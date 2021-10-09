 Skip to main content
High School Scoreboard

Football

Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Reidsville 43, T.W. Andrews 12

Thursday, Oct. 7

McMichael 43, Morehead 3

Friday, Oct. 8

Rockingham at High Point Central, moved to Oct. 19

Reidsville, bye

Walkertown versus North Forsyth, no score reported

West Stokes 20, T.W. Andrews 12

Ben L. Smith versus Southern Guilford, no score reported

Dudley 68, Northeast Guilford 0

Atkins 50, Danville 30

Football Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 12

High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford

Friday, Oct. 15

McMichael at Walkertown

Morehead at T.W. Andrews

Reidsville versus West Stokes

North Forsyth at North Surry

Rockingham versus Dudley

Southern Guilford versus Eastern Guilford

Atkins versus Northeast Guilford

Smith at High Point Central

Oct. 19

Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Morehead versus Walkertown

Reidsville versus McMichael

West Stokes at North Forsyth

T.W. Andrews, bye

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at Dudley

High Point Central at Atkins

Smith at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 29

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Reidsville at Morehead

Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews

West Stokes versus Galax

Rockingham versus Atkins

Southern Guilford at High Point Central

Northeast Guilford at Smith

Football Playoff Schedule

Oct. 30

Bracketing

Nov. 5

First Round

Nov. 12

Second Round

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov. 26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10/11

States

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Football Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference;Overall

McMichael;4-0;5-2

Reidsville;3-0;6-0

North Forsyth;2-1;3-3

Walkertown;1-1;3-3

West Stokes;2-2;4-2

Morehead;0-3;1-6

T.W. Andrews;0-4;1-6

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference;Overall

Dudley;4-0;6-1

Eastern Guilford;2-0;3-1

Rockingham;2-1;3-2

Southern Guilford;2-1;3-3

High Point Central;0-1;1-3

Ben L. Smith;0-2;1-4

Atkins;1-1;3-3

Northeast Guilford;0-3;0-6

Volleyball

Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 5

McMichael 3, Morehead 0

McM;25;25;25;3

MHS;9;11;13;0

Rockingham 3, High Point Central 1

R;19;25;27;25;3

H;25;19;25;16;1

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 0

R;25;25;25;3

E;11;21;23;0

Thursday, Oct. 7

West Stokes 3, Morehead 0

W;25;25;26;3

M;6;12;24;0

Rockingham at Dudley, no score reported

Walkertown 3, Reidsville 0

W;25;25;25;3

R;11;11;12;0

Volleyball Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11

McMichael at West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Smith

Tuesday, Oct. 12

McMichael at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Thursday, Oct. 14

McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.

Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Oct. 18

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA

Oct. 19

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA

Oct. 20

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA

All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Oct. 4

North Forsyth 6, McMichael 1

Reidsville 7, Morehead 0

Atkins 4, Rockingham 1

Tuesday, Oct. 5

West Stokes 6, Morehead 2

Wednesday, Oct. 6

McMichael 2, Reidsville 2

Walkertown 9, Morehead 0

Soccer Schedule

Monday, Oct. 11

Rockingham versus Smith

McMichael versus Reidsville

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Morehead versus McMichael

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Friday, Oct. 15

McMichael at Bethany

Oct. 18

Rockingham versus High Point Central

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Morehead at West Stokes

Oct. 19

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Oct. 20

Rockingham at Dudley

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Morehead versus McMichael

Oct. 25

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus West Stokes

Oct. 27

Rockingham at Atkins

McMichael at Walkertown

All games start at 6 p.m.

