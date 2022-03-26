High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Tuesday, March 22
McMichael 14, Reidsville 1
Morehead 5, Walkertown 4
Eastern Guilford 6, Rockingham 2
Thursday, March 24
Bartlett Yancey 13, Reidsville 3
Morehead 16, Rockingham 5
Friday, March 25
McMichael 17, Reidsville 1
Morehead 7, Walkertown 1
Eastern Guilford 15, Rockingham 3
Schedule
Tuesday, March 29
Rockingham at High Point Central, 6 p.m.
McMichael versus Walkertown
Reidsville at West Stokes
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews
Wednesday, March 30
Morehead versus Magna Vista
Reidsville at Northeast Guilford
McMichael versus Bartlett Yancey
Friday, April 1
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 6 p.m.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
McMichael 4-0 9-0
Morehead 4-0 7-1
Walkertown 4-2 7-3
TW Andrews 0-4 3-5
Reidsville 0-6 1-8
West Stokes 0-0 7-3
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 6-0 10-1
Dudley 5-0 6-0
Atkins 4-1 9-1
Rockingham 4-2, 5-5
NE Guilford 2-3 4-5
S. Guilford 1-4 2-8
H.P. Central 0-5 3-5
Smith 0-5 2-6
Softball
Scores
Monday, March 21
McMichael 15, Magna Vista 1
Rockingham 12, Walkertown 1
Graham 33, Reidsville 14 (1st game of double-header)
Graham 16, Reidsville 5 (2nd game of double-header)
Tuesday, March 22
Rockingham 16, Dudley 1
West Stokes 12, Morehead 0
Walkertown 20, Reidsville 2
Thursday, March 24
McMichael 20, T.W. Andrews 0 (first game of double-header)
McMichael 22, T.W. Andrews 0 (second game of double-header)
Rockingham 11, Northeast Guilford 0
Schedule
Tuesday, March 29
McMichael versus Walkertown
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
McMichael versus Providence Grove, 7 p.m.
Rockingham versus Page, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Morehead at Uwharrie Charter, noon
Friday, April 1
McMichael at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Smith
Morehead versus Walkertown
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 3-0 5-2-1
Walkertown 2-1 7-3
McMichael 3-1 9-1
Reidsville 1-2 1-4
Morehead 0-2 2-5
T.W. Andrews 0-3 0-5
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 5-0 7-2
E. Guilford 4-1 5-4
N.E. Guilford 3-3 3-5
S. Guilford 2-2 3-4
Dudley 2-2 2-4
Atkins 1-4 2-7
H.P. Central 0-3 0-4
Smith 0-2 0-2