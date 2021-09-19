 Skip to main content
High School Scoreboard
agate

High School Scoreboard

Football

Scores

Friday, Sept. 17

Rockingham 14, Southern Guilford 6

North Forsyth 32, Morehead 0

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, postponed

Walkertown, bye

Dudley 57, High Point Central 0

Atkins 20, Ben L. Smith 12

Eastern Guilford 58, Northeast Guilford 8

Saturday, Sept. 18

McMichael at West Stokes, no score available at press time

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 24

Reidsville vs. North Forsyth, postponed

McMichael vs. T.W. Andrews

Morehead, bye

Walkertown at West Stokes

Rockingham at Ben L. Smith

Eastern Guilford vs. High Point Central

Atkins vs. Dudley

Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

All games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference Overall

Reidsville 0-0 3-0

West Stokes 0-0 2-0

Walkertown 0-0 2-2

Morehead 0-1 1-4

North Forsyth 1-0 2-2

McMichael 0-0 1-2

T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference Overall

Dudley 1-0 3-1

Eastern Guilford 1-0 2-1

Rockingham 1-0 2-1

Southern Guilford 0-1 1-3

High Point Central 0-1 1-3

Ben L. Smith 0-1 1-3

Atkins 1-0 2-2

Northeast Guilford 0-1 0-4

Volleyball

Scores

Saturday, Sept. 11

McMichael 3, Southwest Randolph 1

M 25 25 20 25 — 3

S 21 15 25 22 — 1

McMichael 3, West Stanley 0

M 25 25 25 — 3

W 22 11 19 — 0

Monday, Sept. 13

McMichael 3, Bishop McGuiness 1

M 23 25 25 25 — 3

B 25 11 23 17 — 1

Magna Vista 3, Morehead 0

MV 25 25 25 — 3

MH 22 8 18 — 0

Tuesday, Sept. 14

West Stokes 3, Morehead 0

W 25 25 25 — 3

M 17 10 6 — 0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

McMichael 3, Southwest Guilford 0

M 25 25 25 — 3

S 8 13 24 — 0

Morehead 3, Martinsville 0

MHS 25 25 25 — 3

M 13 13 16 0

Thursday, Sept. 16

McMichael 3, T.W. Andrews 0

Schedule

Monday, Sept. 20

Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.

Morehead at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham vs. Atkins, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Rockingham at Eastern Alamance, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

McMichael at North Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Reidsville vs. Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 24

Morehead vs. Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham vs. Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Sept. 13

Walkertown 2, Reidsville 0

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Reidsville 2, West Stokes 2

Saturday, Sept. 18

Reidsville vs. Mcmichael, results not available at press time

Schedule

Monday, Sept. 20

McMichael vs. Morehead, 6 p.m.

Rockingham vs. Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

McMichael vs. Leadership Academy, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Mcmichael vs. North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at High Point Central, 6 p.m.

