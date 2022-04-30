 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard

Baseball

Scores

Monday, April 25

Rockingham 11, Dudley 5

Morehead 7, Jordan-Matthews 4

Tuesday, April 26

Reidsville 12, T.W. Andrews 2

Rockingham 15, Northeast Guilford 5

Wednesday, April 27

Western Alamance 6, Reidsville 4

West Stokes 3, McMichael 2

Friday, April 29

West Stokes 5, McMichael 4

Morehead 1, Jordan Matthews 0

Reidsville 17, T.W. Andrews 1

Rockingham 5, Northeast Guilford 0

Schedule

Monday, May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Baseball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 9-1 16-4

Morehead 8-2 16-5

McMichael 6-4 16-5

Walkertown 5-5 15-9

Reidsville 2-8 8-13

TW Andrews 0-10 4-13

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 14-0 20-3

Rockingham 12-2 16-7

Atkins 8-6 15-7

Dudley 8-6 9-11

NE Guilford 5-9 8-16

S. Guilford 5-9 6-16

H.P. Central 4-10 10-10

Smith 0-14 3-15

Softball

Scores

Monday, April 25

McMichael 5, West Stokes 3

Morehead 8, Walkertown 5

Tuesday, April 26

Rockingham 15, Dudley 0

Wednesday, April 27

McMichael 16, Bethany 1

Thursday, April 28

McMichael 27, Reidsville 0

Friday, April 29

Morehead 18, Reidsville 0

Rockingham wins by forfeit to Northeast Guilford

Schedule

May 2

Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament

First round at higher seed, TBA

Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA

Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament

At higher seed, TBA

2022 Softball State Playoffs

First Round, May 10

Second Round, May 13

Third Round, May 17

Fourth Round, May 20

Regionals, May 24-28

State Championship, June 3-4

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 9-1 14-4-1

McMichael 8-2 19-5

Morehead 7-3 11-7

Walkertown 4-6 14-8

Reidsville 2-8 2-12

T.W. Andrews 0-10 0-12

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 14-0 20-2

E. Guilford 12-2 15-5

S. Guilford 10-4 11-7

Dudley 7-7 7-9

Atkins 6-8 8-13

H.P. Central 5-9 5-10

Smith 2-12 2-12

N.E. Guilford 0-14 0-17

Girls Soccer

Scores

Monday, April 25

North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford (RC wins by forfeit)

Wednesday, April 27

West Stokes 2, McMichael 1

North Forsyth 4, Morehead 1

Rockingham 9, Smith 0

Schedule

Monday, May 2

Reidsville at West Stokes

Rockingham versus Southeast Guilford

May 4

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham versus High Point Central

May 11

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 6-0-1 9-3-3

McMichael 6-1-1 7-5-1

North Forsyth 6-3 6-3

Morehead 2-5 4-7

Walkertown 2-6 7-7

Reidsville 1-8 1-10

T.W. Andrews 0-1 1-2

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Atkins 7-0 10-0-3

Rockingham 5-2 11-3-1

H.P. Central 4-3 4-8

Southern Guilford 3-4 3-10

Smith 2-5 2-5

Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-11

Dudley 0-2 0-2

Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0

