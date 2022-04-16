 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard

  • 0

Baseball

Scores

Monday, April 11

McMichael 4, Atkins 2

Tuesday, April 12

Morehead 5, West Stokes 3

Reidsville 21, Thomasville 4

Wednesday, April 13

Southwest Randolph 10, Rockingham 9

Thursday, April 14

Rockingham 15, Providence Grove 5

West Stokes 7, Morehead 5 (8 innings)

Friday, April 15

Eastern Randolph 14, Rockingham 5

McMichael 14, Southern Guilford 0 (first game of double-header)

McMichael 7, Northeast Guilford 5 (second game of double-header)

Saturday, April 16

Morehead versus Lee County, scores unavailable at press time

Schedule

Monday, April 18

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Morehead, tournament TBA

Tuesday, April 19

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA

Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA

Rockingham versus Atkins

Wednesday, April 20

McMichael versus South Stokes

Rockingham versus Reidsville

Friday, April 22

Reidsville versus Salisbury

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Rockingham

April 26

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

April 27

Reidsville at Western Alamance

April 29

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Baseball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 5-1 12-4

Morehead 8-2, 12-3

McMichael 6-2 15-2

Walkertown 5-3 12-6

TW Andrews 0-8 4-11

Reidsville 0-8 4-11

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 11-0 17-2

Rockingham 7-2 10-7

Dudley 7-4 8-6

Atkins 6-4 12-5

NE Guilford 5-7 7-12

S. Guilford 4-7 5-12

H.P. Central 4-8 9-8

Smith 0-12 3-13

Softball

Scores

Saturday, April 9

Gray’s Creek 6, McMichael 3

Monday, April 11

North Myrtle Beach 3, McMichael 2

McMichael 11, Loris 8

Tuesday, April 12

McMichael 4, North Myrtle Beach 2

Wednesday, April 13

Morehead at Northeast Guilford, forfeit to Panthers

Friday, April 15

Morehead at West Stokes

Schedule

Tuesday, April 19

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham versus Atkins

Wednesday, April 20

Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.

Reidsville at Rockingham

Friday, April 22

McMichael at Walkertown

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Bethany

April 26

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham at Dudley

April 27

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

April 29

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Softball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 6-0 10-2-1

McMichael 5-1 14-4

Morehead 3-2 7-5

Walkertown 4-4 12-6

Reidsville 2-5 2-7

T.W. Andrews 0-8 0-10

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 11-0 14-2

E. Guilford 10-2 12-5

S. Guilford 8-3 9-5

Dudley 5-5 4-7

Atkins 5-5 6-9

H.P. Central 1-8 1-9

N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12

Smith 0-8 0-8

Girls Soccer

Schedule

Monday, April 18

McMichael at Morehead

Tuesday, April 19

Rockingham versus Atkins

Wednesday, April 20

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Thursday, April 21

Rockingham at Atkins

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference Overall

McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1

West Stokes 4-0-1 6-2-3

North Forsyth 3-3 3-3

Morehead 1-2 3-5

Walkertown 1-4 5-5

Reidsville 0-5 1-7

T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference Overall

Rockingham 4-0 10-1-1

Atkins 4-0 7-0-2

H.P. Central 4-3 4-8

Southern Guilford 3-7 3-9

Smith 1-4 1-4

Northeast Guilford 1-5 1-10

Dudley 0-2 0-2

Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0

