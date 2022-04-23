 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Scoreboard

  • 0

Baseball

Scores

Saturday, April 16

Voyager 3, Morehead 1

North Stanly 8, Morehead 5 (nine innings)

Tuesday, April 19

McMichael 5, Eastern Guilford 2

Reidsville 16, Salisbury 1

Rockingham 15, Atkins 0

Wednesday, April 20

The Burlington School 1, McMichael 0

Rockingham 10, Reidsville 0

Thursday, April 21

Morehead 11, Northern Guilford 0

Friday, April 22

Reidsville 12, Salisbury 1

People are also reading…

Rockingham 6, Atkins 3 (8 innings)

Schedule

Monday, April 25

Rockingham versus Dudley

Morehead versus Jordan-Matthews

Tuesday, April 26

McMichael versus West Stokes

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

Wednesday, April 27

Reidsville at Western Alamance

Morehead at Carlisle

Friday, April 29

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at Jordan Matthews

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Baseball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 7-1 14-4

Morehead 8-2 13-5

McMichael 6-2 16-3

Walkertown 5-5 13-8

Reidsville 0-8 6-12

TW Andrews 0-8 4-11

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 11-0 17-3

Rockingham 9-2 13-7

Dudley 7-4 8-9

Atkins 6-6 12-7

NE Guilford 5-7 8-13

S. Guilford 4-7 5-14

H.P. Central 4-8 9-8

Smith 0-12 3-13

Softball

Scores

Tuesday, April 19

Rockingham 20, Atkins 2

Wednesday, April 20

McMichael 15, Bethany 0

Thursday, April 21

Morehead 4, McMichael 3

Rockingham 25, Reidsville 5 (1st game double-header)

Rockingham 15, Reidsville 0 (2nd game double-header)

Friday, April 22

McMichael 6, Walkertown 4

West Stokes over Reidsville (forfeit)

Rockingham 17, Atkins 0

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, no score reported

Schedule

Monday, April 25

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead at Walkertown

Tuesday, April 26

Reidsville at McMichael

Rockingham at Dudley

Wednesday, April 27

McMichael versus Bethany

Rockingham versus Reidsville

Friday, April 29

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham wins by forfeit to Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Softball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 9-0 13-3-1

McMichael 6-2 16-5

Morehead 4-3 8-6

Walkertown 4-5 13-7

Reidsville 2-6 2-10

T.W. Andrews 0-9 0-11

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 13-0 18-2

E. Guilford 10-2 12-5

S. Guilford 9-3 10-5

Dudley 7-5 7-7

Atkins 5-7 7-11

H.P. Central 1-9 1-10

N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12

Smith 0-10 0-10

Girls Soccer

Monday, April 18

McMichael at Morehead, no score reported

Tuesday, April 19

Atkins 1, Rockingham 0

Wednesday, April 20

West Stokes 4, Morehead 0

Walkertown 5, Reidsville 4 (2 overtime)

Thursday, April 21

Atkins 3, Rockingham 0

Schedule

Monday, April 25

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford

Wednesday, April 27

Reidsville versus TW Andrews

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Smith

Thursday, April 28

Morehead versus Walkertown

May 2

Reidsville at West Stokes

Rockingham versus Southeast Guilford

May 4

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham versus High Point Central

May 11

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 5-0-1 7-3-3

McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1

North Forsyth 4-3 4-3

Walkertown 2-5 6-6

Morehead 1-3 3-6

Reidsville 0-6 1-8

T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Atkins 6-0 9-0-2

Rockingham 4-2 10-3-1

H.P. Central 4-3 4-8

Southern Guilford 3-3 3-9

Smith 2-4 2-4

Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-11

Dudley 0-2 0-2

Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert