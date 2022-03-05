 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

Baseball

Scores

Tuesday, March 1

Mount Airy 10, Reidsville 9

Wednesday, March 2

McMichael 10, T.W. Andrews 0 – game 1

McMichael 12, T.W. Andrews 0 – game 2

Northern Guilford 10, Rockingham 0

Friday, March 4

Rockingham 5, Morehead 1

Reidsville 13, Bartlett Yancey 8

McMichael 4, South Stokes 0

Schedule

Tuesday, March 8

Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Wednesday, March 9

Morehead at Western Alamance

McMichael at North Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 10

Morehead versus Carlisle

Reidsville at Walkertown

Friday, March 11

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 6 p.m.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Baseball Standings

Overall

McMichael 2-0

T.W. Andrews 0-2

Morehead 0-1

North Forsyth 0-0

Reidsville 1-1

Walkertown 1-1

West Stokes 1-1

Mid-State 3A Baseball Standings

Conference

Smith 2-0

Atkins 2-0

E. Guilford 3-0

H.P. Andrews 2-0

Rockingham 1-1

NE Guilford 1-1

S. Guilford 1-2

Dudley 0-0

Softball

Scores

Monday, Feb. 28

McMichael 13, Rockingham 3

Tuesday, March 1

Western Alamance 4, Morehead 0

Wednesday, March 2

McMichael 10, Rockingham 0

Thursday, March 3

McMichael 14, Southwest Guilford 4

Morehead versus Northeast Guilford

Friday, March 4

Rockingham 7, Morehead 6

Schedule

Monday, March 7

Morehead at Rockingham

Tuesday, March 8

Rockingham at Southern Guilford

Wednesday, March 9

Morehead at McMichael

Thursday, March 10

Reidsville at Walkertown

Friday, March 11

Morehead versus Williams

Rockingham at Smith

Tuesday, March 15

McMichael at West Stokes

Wednesday, March 16

McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey

Friday, March 18

McMichael at T.W. Andrews

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Softball Standings

Overall

McMichael 3-0

Walkertown 3-0

West Stokes 1-1

Morehead 1-1

North Forsyth 0-0

Reidsville 0-0

T.W. Andrews 0-0

Mid-State 3A Softball Standings

Overall

Rockingham 1-2

S. Guilford 0-1

Atkins 0-2

N.E. Guilford 0-2

E. Guilford 0-2

Smith 0-0

Dudley 0-0

H.P. Central 0-0

