High School Scoreboard
Football

Scores

Friday, Sept. 10

Martinsville 34, Morehead 18

McMichael 15, Carver 6

T.W. Andrews 19, Parkland 6

Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8

Eastern Guilford 47, Ragsdale 0

Dudley, bye

Ben L. Smith, bye

North Forsyth, bye

West Stokes, bye

High Point Central, bye

Saturday, Sept. 11

Reidsville 44, Rockingham 8

Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 17

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Southern Guilford

Walkertown, bye

Dudley versus High Point Central

Ben L. Smith at Atkins

Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Saturday, Sept. 18

McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Football Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Reidsville 3-0

West Stokes 2-0

Walkertown 2-2

Morehead 1-3

North Forsyth 1-2

McMichael 1- 2

T.W. Andrews 1-2

Mid-State 3A Conference

Dudley 2-1

Rockingham 1-0

Southern Guilford 1-2

High Point Central 1-1

Ben L. Smith 1-2

Eastern Guilford 1-1

Northeast Guilford 0-2

Atkins 0-2

Volleyball

Scores

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0

M 25 25 25 — 3

T 10 12 15 — 0

McMichael 3, Walkertown 0

M 25 25 25 — 3

W 19 13 14 — 0

Thursday, Sept. 9

McMichael 3, Morehead 0

McM 25 25 25 — 3

MHS 9 7 16 — 0

Saturday, Sept. 11

McMichael 3, Southwest Randolph 1

McMichael 3, West Stanley 0

McM 25 25 25 — 3

WS 22 11 19 — 0

Volleyball Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 15

McMichael versus Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

Morehead versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Wednesday, Sept. 15

McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Ben L. Smith, 6 p.m.

