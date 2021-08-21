HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL
Week No. 1 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores
Aug. 20
Reidsville 35, Western Alamance 14
Rockingham 22, McMichael 15
Southern Alamance 48, Morehead 0
Forbush 42, North Forsyth 8
Ben L. Smith 32, T.W. Andrews 0
Walkertown 52, Atkins 0
West Stokes 49, South Stokes 6
Dudley 18, Page 7
Northern Guilford 35, Eastern Guilford 7
RJ Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2
Ragsdale 32, Northeast Guilford 18
Week No. 2 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups
Friday, Aug. 27
Reidsville versus Page, 7 p.m.
Morehead versus Rockingham
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
North Forsyth at Lexington
T.W. Andrews at Thomasville
Walkertown versus Lexington
West Stokes versus North Surry
Atkins at Carver
Ben L. Smith versus Northern Guilford
Dudley at Southeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford versus Ben L. Smith
High Point Central at T.W. Andrews
Northeast Guilford versus Western Guilford
Southern Guilford versus Providence Grove
All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
Reidsville;1-0
West Stokes;1-0
Walkertown;1-0
McMichael;0-1
Morehead;0-1
North Forsyth;0-1
T.W. Andrews;0-1
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Dudley;1-0
Rockingham;1-0
Ben L. Smith;1-0
Eastern Guilford;0-1
Atkins;0-1
High Point Central;0-1
Northeast Guilford;0-1
Southern Guilford;0-0
COUNTY COMPOSITE SCHEDULE
Reidsville
Aug. 20 Western Alamance – 35-14, Reidsville W
Aug. 27 Page
Sept. 3 at Rockingham
Sept. 10 BYE
Sept. 17 at High Point Andrews
Sept. 24 North Forsyth
Oct. 1 at Walkertown
Oct. 8 at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 West Stokes
Oct. 22 McMichael
Oct. 29 at Morehead
Rockingham
Aug. 20 McMichael – 22-15, RC W
Aug. 27 at Morehead
Sept. 3 Reidsville
Sept. 10 BYE
Sept. 17 at Southern Guilford
Sept. 24 at Smith
Oct. 1 Eastern Guilford
Oct. 8 at High Point Central
Oct. 15 Dudley
Oct. 22 at Northeast Guilford
Oct. 29 Atkins
Morehead
Aug. 20 at Southern Alamance
Aug. 27 Rockingham – 48-0 SA W
Sept. 3 at Northeast Guilford
Sept. 10 at Martinsville
Oct. 1 West Stokes
Oct. 8 McMichael
Oct. 15 at TW Andrews
Oct. 22 Walkertown
Oct. 29 Reidsville
McMichael
Aug. 20 at Rockingham
Aug. 27 at Bartlett Yancey
Sept. 3 South Stokes
Sept. 10 Carver
Sept. 17 at West Stokes
Sept. 24 High Point Andrews
Oct. 1 BYE
Oct. 15 at Walkertown
Oct. 22 at Reidsville