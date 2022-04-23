High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Saturday, April 16
Voyager 3, Morehead 1
North Stanly 8, Morehead 5 (nine innings)
Tuesday, April 19
McMichael 5, Eastern Guilford 2
Reidsville 16, Salisbury 1
Rockingham 15, Atkins 0
Wednesday, April 20
The Burlington School 1, McMichael 0
Rockingham 10, Reidsville 0
Thursday, April 21
Morehead 11, Northern Guilford 0
Friday, April 22
Reidsville 12, Salisbury 1
Rockingham 6, Atkins 3 (8 innings)
Schedule
Monday, April 25
Rockingham versus Dudley
Morehead versus Jordan-Matthews
Tuesday, April 26
McMichael versus West Stokes
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Wednesday, April 27
Reidsville at Western Alamance
Morehead at Carlisle
Friday, April 29
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at Jordan Matthews
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Baseball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 7-1 14-4
Morehead 8-2 13-5
McMichael 6-2 16-3
Walkertown 5-5 13-8
Reidsville 0-8 6-12
TW Andrews 0-8 4-11
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 11-0 17-3
Rockingham 9-2 13-7
Dudley 7-4 8-9
Atkins 6-6 12-7
NE Guilford 5-7 8-13
S. Guilford 4-7 5-14
H.P. Central 4-8 9-8
Smith 0-12 3-13
Softball
Scores
Tuesday, April 19
Rockingham 20, Atkins 2
Wednesday, April 20
McMichael 15, Bethany 0
Thursday, April 21
Morehead 4, McMichael 3
Rockingham 25, Reidsville 5 (1st game double-header)
Rockingham 15, Reidsville 0 (2nd game double-header)
Friday, April 22
McMichael 6, Walkertown 4
West Stokes over Reidsville (forfeit)
Rockingham 17, Atkins 0
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, no score reported
Schedule
Monday, April 25
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead at Walkertown
Tuesday, April 26
Reidsville at McMichael
Rockingham at Dudley
Wednesday, April 27
McMichael versus Bethany
Rockingham versus Reidsville
Friday, April 29
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham wins by forfeit to Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Softball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 9-0 13-3-1
McMichael 6-2 16-5
Morehead 4-3 8-6
Walkertown 4-5 13-7
Reidsville 2-6 2-10
T.W. Andrews 0-9 0-11
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 13-0 18-2
E. Guilford 10-2 12-5
S. Guilford 9-3 10-5
Dudley 7-5 7-7
Atkins 5-7 7-11
H.P. Central 1-9 1-10
N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12
Smith 0-10 0-10
Girls Soccer
Monday, April 18
McMichael at Morehead, no score reported
Tuesday, April 19
Atkins 1, Rockingham 0
Wednesday, April 20
West Stokes 4, Morehead 0
Walkertown 5, Reidsville 4 (2 overtime)
Thursday, April 21
Atkins 3, Rockingham 0
Schedule
Monday, April 25
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Wednesday, April 27
Reidsville versus TW Andrews
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Rockingham versus Smith
Thursday, April 28
Morehead versus Walkertown
May 2
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham versus Southeast Guilford
May 4
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham versus High Point Central
May 11
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 5-0-1 7-3-3
McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1
North Forsyth 4-3 4-3
Walkertown 2-5 6-6
Morehead 1-3 3-6
Reidsville 0-6 1-8
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Atkins 6-0 9-0-2
Rockingham 4-2 10-3-1
H.P. Central 4-3 4-8
Southern Guilford 3-3 3-9
Smith 2-4 2-4
Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-11
Dudley 0-2 0-2
Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0