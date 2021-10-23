 Skip to main content
High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

Football

Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 19

High Point Central 26, Rockingham 21

Schedule

Friday, Oct. 22

Walkertown 51, Morehead 13

Reidsville 43, McMichael 7

North Forsyth 27, West Stokes 9

Rockingham 44, Northeast Guilford 18

T.W. Andrews, bye

Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6

High Point Central 16, Atkins 6

Eastern Guilford 84, Smith 48

Schedule

Oct. 29

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Reidsville at Morehead

Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews

West Stokes versus Galax

Rockingham versus Atkins

Southern Guilford at High Point Central

Northeast Guilford at Smith

Playoff Schedule

Oct. 30

Bracketing

Nov. 5

First Round

Nov. 12

Second Round

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov. 26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10 & 11

State Championship Games

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference Overall

McMichael 4-1 6-3

Reidsville 5-0 8-0

Walkertown 3-2 5-4

North Forsyth 3-2 4-5

West Stokes 2-4 4-4

Morehead 1-4 2-7

T.W. Andrews 0-5 1-7

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference Overall

Dudley 6-0 8-1

Eastern Guilford 6-0 7-1

Rockingham 3-3 3-4

Southern Guilford 2-4 3-6

High Point Central 3-3 4-5

Ben L. Smith 2-4 3-6

Atkins 1-4 1-7

Northeast Guilford 1-5 1-8

Volleyball

Scores

Mid-State 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament

Monday, Oct. 18

Walkertown 3, RHS 0

W;25;25;25;3

R;13;13;12;0

Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0

M;28;25;25;3

T;18;10;20;0

West Stokes 3, North Forsyth 0

W;25;25;25;3

N;3;7;6;0

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Semifinals

McMichael 3, Morehead 0

McM;25;25;25;3

MHS;8;9;14;0

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Conference Championship

McMichael 3, West Stokes 0

M;25;25;25;3

W;15;22;15;1

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

Monday, Oct. 18

Rockingham 3, Northeast Guilford 0

R;25;25;25;3

N;9;23;13;0

Atkins 3, Smith 0

High Point Central 3, Dudley 1

Southern Guilford 3, Eastern Guilford 2

E;25;11;25;10;11;2

S;23;25;20;25;15;3

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Semi-finals

Rockingham 3, High Point Central 1

H;25;21;18;14;1

R;18;25;25;25;3

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Conference Championship

Atkins 3, Rockingham 0

A;23;25;25;3

R;25;0;0;0;1

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Oct. 18

High Point Central 2, Rockingham 0

Walkertown 3, Reidsville 1

Tuesday, Oct. 19

North Forsyth 10, McMichael 0

West Stokes 1, Morehead 0

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Dudley 4, Rockingham 0

North Forsyth 9, Reidsville

McMichael 10, Morehead 1

Thursday, Oct. 21

Smith 7, Rockingham 0

Schedule

Monday, Oct. 25

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus West Stokes

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Rockingham at Atkins

McMichael at Walkertown

Thursday, Oct. 28

Rockingham at High Point Central

All games start at 6 p.m.

