High School Scoreboard

Baseball

Scores

Tuesday, March 29

Rockingham 16, High Point Central 2

McMichael 1, Walkertown 0 (10 innings)

West Stokes 7, Reidsville 0

Morehead 14, T.W. Andrews 0

Wednesday, March 30

Morehead 8, Magna Vista 6

Reidsville 15, Northeast Guilford 11

Friday, April 1

Walkertown 7, McMichael 5 (11 innings)

Rockingham 11, High Point Central 0

Morehead 19, T.W. Andrews 1

Schedule

Monday, April 4

Reidsville versus Thomasville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

McMichael at Morehead

West Stokes 11, Reidsville 0

Rockingham versus Dudley, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Rockingham at Reidsville

Thursday, April 7

McMichael versus Bethany

Friday, April 8

McMichael versus Morehead

Rockingham at Dudley, 4:30 p.m.

April 11

McMichael versus Atkins, 6 p.m.

April 12

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville at Thomasville

April 13

Rockingham – tournament TBA

April 14

Morehead versus West Stokes

Rockingham versus – tournament TBA

April 15

McMichael at Southern Guilford, 2:30 p.m. (first game of double-header)

McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m. (second game of double-header)

Rockingham – tournament TBA

April 16

Morehead versus Lee County – tournament TBA

April 18

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Morehead, tournament TBA

April 19

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA

Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA

Rockingham versus Atkins

April 20

McMichael versus South Stokes

Rockingham versus Reidsville

April 22

Reidsville versus Salisbury

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Rockingham

April 26

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

April 27

Reidsville at Western Alamance

April 29

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

Morehead 6-0 10-1

West Stokes 1-0 8-3

McMichael 5-1 10-1

Walkertown 5-3 8-5

TW Andrews 0-6 3-7

Reidsville 0-7 2-9

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 7-0 11-2

Dudley 6-0 7-1

Atkins 4-2 9-2

Rockingham 5-2 6-5

NE Guilford 2-5 4-8

S. Guilford 2-5 3-9

H.P. Central 1-6 4-6

Smith 0-7 2-7

Softball

Scores

Tuesday, March 29

McMichael 15, Walkertown 5

Rockingham 14, Southern Guilford 0

West Stokes 19, Reidsville 0

Morehead 24, T.W. Andrews 0

Wednesday, March 30

Providence Grove 2, McMichael 1

Rockingham 12, Page 2

Friday, April 1

McMichael 17, Reidsville 0

Rockingham versus Smith, no score reported

Morehead 1, Walkertown 0

Schedule

Tuesday, April 5

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus Reidsville

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford

Wednesday, April 6

McMichael at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

Morehead at Williams

Reidsville versus Rockingham

April 8

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus High Point Central

April 11

McMichael at North Myrtle Beach, tournament – 10 a.m.

McMichael at Loris, tournament – 12:30 p.m.

April 12

McMichael at tournament, TBA

April 13

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

April 15

Morehead at West Stokes

April 19

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham versus Atkins

April 20

Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.

Reidsville at Rockingham

April 22

McMichael at Walkertown

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Bethany

April 26

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham at Dudley

April 27

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

April 29

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 5-0 8-2-1

McMichael 5-1 11-2

Walkertown 2-3 8-5

Morehead 2-2 5-5

Reidsville 1-4 1-6

T.W. Andrews 0-5 0-7

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 6-0 9-2

E. Guilford 6-1 8-4

S. Guilford 3-3 4-5

N.E. Guilford 3-4 3-6

Dudley 3-3 3-6

Atkins 3-4 4-8

H.P. Central 0-4 0-5

Smith 0-4 0-5

Girls Soccer

Scores

February 28

Morehead 9, Northeast Guilford 0

March 1

Rockingham 7, McMichael 1

March 2

Rockingham 9, Morehead 0

March 4

Rockingham 9, Reidsville 0

March 7

Rockingham 9, McMichael 0

March 8

McMichael 10, Walkertown 3

Rockingham 10, Morehead 1

March 11

Rockingham 9, Reidsville 0

March 14

McMichael 5, North Forsyth 2

March 15

Morehead 6, Northeast Guilford 2

March 18

McMichael 11, Reidsville 2

March 21

McMichael 9, Walkertown 0

West Stokes 8, Reidsville 0

Rockingham 9, Southern Guilford 0

March 22

Rockingham 11, Smith 1

Monday, March 28

South Stokes 7, McMichael 0

West Stokes 5, Morehead 0

Walkertown 5, Reidsville 2

Wednesday, March 30

North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0

Rockingham 10, High Point Central 0

Schedule

Thursday, March 31

Morehead versus Walkertown

Friday, April 1

Northern Guilford 9, Rockingham 0

Monday, April 4

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Dudley

Wednesday, April 6

McMichael at North Forsyth

Morehead at Reidsville

Thursday, April 7

Morehead at Walkertown

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Conference Overall

West Stokes 3-0 5-2-1

McMichael 4-0 4-4

North Forsyth 2-1 2-1

T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-1

Reidsville 0-4 0-6

Walkertown 1-4 5-4

Morehead 0-1 2-3

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Conference Overall

Rockingham 3-0 9-1

High Point Central 2-1 2-5

Atkins 2-0 5-0-2

Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0

Southern Guilford 1-2 1-6

Dudley 0-2 0-2

Northeast Guilford 1-1 1-6

Smith 0-3 0-3

