High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Reidsville 43, T.W. Andrews 12
Thursday, Oct. 7
McMichael 43, Morehead 3
Friday, Oct. 8
Rockingham at High Point Central, moved to Oct. 19
Reidsville, bye
Walkertown versus North Forsyth, no score reported
West Stokes 20, T.W. Andrews 12
Ben L. Smith versus Southern Guilford, no score reported
Dudley 68, Northeast Guilford 0
Atkins 50, Danville 30
Football Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 12
High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford
Friday, Oct. 15
McMichael at Walkertown
Morehead at T.W. Andrews
Reidsville versus West Stokes
North Forsyth at North Surry
Rockingham versus Dudley
Southern Guilford versus Eastern Guilford
Atkins versus Northeast Guilford
Smith at High Point Central
Oct. 19
Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
Morehead versus Walkertown
Reidsville versus McMichael
West Stokes at North Forsyth
T.W. Andrews, bye
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at Dudley
High Point Central at Atkins
Smith at Eastern Guilford
Oct. 29
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Reidsville at Morehead
Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews
West Stokes versus Galax
Rockingham versus Atkins
Southern Guilford at High Point Central
Northeast Guilford at Smith
Football Playoff Schedule
Oct. 30
Bracketing
Nov. 5
First Round
Nov. 12
Second Round
Nov. 19
Third Round
Nov. 26
Fourth Round
Dec. 3
Regionals
Dec. 10/11
States
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Football Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference;Overall
McMichael;4-0;5-2
Reidsville;3-0;6-0
North Forsyth;2-1;3-3
Walkertown;1-1;3-3
West Stokes;2-2;4-2
Morehead;0-3;1-6
T.W. Andrews;0-4;1-6
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference;Overall
Dudley;4-0;6-1
Eastern Guilford;2-0;3-1
Rockingham;2-1;3-2
Southern Guilford;2-1;3-3
High Point Central;0-1;1-3
Ben L. Smith;0-2;1-4
Atkins;1-1;3-3
Northeast Guilford;0-3;0-6
Volleyball
Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 5
McMichael 3, Morehead 0
McM;25;25;25;3
MHS;9;11;13;0
Rockingham 3, High Point Central 1
R;19;25;27;25;3
H;25;19;25;16;1
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 0
R;25;25;25;3
E;11;21;23;0
Thursday, Oct. 7
West Stokes 3, Morehead 0
W;25;25;26;3
M;6;12;24;0
Rockingham at Dudley, no score reported
Walkertown 3, Reidsville 0
W;25;25;25;3
R;11;11;12;0
Volleyball Schedule
Monday, Oct. 11
McMichael at West Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Smith
Tuesday, Oct. 12
McMichael at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Thursday, Oct. 14
McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Oct. 18
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA
Oct. 19
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA
Oct. 20
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament, venue and times TBA
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Soccer
Scores
Monday, Oct. 4
North Forsyth 6, McMichael 1
Reidsville 7, Morehead 0
Atkins 4, Rockingham 1
Tuesday, Oct. 5
West Stokes 6, Morehead 2
Wednesday, Oct. 6
McMichael 2, Reidsville 2
Walkertown 9, Morehead 0
Soccer Schedule
Monday, Oct. 11
Rockingham versus Smith
McMichael versus Reidsville
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Morehead versus McMichael
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford
Friday, Oct. 15
McMichael at Bethany
Oct. 18
Rockingham versus High Point Central
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Morehead at West Stokes
Oct. 19
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Oct. 20
Rockingham at Dudley
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Morehead versus McMichael
Oct. 25
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead versus North Forsyth
McMichael versus West Stokes
Oct. 27
Rockingham at Atkins
McMichael at Walkertown
All games start at 6 p.m.