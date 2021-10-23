High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 19
High Point Central 26, Rockingham 21
Schedule
Friday, Oct. 22
Walkertown 51, Morehead 13
Reidsville 43, McMichael 7
North Forsyth 27, West Stokes 9
Rockingham 44, Northeast Guilford 18
T.W. Andrews, bye
Dudley 59, Southern Guilford 6
High Point Central 16, Atkins 6
Eastern Guilford 84, Smith 48
Schedule
Oct. 29
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Reidsville at Morehead
Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews
West Stokes versus Galax
Rockingham versus Atkins
Southern Guilford at High Point Central
Northeast Guilford at Smith
Playoff Schedule
Oct. 30
Bracketing
Nov. 5
First Round
Nov. 12
Second Round
Nov. 19
Third Round
Nov. 26
Fourth Round
Dec. 3
Regionals
Dec. 10 & 11
State Championship Games
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference Overall
McMichael 4-1 6-3
Reidsville 5-0 8-0
Walkertown 3-2 5-4
North Forsyth 3-2 4-5
West Stokes 2-4 4-4
Morehead 1-4 2-7
T.W. Andrews 0-5 1-7
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference Overall
Dudley 6-0 8-1
Eastern Guilford 6-0 7-1
Rockingham 3-3 3-4
Southern Guilford 2-4 3-6
High Point Central 3-3 4-5
Ben L. Smith 2-4 3-6
Atkins 1-4 1-7
Northeast Guilford 1-5 1-8
Volleyball
Scores
Mid-State 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament
Monday, Oct. 18
Walkertown 3, RHS 0
W;25;25;25;3
R;13;13;12;0
Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0
M;28;25;25;3
T;18;10;20;0
West Stokes 3, North Forsyth 0
W;25;25;25;3
N;3;7;6;0
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Semifinals
McMichael 3, Morehead 0
McM;25;25;25;3
MHS;8;9;14;0
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Conference Championship
McMichael 3, West Stokes 0
M;25;25;25;3
W;15;22;15;1
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
Monday, Oct. 18
Rockingham 3, Northeast Guilford 0
R;25;25;25;3
N;9;23;13;0
Atkins 3, Smith 0
High Point Central 3, Dudley 1
Southern Guilford 3, Eastern Guilford 2
E;25;11;25;10;11;2
S;23;25;20;25;15;3
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Semi-finals
Rockingham 3, High Point Central 1
H;25;21;18;14;1
R;18;25;25;25;3
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Conference Championship
Atkins 3, Rockingham 0
A;23;25;25;3
R;25;0;0;0;1
Soccer
Scores
Monday, Oct. 18
High Point Central 2, Rockingham 0
Walkertown 3, Reidsville 1
Tuesday, Oct. 19
North Forsyth 10, McMichael 0
West Stokes 1, Morehead 0
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Dudley 4, Rockingham 0
North Forsyth 9, Reidsville
McMichael 10, Morehead 1
Thursday, Oct. 21
Smith 7, Rockingham 0
Schedule