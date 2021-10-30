 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Scoreboard
0 Comments
agate

High School Scoreboard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Football

Scores

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Reidsville 62, Morehead 14

Friday, Oct. 29

McMichael 40, North Forsyth 34

Rockingham 24, Atkins 12

Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews, forfeit Walkertown

Galax 27, West Stokes 7

Dudley 42, Eastern Guilford 3

Southern Guilford 12, High Point Central 0

Smith 44, Northeast Guilford 0

Playoff Schedule

Oct. 30

Brackets released

Nov. 5

First Round

Nov. 12

Second Round

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov. 26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10 & 11

State Championship Games

Visit nchsaa.org for complete statewide brackets.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

;Conference;Overall

Reidsville;6-0;9-0

McMichael;5-1;7-3

West Stokes;3-3;5-4

North Forsyth;3-3;5-5

Walkertown;0-5;2-7

Morehead;1-5;2-8

T.W. Andrews;0-5;1-7

Mid-State 3A Conference

;Conference;Overall

Dudley;7-0;9-1

Eastern Guilford;6-1;7-2

Rockingham;4-3;5-4

High Point Central;3-4;4-6

Southern Guilford;3-4;4-6

Ben L. Smith;3-4;4-6

Atkins;1-6;1-8

Northeast Guilford;1-6;1-9

Volleyball

Scores

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 23

McMichael 3, Anson 0

M;25;25;25;—;3

A;15;11;8;—;0

North Henderson 3, Rockingham 0

N;25;25;25;—;3

R;6;13;9;—;0

Brevard 3, Morehead 0

B;25;25;25;—;3

M;12;20;12;—;0

Second Round

Tuesday, Oct. 26

McMichael 3, West Wilkes 9

M;25;25;25;—;3

W;17;23;18;—;0

Third Round

Thursday, Oct. 28

McMichael 3, Mount Pleasant 1

Saturday, Oct. 30

Fourth Round

McMichael at Southwest Randolph, score unavailable at press time

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Oct. 25

North Forsyth 12, Morehead 0

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Northeast Guilford 3, Rockingham 0

West Stokes 1, McMichael 0

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Atkins 2, Rockingham 0

McMichael 1 Walkertown 1 (2 OT)

Thursday, Oct. 28

High Point Central 6, Rockingham 0

Schedule

First Round of NCHSAA Playoffs

Monday, Nov. 1

No. 20 McMichael (6-4-2) at No. 13 Newton-Conover (14-6-2)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News