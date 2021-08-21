 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
agate

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Week No. 1 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Scores

Aug. 20

Reidsville 35, Western Alamance 14

Rockingham 22, McMichael 15

Southern Alamance 48, Morehead 0

Forbush 42, North Forsyth 8

Ben L. Smith 32, T.W. Andrews 0

Walkertown 52, Atkins 0

West Stokes 49, South Stokes 6

Dudley 18, Page 7

Northern Guilford 35, Eastern Guilford 7

RJ Reynolds 26, High Point Central 2

Ragsdale 32, Northeast Guilford 18

Week No. 2 Mid-State 2A and Mid-State 3A Match-ups

Friday, Aug. 27

Reidsville versus Page, 7 p.m.

Morehead versus Rockingham

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

North Forsyth at Lexington

T.W. Andrews at Thomasville

Walkertown versus Lexington

West Stokes versus North Surry

Atkins at Carver

Ben L. Smith versus Northern Guilford

Dudley at Southeast Guilford

Eastern Guilford versus Ben L. Smith

High Point Central at T.W. Andrews

Northeast Guilford versus Western Guilford

Southern Guilford versus Providence Grove

All Games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

Reidsville;1-0

West Stokes;1-0

Walkertown;1-0

McMichael;0-1

Morehead;0-1

North Forsyth;0-1

T.W. Andrews;0-1

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Dudley;1-0

Rockingham;1-0

Ben L. Smith;1-0

Eastern Guilford;0-1

Atkins;0-1

High Point Central;0-1

Northeast Guilford;0-1

Southern Guilford;0-0

COUNTY COMPOSITE SCHEDULE

Reidsville

Aug. 20 Western Alamance – 35-14, Reidsville W

Aug. 27 Page

Sept. 3 at Rockingham

Sept. 10 BYE

Sept. 17 at High Point Andrews

Sept. 24 North Forsyth

Oct. 1 at Walkertown

Oct. 8 at Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

Oct. 15 West Stokes

Oct. 22 McMichael

Oct. 29 at Morehead

Rockingham

Aug. 20 McMichael – 22-15, RC W

Aug. 27 at Morehead

Sept. 3 Reidsville

Sept. 10 BYE

Sept. 17 at Southern Guilford

Sept. 24 at Smith

Oct. 1 Eastern Guilford

Oct. 8 at High Point Central

Oct. 15 Dudley

Oct. 22 at Northeast Guilford

Oct. 29 Atkins

Morehead

Aug. 20 at Southern Alamance

Aug. 27 Rockingham – 48-0 SA W

Sept. 3 at Northeast Guilford

Sept. 10 at Martinsville

Oct. 1 West Stokes

Oct. 8 McMichael

Oct. 15 at TW Andrews

Oct. 22 Walkertown

Oct. 29 Reidsville

McMichael

Aug. 20 at Rockingham

Aug. 27 at Bartlett Yancey

Sept. 3 South Stokes

Sept. 10 Carver

Sept. 17 at West Stokes

Sept. 24 High Point Andrews

Oct. 1 BYE

Oct. 15 at Walkertown

Oct. 22 at Reidsville

Oct. 29 North Forsyth

*All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

