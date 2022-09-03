 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard

  • 0

High School Football

All games kick off at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Scores

Thursday, Sept. 1

Reidsville 50, Rockingham 6

Friday, Sept. 2

McMichael 21, South Stokes 20

Northeast Guilford 18, Morehead 7

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 9

McMichael at Carver, 7 p.m.

Morehead vs. Martinsville

Reidsville vs. Eastern Alamance

Rockingham – bye

Sept. 16

McMichael vs. West Stokes

Morehead vs. North Forsyth

Reidsville vs. T.W. Andrews

Rockingham vs. Southern Guilford

Sept. 23

McMichael at T.W. Andrews

Morehead – bye

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Rockingham vs. Smith

Sept. 30

McMichael — bye

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville vs. Walkertown

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 7

McMichael at Morehead

Reidsville — bye

Rockingham vs. High Point Central

Oct. 14

McMichael vs. Walkertown

Morehead vs. T.W. Andrews

Reidsville at West Stokes

Rockingham at Dudley

Oct. 21

McMichael vs. Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham vs. Northeast Guilford

Oct. 28

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham at Atkins

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Overall

Morehead 2-1

McMichael 2-1

Reidsville 2-1

T.W. Andrews 2-1

West Stokes 2-1

North Forsyth 2-1

Walkertown 2-1

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Overall

Northeast Guilford 3-0

Atkins 1-1

Rockingham 1-2

Dudley 1-2

Southern Guilford 1-2

Smith 0-2

HP Central 0-3

Eastern Guilford 0-3

High School Volleyball

Scores

Monday, Aug. 29

McMichael 3, Rockingham 0

M  25  25  25  3

R  13  10  14  0

Morehead versus Martinsville, no score reported

Tuesday, Aug. 30

McMichael 3, North Forsyth 0

M  25  25  25  3

N   7   11    7  0

Morehead at Reidsville, no score reported

Rockingham 3, Southern Guilford 1

Thursday, Sept. 1

McMichael versus Reidsville, no score reported

Morehead 2, Walkertown 3

W  25  28  25  3

M  11  26  11  0

Rockingham 3, Smith 0

Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 6

McMichael versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

McMichael at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

McMichael Tournament, TBA

Sept. 12

Morehead at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13

Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19

Rockingham versus Williams, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20

Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.

McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.

McMichael versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26

McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27

McMichael at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Smith, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29

McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4

McMichael versus Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at High Point Central, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5

McMichael versus Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8

McMichael Tournament, TBA

Oct. 11

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6:45 p.m.

Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13

McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.

Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13

Rockingham versus Atkins, 5 p.m.

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

                      Conference   Overall

Walkertown     2-0                7-0

McMichael      1-0                6-1

Morehead       0-1                0-5

N. Forsyth      0-1                1-4

T.W. Andrews   0-1                1-5

Reidsville         0-0                0-1

West Stokes     0-0                3-1

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

                   Conference   Overall

HP Central    2-0                2-3

Rockingham  2-0                5-2

E. Guilford    1-1                1-7

Atkins           1-1               2-1

Smith           1-1                2-2

S. Guilford     0-1               1-5

NE Guilford    0-1               1-3

Dudley          0-2               1-5

