central

Walkertown versus North Forsyth

T.W. Andrews versus West Stokes

Ben L. Smith versus Southern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Dudley

Atkins at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 15

McMichael at Walkertown

Morehead at T.W. Andrews

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Rockingham versus Dudley

Oct. 22

Morehead versus Walkertown

Reidsville versus McMichael

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

Oct. 29

McMichael at North Forsyth

Reidsville at Morehead

Rockingham versus Atkins

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

2021 NCHSAA Football State Playoff Schedule

Oct. 30

Bracketing

Nov. 5

First Round

Nov. 12

Second Round

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov.  26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10/11

States

Football Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference;Overall

McMichael;3-0;4-2

Reidsville;2-0;5-0

North Forsyth;2-1;3-3

Walkertown;1-1;3-3

West Stokes;1-2;3-2

Morehead;0-2;1-5

T.W. Andrews;0-2;1-4

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference;Overall

Dudley;3-0;5-1

Eastern Guilford;2-0;3-1

Rockingham;2-1;3-2

Southern Guilford;2-1;3-3

High Point Central;0-1;1-3

Ben L. Smith;0-2;1-4

Atkins;1-1;2-3

Northeast Guilford;0-2;0-5

Volleyball

Scores

Monday, Sept. 27

McMichael 3, Caldwell Academy 0

M;28;25;25;3

C;26;18;18;0

High Point Central 3, Rockingham 1

H;25;25;0;25;25;3

R;0;0;25;0;1

Bartlett Yancey 3, Morehead 0

B;25;25;25;3

M;5;12;12;0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

McMichael 3, Reidsville 0

M;25;15;25;3

R;11;8;3;0

Walkertown 3, Morehead 0

W;25;25;25;0

M;21;21;18;0

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Rockingham 3, Smith 0

Thursday, Sept. 30

McMichael 3, Walkertown 0

M;25;25;25;3

W;11;15;17;0

Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 0

Volleyball Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 5

McMichael at Morehead, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus  High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.

Reidsville versus Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Sept. 27

North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0

Dudley 3, Rockingham 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Walkertown 9, Morehead 0

Wednesday, Sept. 29

McMichael 2, West Stokes 0

North Forsyth 11, Morehead 0

Northeast Guilford 1, Rockingham 0

Soccer Schedule

Monday, Oct. 4

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham versus Atkins

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Morehead versus West Stokes

Wednesday, Oct. 6

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Thursday, Oct. 7

Rockingham at High Point Central

All games start at 6 p.m.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News