High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, March 29
Rockingham 16, High Point Central 2
McMichael 1, Walkertown 0 (10 innings)
West Stokes 7, Reidsville 0
Morehead 14, T.W. Andrews 0
Wednesday, March 30
Morehead 8, Magna Vista 6
Reidsville 15, Northeast Guilford 11
Friday, April 1
Walkertown 7, McMichael 5 (11 innings)
Rockingham 11, High Point Central 0
Morehead 19, T.W. Andrews 1
Schedule
Monday, April 4
Reidsville versus Thomasville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
McMichael at Morehead
West Stokes 11, Reidsville 0
Rockingham versus Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Rockingham at Reidsville
Thursday, April 7
McMichael versus Bethany
Friday, April 8
McMichael versus Morehead
Rockingham at Dudley, 4:30 p.m.
April 11
McMichael versus Atkins, 6 p.m.
April 12
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville at Thomasville
April 13
Rockingham – tournament TBA
April 14
Morehead versus West Stokes
Rockingham versus – tournament TBA
April 15
McMichael at Southern Guilford, 2:30 p.m. (first game of double-header)
McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m. (second game of double-header)
Rockingham – tournament TBA
April 16
Morehead versus Lee County – tournament TBA
April 18
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Morehead, tournament TBA
April 19
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA
Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA
Rockingham versus Atkins
April 20
McMichael versus South Stokes
Rockingham versus Reidsville
April 22
Reidsville versus Salisbury
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Rockingham
April 26
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead versus North Forsyth
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
April 27
Reidsville at Western Alamance
April 29
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
Morehead 6-0 10-1
West Stokes 1-0 8-3
McMichael 5-1 10-1
Walkertown 5-3 8-5
TW Andrews 0-6 3-7
Reidsville 0-7 2-9
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 7-0 11-2
Dudley 6-0 7-1
Atkins 4-2 9-2
Rockingham 5-2 6-5
NE Guilford 2-5 4-8
S. Guilford 2-5 3-9
H.P. Central 1-6 4-6
Smith 0-7 2-7
Softball
Scores
Tuesday, March 29
McMichael 15, Walkertown 5
Rockingham 14, Southern Guilford 0
West Stokes 19, Reidsville 0
Morehead 24, T.W. Andrews 0
Wednesday, March 30
Providence Grove 2, McMichael 1
Rockingham 12, Page 2
Friday, April 1
McMichael 17, Reidsville 0
Rockingham versus Smith, no score reported
Morehead 1, Walkertown 0
Schedule
Tuesday, April 5
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead versus Reidsville
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford
Wednesday, April 6
McMichael at Magna Vista, 5 p.m.
Morehead at Williams
Reidsville versus Rockingham
April 8
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus High Point Central
April 11
McMichael at North Myrtle Beach, tournament – 10 a.m.
McMichael at Loris, tournament – 12:30 p.m.
April 12
McMichael at tournament, TBA
April 13
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
April 15
Morehead at West Stokes
April 19
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham versus Atkins
April 20
Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.
Reidsville at Rockingham
April 22
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Bethany
April 26
McMichael versus Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham at Dudley
April 27
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
April 29
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 5-0 8-2-1
McMichael 5-1 11-2
Walkertown 2-3 8-5
Morehead 2-2 5-5
Reidsville 1-4 1-6
T.W. Andrews 0-5 0-7
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 6-0 9-2
E. Guilford 6-1 8-4
S. Guilford 3-3 4-5
N.E. Guilford 3-4 3-6
Dudley 3-3 3-6
Atkins 3-4 4-8
H.P. Central 0-4 0-5
Smith 0-4 0-5
Girls Soccer
Scores
February 28
Morehead 9, Northeast Guilford 0
March 1
Rockingham 7, McMichael 1
March 2
Rockingham 9, Morehead 0
March 4
Rockingham 9, Reidsville 0
March 7
Rockingham 9, McMichael 0
March 8
McMichael 10, Walkertown 3
Rockingham 10, Morehead 1
March 11
Rockingham 9, Reidsville 0
March 14
McMichael 5, North Forsyth 2
March 15
Morehead 6, Northeast Guilford 2
March 18
McMichael 11, Reidsville 2
March 21
McMichael 9, Walkertown 0
West Stokes 8, Reidsville 0
Rockingham 9, Southern Guilford 0
March 22
Rockingham 11, Smith 1
Monday, March 28
South Stokes 7, McMichael 0
West Stokes 5, Morehead 0
Walkertown 5, Reidsville 2
Wednesday, March 30
North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0
Rockingham 10, High Point Central 0
Schedule
Thursday, March 31
Morehead versus Walkertown
Friday, April 1
Northern Guilford 9, Rockingham 0
Monday, April 4
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Rockingham versus Dudley
Wednesday, April 6
McMichael at North Forsyth
Morehead at Reidsville
Thursday, April 7
Morehead at Walkertown
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Conference Overall
West Stokes 3-0 5-2-1
McMichael 4-0 4-4
North Forsyth 2-1 2-1
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-1
Reidsville 0-4 0-6
Walkertown 1-4 5-4
Morehead 0-1 2-3
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Conference Overall
Rockingham 3-0 9-1
High Point Central 2-1 2-5
Atkins 2-0 5-0-2
Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0
Southern Guilford 1-2 1-6
Dudley 0-2 0-2
Northeast Guilford 1-1 1-6
Smith 0-3 0-3