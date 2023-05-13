Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, May 9
First Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
No. 14 Morehead 4, 19 Hendersonville 3
No. 24 McMichael 12, No. 9 Maiden 9
No. 2 Randleman 17, No. 31 Reidsville 2
No. 15 North Davidson 2, No. 18 Rockingham County 1
Friday, May 12
Second Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
No. 14 Morehead, 2, No. 3 East Surry 1
No. 8 Lincoln Charter 15, No. 24 McMichael 6
Schedule
Tuesday, May 16
Third Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
Friday, May 19
Fourth Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
May 22-27
Regional Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
June 2-3
Championship 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For complete state-wide pairings and results visit nchsaa.org.
Softball
Scores
Tuesday, May 9
First Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
No. 1 McMichael 16, No. 32 East Gaston 1
No. 14 Morehead 3, No. 19 Chase 2
No. 7 Rockingham County 14, 26 North Iredell 3
Friday, May 12
Second Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
McMichael 14, West Lincoln 1
Rockingham 7, No. 10 versus North Davidson 2
No. 3 West Wilkes 10, Morehead 0
Schedule
Tuesday, May 16
Third Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
May 22-27
Regional Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
June 2-3
Championship 2A/3A NCHSAA state tournaments
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
For complete state-wide pairings and results visit nchsaa.org.
Girls Soccer
Scores
Monday, May 8
North Forsyth 7, Reidsville 0
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Tuesday, May 9
Reidsville 4, Morehead 2 (OT)
Wednesday, May 10
Atkins 8, Rockingham 0
North Forsyth 2, Morehead 0
West Stokes 7, McMichael 1
Friday, May 12
Seeding for 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
Schedule
Monday, May 15
First Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
Thursday, May 18
Second Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
May 22
Third Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
May 25
Fourth Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
May 30
Regional Round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
June 2-3
State championship round 2A/3A NCHSAA state playoffs
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
;Conf.;Overall
West Stokes;9-0;13-3-1
N. Forsyth;7-3;9-4
McMichael;7-3;8-7-1
Reidsville;3-6-1;3-7-1
Morehead;2-7;4-17
Walkertown;0-9-1;0-10-1
T.W. Andrews;0-0;0-0
Mid-State 3A Conference
;Conf.;Overall
Atkins;14-0;17-2-1
Rockingham;11-2;17-3-1
E. Guilford;7-7;7-8
S. Guilford;6-6;7-13
HP Central;5-7-1;5-11-3
Smith;4-7-2;4-11-2
NE Guilford;2-10-1;2-15-1
Dudley;1-11;1-13