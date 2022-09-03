High School Scoreboard

High School Football
All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Scores
Thursday, Sept. 1
Reidsville 50, Rockingham 6
Friday, Sept. 2
McMichael 21, South Stokes 20
Northeast Guilford 18, Morehead 7
Schedule
Friday, Sept. 9
McMichael at Carver, 7 p.m.
Morehead vs. Martinsville
Reidsville vs. Eastern Alamance
Rockingham – bye
Sept. 16
McMichael vs. West Stokes
Morehead vs. North Forsyth
Reidsville vs. T.W. Andrews
Rockingham vs. Southern Guilford
Sept. 23
McMichael at T.W. Andrews
Morehead – bye
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Rockingham vs. Smith
Sept. 30
McMichael — bye
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville vs. Walkertown
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford
Oct. 7
McMichael at Morehead
Reidsville — bye
Rockingham vs. High Point Central
Oct. 14
McMichael vs. Walkertown
Morehead vs. T.W. Andrews
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham at Dudley
Oct. 21
McMichael vs. Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham vs. Northeast Guilford
Oct. 28
McMichael at North Forsyth
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham at Atkins
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Overall
Morehead 2-1
McMichael 2-1
Reidsville 2-1
T.W. Andrews 2-1
West Stokes 2-1
North Forsyth 2-1
Walkertown 2-1
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Overall
Northeast Guilford 3-0
Atkins 1-1
Rockingham 1-2
Dudley 1-2
Southern Guilford 1-2
Smith 0-2
HP Central 0-3
Eastern Guilford 0-3
High School Volleyball
Scores
Monday, Aug. 29
McMichael 3, Rockingham 0
M 25 25 25 3
R 13 10 14 0
Morehead versus Martinsville, no score reported
Tuesday, Aug. 30
McMichael 3, North Forsyth 0
M 25 25 25 3
N 7 11 7 0
Morehead at Reidsville, no score reported
Rockingham 3, Southern Guilford 1
Thursday, Sept. 1
McMichael versus Reidsville, no score reported
Morehead 2, Walkertown 3
W 25 28 25 3
M 11 26 11 0
Rockingham 3, Smith 0
Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 6
McMichael versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
McMichael at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
McMichael Tournament, TBA
Sept. 12
Morehead at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13
Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19
Rockingham versus Williams, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20
Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.
McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26
McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
McMichael at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Smith, 5 p.m.
Sept. 29
McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4
McMichael versus Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at High Point Central, 5 p.m.
Oct. 5
McMichael versus Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8
McMichael Tournament, TBA
Oct. 11
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6:45 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Oct. 13
Rockingham versus Atkins, 5 p.m.
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Conference Overall
Walkertown 2-0 7-0
McMichael 1-0 6-1
Morehead 0-1 0-5
N. Forsyth 0-1 1-4
T.W. Andrews 0-1 1-5
Reidsville 0-0 0-1
West Stokes 0-0 3-1
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Conference Overall
HP Central 2-0 2-3
Rockingham 2-0 5-2
E. Guilford 1-1 1-7
Atkins 1-1 2-1
Smith 1-1 2-2
S. Guilford 0-1 1-5
NE Guilford 0-1 1-3
Dudley 0-2 1-5