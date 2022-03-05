High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, March 1
Mount Airy 10, Reidsville 9
Wednesday, March 2
McMichael 10, T.W. Andrews 0 – game 1
McMichael 12, T.W. Andrews 0 – game 2
Northern Guilford 10, Rockingham 0
Friday, March 4
Rockingham 5, Morehead 1
Reidsville 13, Bartlett Yancey 8
McMichael 4, South Stokes 0
Schedule
Tuesday, March 8
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Wednesday, March 9
Morehead at Western Alamance
McMichael at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 10
Morehead versus Carlisle
Reidsville at Walkertown
Friday, March 11
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Baseball Standings
Overall
McMichael 2-0
T.W. Andrews 0-2
Morehead 0-1
North Forsyth 0-0
Reidsville 1-1
Walkertown 1-1
West Stokes 1-1
Mid-State 3A Baseball Standings
Conference
Smith 2-0
Atkins 2-0
E. Guilford 3-0
H.P. Andrews 2-0
Rockingham 1-1
NE Guilford 1-1
S. Guilford 1-2
Dudley 0-0
Softball
Scores
Monday, Feb. 28
McMichael 13, Rockingham 3
Tuesday, March 1
Western Alamance 4, Morehead 0
Wednesday, March 2
McMichael 10, Rockingham 0
Thursday, March 3
McMichael 14, Southwest Guilford 4
Morehead versus Northeast Guilford
Friday, March 4
Rockingham 7, Morehead 6
Schedule
Monday, March 7
Morehead at Rockingham
Tuesday, March 8
Rockingham at Southern Guilford
Wednesday, March 9
Morehead at McMichael
Thursday, March 10
Reidsville at Walkertown
Friday, March 11
Morehead versus Williams
Rockingham at Smith
Tuesday, March 15
McMichael at West Stokes
Wednesday, March 16
McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey
Friday, March 18
McMichael at T.W. Andrews
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Softball Standings
Overall
McMichael 3-0
Walkertown 3-0
West Stokes 1-1
Morehead 1-1
North Forsyth 0-0
Reidsville 0-0
T.W. Andrews 0-0
Mid-State 3A Softball Standings