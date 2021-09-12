High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Friday, Sept. 10
Martinsville 34, Morehead 18
McMichael 15, Carver 6
T.W. Andrews 19, Parkland 6
Walkertown 39, Winston-Salem Prep 8
Eastern Guilford 47, Ragsdale 0
Dudley, bye
Ben L. Smith, bye
North Forsyth, bye
West Stokes, bye
High Point Central, bye
Saturday, Sept. 11
Reidsville 44, Rockingham 8
Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 17
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Southern Guilford
Walkertown, bye
Dudley versus High Point Central
Ben L. Smith at Atkins
Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Saturday, Sept. 18
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Football Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Reidsville 3-0
West Stokes 2-0
Walkertown 2-2
Morehead 1-3
North Forsyth 1-2
McMichael 1- 2
T.W. Andrews 1-2
Mid-State 3A Conference
Dudley 2-1
Rockingham 1-0
Southern Guilford 1-2
High Point Central 1-1
Ben L. Smith 1-2
Eastern Guilford 1-1
Northeast Guilford 0-2
Atkins 0-2
Volleyball
Scores
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Morehead 3, T.W. Andrews 0
M 25 25 25 — 3
T 10 12 15 — 0
McMichael 3, Walkertown 0
M 25 25 25 — 3
W 19 13 14 — 0
Thursday, Sept. 9
McMichael 3, Morehead 0
McM 25 25 25 — 3
MHS 9 7 16 — 0
Saturday, Sept. 11
McMichael 3, Southwest Randolph 1
McMichael 3, West Stanley 0
McM 25 25 25 — 3
WS 22 11 19 — 0
Volleyball Schedule
Wednesday, Sept. 15
McMichael versus Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Martinsville, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 7 p.m.