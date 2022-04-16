High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Monday, April 11
McMichael 4, Atkins 2
Tuesday, April 12
Morehead 5, West Stokes 3
Reidsville 21, Thomasville 4
Wednesday, April 13
Southwest Randolph 10, Rockingham 9
Thursday, April 14
Rockingham 15, Providence Grove 5
West Stokes 7, Morehead 5 (8 innings)
Friday, April 15
Eastern Randolph 14, Rockingham 5
McMichael 14, Southern Guilford 0 (first game of double-header)
McMichael 7, Northeast Guilford 5 (second game of double-header)
Saturday, April 16
Morehead versus Lee County, scores unavailable at press time
Schedule
Monday, April 18
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Morehead, tournament TBA
Tuesday, April 19
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA
Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA
Rockingham versus Atkins
Wednesday, April 20
McMichael versus South Stokes
Rockingham versus Reidsville
Friday, April 22
Reidsville versus Salisbury
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Rockingham
April 26
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead versus North Forsyth
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
April 27
Reidsville at Western Alamance
April 29
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Baseball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 5-1 12-4
Morehead 8-2, 12-3
McMichael 6-2 15-2
Walkertown 5-3 12-6
TW Andrews 0-8 4-11
Reidsville 0-8 4-11
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 11-0 17-2
Rockingham 7-2 10-7
Dudley 7-4 8-6
Atkins 6-4 12-5
NE Guilford 5-7 7-12
S. Guilford 4-7 5-12
H.P. Central 4-8 9-8
Smith 0-12 3-13
Softball
Scores
Saturday, April 9
Gray’s Creek 6, McMichael 3
Monday, April 11
North Myrtle Beach 3, McMichael 2
McMichael 11, Loris 8
Tuesday, April 12
McMichael 4, North Myrtle Beach 2
Wednesday, April 13
Morehead at Northeast Guilford, forfeit to Panthers
Friday, April 15
Morehead at West Stokes
Schedule
Tuesday, April 19
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham versus Atkins
Wednesday, April 20
Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.
Reidsville at Rockingham
Friday, April 22
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Bethany
April 26
McMichael versus Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham at Dudley
April 27
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
April 29
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Softball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 6-0 10-2-1
McMichael 5-1 14-4
Morehead 3-2 7-5
Walkertown 4-4 12-6
Reidsville 2-5 2-7
T.W. Andrews 0-8 0-10
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 11-0 14-2
E. Guilford 10-2 12-5
S. Guilford 8-3 9-5
Dudley 5-5 4-7
Atkins 5-5 6-9
H.P. Central 1-8 1-9
N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12
Smith 0-8 0-8
Girls Soccer
Schedule
Monday, April 18
McMichael at Morehead
Tuesday, April 19
Rockingham versus Atkins
Wednesday, April 20
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Thursday, April 21
Rockingham at Atkins
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference Overall
McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1
West Stokes 4-0-1 6-2-3
North Forsyth 3-3 3-3
Morehead 1-2 3-5
Walkertown 1-4 5-5
Reidsville 0-5 1-7
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference Overall
Rockingham 4-0 10-1-1
Atkins 4-0 7-0-2
H.P. Central 4-3 4-8
Southern Guilford 3-7 3-9
Smith 1-4 1-4
Northeast Guilford 1-5 1-10
Dudley 0-2 0-2
Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0