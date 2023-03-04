Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, Feb. 28
R.J. Reynolds 7, McMichael 3
Bartlett Yancey 11, Reidsville 0
Morehead 5, Cornerstone Charter 1
Northern Guilford 5, Rockingham 4
Wednesday, March 1
Rockingham 8, Reidsville 3
Thursday, March 2
Morehead versus Jordan-Matthews, postponed rain
McMichael at Carrboro, postponed rain
Friday, March 3
Reidsville versus Walkertown, postponed rain
People are also reading…
Rockingham at McMichael, postponed rain
Schedule
Monday, March 6
McMichael versus North Stokes
Tuesday, March 7
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Reidsville at Walkertown
Wednesday, March 8
McMichael at North Surry
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
McMichael versus East Surry, 4 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Morehead versus Bethany
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Boys Mid-State 2A Baseball Standings
Overall;Conference
Walkertown;2-0;2-1
N. Forsyth;0-2;0-2
McMichael;0-0;0-1
Morehead;0-0;1-0
Reidsville;0-0;0-2
T.W. Andrews;0-0;0-0
West Stokes;0-0;1-1
Boys Mid-State 3A Baseball Standings
Overall;Conference
NE Guilford;1-0;1-1
Atkins;0-1;1-1
Smith;0-0;0-1
Dudley;0-0;1-0
E. Guilford;0-0;1-0
HP Central;0-0;1-0
Rockingham;0-0;1-1
S. Guilford;0-0;1-1
Softball
Scores
Tuesday, Feb. 28
McMichael 16, Bethany 0
Wednesday, March 1
McMichael 5, Northern Guilford 1
Rockingham 17, Morehead 7
Thursday, March 2
Morehead at Northeast Guilford, postponed rain
Schedule
Tuesday, March 7
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Wednesday, March 8
McMichael versus Northwest Guilford
Thursday, March 9
Rockingham versus McMichael
Friday, March 10
Rockingham versus Smith
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Girls Mid-State 3A Softball Standings
McMichael;2-0
West Stokes;1-0
Walkertown;1-1
Morehead;0-1
N. Forsyth;0-0
Reidsville;0-0
T.W. Andrews;0-0
Girls Mid-State 3A Softball Standings
HP Central;1-0
Rockingham;1-0
Dudley;1-1
S. Guilford;0-1
E. Guilford;0-2
Atkins;0-1
Smith;0-0
NE Guilford;0-0
Girls Soccer
Schedule
Thursday, March 2
Rockingham versus Western Guilford, 6 p.m.
Morehead at Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
Rockingham versus Morehead, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
McMichael at South Stokes, 6 p.m.
Thursday March 9
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Reidsville at Morehead, 5 p.m.
Rockingham versus McMichael, 6 p.m.