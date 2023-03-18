Baseball
Scores
Saturday, March 11
McMichael 14, Surry Central 2
Tuesday, March 14
Rockingham 15, Smith 0
Morehead 7, Reidsville 0
Wednesday, March 15
Rockingham 5, Morehead 4
McMichael 13, Dudley 3
Thursday, March 16
McMichael 20, North Forsyth 1 (1st half of double-header)
McMichael 8, North Forsyth 2 (2nd half of double-header)
Morehead 12, Reidsville 0
Schedule
Tuesday, March 21
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
McMichael at Reidsville
Wednesday, March 22
Reidsville versus Bartlett Yancey
Thursday, March 23
Rockingham at McMichael, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford
McMichael versus Reidsville
All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Baseball Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Morehead;2-0;5-1
McMichael;2-0;4-4
Walkertown;4-2;5-3
Reidsville;2-2;2-4
T.W. Andrews;1-2;3-2
N. Forsyth;0-5;0-6
West Stokes;0-0;4-3
Mid-State 3A Baseball Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Rockingham;3-0;5-2
E. Guilford;3-0;6-0
Dudley;3-1;5-2
Atkins;4-2;7-2
NE Guilford;2-3;2-4-1
S. Guilford;0-3;2-4
Smith;0-3;0-5
HP Central;0-3;1-5
Softball
Scores
Monday, March 13
Morehead 12, Bethany 3
Tuesday, March 14
McMichael 7, West Stokes 3
Morehead 11, Leadership Academy 2
Wednesday, March 15
McMichael 16, Oak Ridge Military Academy 1
Thursday, March 16
Morehead 3, Rockingham 2
McMichael 23, T.W. Andrews 0 (1st half double-header)
McMichael 16, T.W. Andrews 0 (2nd half double-header)
Schedule
Monday, March 20
McMichael at Surry Central
Wednesday, March 22
McMichael versus Providence Grove
Friday, March 24
McMichael at Morehead
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Softball Standings
;Conf.;Overall
McMichael;3-0;7-0
West Stokes;1-1;3-3
Walkertown;0-1;3-3
T.W. Andrews;0-2;0-2
Morehead;0-0;3-1
N. Forsyth;0-0;0-0
Reidsville;0-0;0-0
Mid-State 3A Softball Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Rockingham;3-0;4-1
S. Guilford;4-1;4-2
E. Guilford;2-1;3-4
Dudley;2-1;5-2
Atkins;1-3;1-3
HP Central;0-1;1-1
NE Guilford;0-2;0-3
Smith;0-3;0-3
Girls Soccer
Scores
Tuesday, March 14
Carver 6, Morehead 3
Thursday, March 16
Rockingham 9, Morehead 0
Schedule
Monday, March 20
McMichael at South Stokes
Tuesday, March 21
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Wednesday, March 22
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Thursday, March 23
McMichael at Bethany
Rockingham versus Smith, 5:30 p.m.
All games start at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Soccer Standings
;Conf.;Overall
McMichael;1-0;1-1-1
Walkertown;0-1;0-2
Morehead;0-0;2-3
N. Forsyth;0-0;0-1
Reidsville;0-0;0-0
T.W. Andrews;0-0;0-0
West Stokes;0-0;2-2-1
Mid-State 3A Soccer Standings
;Conf.;Overall
Atkins;2-0;5-1
HP Central;0-1;0-5-1
NE Guilford;0-1;0-6
Smith;0-0;0-4
E. Guilford;0-0;0-0
Rockingham;0-0;3-0-1
S. Guilford;0-0;0-6