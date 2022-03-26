 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard

Baseball

Scores

Tuesday, March 22

McMichael 14, Reidsville 1

Morehead 5, Walkertown 4

Eastern Guilford 6, Rockingham 2

Thursday, March 24

Bartlett Yancey 13, Reidsville 3

Morehead 16, Rockingham 5

Friday, March 25

McMichael 17, Reidsville 1

Morehead 7, Walkertown 1

Eastern Guilford 15, Rockingham 3

Schedule

Tuesday, March 29

Rockingham at High Point Central, 6 p.m.

McMichael versus Walkertown

Reidsville at West Stokes

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews

Wednesday, March 30

Morehead versus Magna Vista

Reidsville at Northeast Guilford

McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey

Friday, April 1

McMichael at Walkertown

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

McMichael 4-0 9-0

Morehead 4-0 7-1

Walkertown 4-2 7-3

TW Andrews 0-4 3-5

Reidsville 0-6 1-8

West Stokes 0-0 7-3

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 6-0 10-1

Dudley 5-0 6-0

Atkins 4-1 9-1

Rockingham 4-2, 5-5

NE Guilford 2-3 4-5

S. Guilford 1-4 2-8

H.P. Central 0-5 3-5

Smith 0-5 2-6

Softball

Scores

Monday, March 21

McMichael 15, Magna Vista 1

Rockingham 12, Walkertown 1

Graham 33, Reidsville 14 (1st game of double-header)

Graham 16, Reidsville 5 (2nd game of double-header)

Tuesday, March 22

Rockingham 16, Dudley 1

West Stokes 12, Morehead 0

Walkertown 20, Reidsville 2

Thursday, March 24

McMichael 20, T.W. Andrews 0 (first game of double-header)

McMichael 22, T.W. Andrews 0 (second game of double-header)

Rockingham 11, Northeast Guilford 0

Schedule

Tuesday, March 29

McMichael versus Walkertown

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

McMichael versus Providence Grove, 7 p.m.

Rockingham versus Page, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Morehead at Uwharrie Charter, noon

Friday, April 1

McMichael at Reidsville

Rockingham versus Smith

Morehead versus Walkertown

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 3-0 5-2-1

Walkertown 2-1 7-3

McMichael 3-1 9-1

Reidsville 1-2 1-4

Morehead 0-2 2-5

T.W. Andrews 0-3 0-5

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 5-0 7-2

E. Guilford 4-1 5-4

N.E. Guilford 3-3 3-5

S. Guilford 2-2 3-4

Dudley 2-2 2-4

Atkins 1-4 2-7

H.P. Central 0-3 0-4

Smith 0-2 0-2

