Boys Basketball
Scores
Monday, Feb. 6
Reidsville 72, TW Andrews 69
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Morehead 73, Walkertown 72
Reidsville 74, McMichael 45
Northeast Guilford 69, Rockingham 62
Friday, Feb. 10
Reidsville 84, Morehead 67
McMichael 67, North Forsyth 59
Atkins 64, Rockingham 50
Boys Schedule
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
Monday, Feb. 13
First round games
Morehead at Walkertown, time TBD
North Forsyth at West Stokes, time TBD
McMichael at TW Andrews, time TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Semifinals – at Walkertown, TBD
Reidsville versus winner of Walkertown-Morehead, time TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Semifinals – at Walkertown, TBD
West Stokes-North Forsyth winner versus McMichael-TW Andrews winner, TWA
Friday, Feb. 17
Championship Finals – at Walkertown, TBD
Mid-State 3A Conference Basketball Tournament
Hosted by the higher seed throughout the event, TBD
Standings
Mid-State 2A
;Conf.;Overall
Reidsville;12-0;19-0
West Stokes;9-3;13-9
TW Andrews;8-4;15-8
Walkertown;6-6;10-12
Morehead;5-7;13-7
McMichael;1-10;6-15
N. Forsyth;0-11;3-18
Mid-State 3A
;Conf.;Overall
S. Guilford;13-1;20-4
Smith;11-2;20-3
Dudley;10-3;17-5
NE Guilford;6-7;9-12
Atkins; 6-8;7-16
Eastern Guilford;3-10;4-19
Rockingham;3-11;3-20
High Point Central;2-12;2-22
Girls Basketball
Scores
Monday, Feb. 6
TW Andrews 62, Reidsville 30
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Walkertown 56, Morehead 45
Reidsville 63, McMichael 55
Rockingham 46, Northeast Guilford 36
Friday, Feb. 10
McMichael 53, North Forsyth 29
Reidsville 42, Morehead 33
Rockingham 47, Atkins 36
Schedule
Monday, Feb. 13
TW Andrews bye
Walkertown at West Stokes, TBD
Morehead at McMichael, TBD
North Forsyth at Reidsville, TBD
Tuesday, Feb. 14
TW Andrews winner of WS versus Walkertown, TBD
Wednesday, Feb. 15
McMichael versus Morehead / versus Reidsville North Forsyth
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
Monday, Feb. 13
First round games at higher seed, TBD – boys and girls
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Semifinals – at Walkertown, TBD – boys and girls
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Semifinals – at Walkertown, TBD – boys and girls
Friday, Feb. 17
Championship Finals – at Walkertown, TBD – boys and girls
Standings
Mid-State 2A
;Conf.;Overall
TW Andrews;12-0;18-4
McMichael;8-3;13-8
Reidsville;7-5;10-10
Walkertown;5-7;11-9
West Stokes 5-7;6-16
North Forsyth;4-7;6-14
Morehead;0-12;4-17
Mid-State 3A
;Conf.;Overall
Smith;13-0;18-2
Rockingham;10-4;19-4
Dudley;9-4;15-7
Atkins 8-6;12-10
NE Guilford;6-7;10-11
S. Guilford;4-9;7-15
E. Guilford;3-10;5-18
HP Central;0-13;0-23
Wrestling Schedule
Feb. 10 – Feb. 11
NCHSAA 2A Mideast Regionals
NCHSAA 3A Midwest Regionals