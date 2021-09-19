High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Friday, Sept. 17
Rockingham 14, Southern Guilford 6
North Forsyth 32, Morehead 0
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, postponed
Walkertown, bye
Dudley 57, High Point Central 0
Atkins 20, Ben L. Smith 12
Eastern Guilford 58, Northeast Guilford 8
Saturday, Sept. 18
McMichael at West Stokes, no score available at press time
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 24
Reidsville vs. North Forsyth, postponed
McMichael vs. T.W. Andrews
Morehead, bye
Walkertown at West Stokes
Rockingham at Ben L. Smith
Eastern Guilford vs. High Point Central
Atkins vs. Dudley
Southern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
All games begin at 7:30 p.m.
Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference Overall
Reidsville 0-0 3-0
West Stokes 0-0 2-0
Walkertown 0-0 2-2
Morehead 0-1 1-4
North Forsyth 1-0 2-2
McMichael 0-0 1-2
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference Overall
Dudley 1-0 3-1
Eastern Guilford 1-0 2-1
Rockingham 1-0 2-1
Southern Guilford 0-1 1-3
High Point Central 0-1 1-3
Ben L. Smith 0-1 1-3
Atkins 1-0 2-2
Northeast Guilford 0-1 0-4
Volleyball
Scores
Saturday, Sept. 11
McMichael 3, Southwest Randolph 1
M 25 25 20 25 — 3
S 21 15 25 22 — 1
McMichael 3, West Stanley 0
M 25 25 25 — 3
W 22 11 19 — 0
Monday, Sept. 13
McMichael 3, Bishop McGuiness 1
M 23 25 25 25 — 3
B 25 11 23 17 — 1
Magna Vista 3, Morehead 0
MV 25 25 25 — 3
MH 22 8 18 — 0
Tuesday, Sept. 14
West Stokes 3, Morehead 0
W 25 25 25 — 3
M 17 10 6 — 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
McMichael 3, Southwest Guilford 0
M 25 25 25 — 3
S 8 13 24 — 0
Morehead 3, Martinsville 0
MHS 25 25 25 — 3
M 13 13 16 0
Thursday, Sept. 16
McMichael 3, T.W. Andrews 0
Schedule
Monday, Sept. 20
Reidsville at Walkertown, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham vs. Atkins, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Rockingham at Eastern Alamance, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
McMichael at North Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Reidsville vs. Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 24
Morehead vs. Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham vs. Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Scores
Monday, Sept. 13
Walkertown 2, Reidsville 0
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Reidsville 2, West Stokes 2
Saturday, Sept. 18
Reidsville vs. Mcmichael, results not available at press time