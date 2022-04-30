High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Monday, April 25
Rockingham 11, Dudley 5
Morehead 7, Jordan-Matthews 4
Tuesday, April 26
Reidsville 12, T.W. Andrews 2
Rockingham 15, Northeast Guilford 5
Wednesday, April 27
Western Alamance 6, Reidsville 4
West Stokes 3, McMichael 2
Friday, April 29
West Stokes 5, McMichael 4
Morehead 1, Jordan Matthews 0
Reidsville 17, T.W. Andrews 1
Rockingham 5, Northeast Guilford 0
Schedule
People are also reading…
Monday, May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Baseball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 9-1 16-4
Morehead 8-2 16-5
McMichael 6-4 16-5
Walkertown 5-5 15-9
Reidsville 2-8 8-13
TW Andrews 0-10 4-13
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 14-0 20-3
Rockingham 12-2 16-7
Atkins 8-6 15-7
Dudley 8-6 9-11
NE Guilford 5-9 8-16
S. Guilford 5-9 6-16
H.P. Central 4-10 10-10
Smith 0-14 3-15
Softball
Scores
Monday, April 25
McMichael 5, West Stokes 3
Morehead 8, Walkertown 5
Tuesday, April 26
Rockingham 15, Dudley 0
Wednesday, April 27
McMichael 16, Bethany 1
Thursday, April 28
McMichael 27, Reidsville 0
Friday, April 29
Morehead 18, Reidsville 0
Rockingham wins by forfeit to Northeast Guilford
Schedule
May 2
Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament
First round at higher seed, TBA
Semi-finals and finals at Walkertown, TBA
Mid-State 3A Conference Tournament
At higher seed, TBA
2022 Softball State Playoffs
First Round, May 10
Second Round, May 13
Third Round, May 17
Fourth Round, May 20
Regionals, May 24-28
State Championship, June 3-4
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 9-1 14-4-1
McMichael 8-2 19-5
Morehead 7-3 11-7
Walkertown 4-6 14-8
Reidsville 2-8 2-12
T.W. Andrews 0-10 0-12
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 14-0 20-2
E. Guilford 12-2 15-5
S. Guilford 10-4 11-7
Dudley 7-7 7-9
Atkins 6-8 8-13
H.P. Central 5-9 5-10
Smith 2-12 2-12
N.E. Guilford 0-14 0-17
Girls Soccer
Scores
Monday, April 25
North Forsyth 9, Reidsville 0
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford (RC wins by forfeit)
Wednesday, April 27
West Stokes 2, McMichael 1
North Forsyth 4, Morehead 1
Rockingham 9, Smith 0
Schedule
Monday, May 2
Reidsville at West Stokes
Rockingham versus Southeast Guilford
May 4
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham versus High Point Central
May 11
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 6-0-1 9-3-3
McMichael 6-1-1 7-5-1
North Forsyth 6-3 6-3
Morehead 2-5 4-7
Walkertown 2-6 7-7
Reidsville 1-8 1-10
T.W. Andrews 0-1 1-2
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Atkins 7-0 10-0-3
Rockingham 5-2 11-3-1
H.P. Central 4-3 4-8
Southern Guilford 3-4 3-10
Smith 2-5 2-5
Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-11
Dudley 0-2 0-2
Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0