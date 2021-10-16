High School Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 12
High Point Central 22, Northeast Guilford 12
Thursday, Oct. 14
Morehead 27, T.W. Andrews 24
Friday, Oct. 15
McMichael 34, Walkertown 32
Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0
Dudley 62, Rockingham 0
North Surry 34, North Forsyth 27
Eastern Guilford 61, Southern Guilford 0
Atkins versus Northeast Guilford, no score reported
Smith 20, High Point Central 18
Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22
Morehead versus Walkertown
Reidsville versus McMichael
West Stokes at North Forsyth
T.W. Andrews, bye
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at Dudley
High Point Central at Atkins
Smith at Eastern Guilford
Oct. 29
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Reidsville at Morehead
Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews
West Stokes versus Galax
Rockingham versus Atkins
Southern Guilford at High Point Central
Northeast Guilford at Smith
Football Playoff Schedule
Oct. 30
Bracketing
Nov. 5
First Round
Nov. 12
Second Round
Nov. 19
Third Round
Nov. 26
Fourth Round
Dec. 3
Regionals
Dec. 10 & 11
State Championship Games
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Football Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference Overall
McMichael 4-0 6-2
Reidsville 4-0 7-0
Walkertown 2-2 4-4
North Forsyth 2-1 3-5
West Stokes 2-3 4-3
Morehead 1-3 2-6
T.W. Andrews 0-5 1-7
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference Overall
Dudley 5-0 7-1
Eastern Guilford 5-0 6-1
Rockingham 2-2 3-3
Southern Guilford 2-3 3-5
High Point Central 1-2 2-5
Ben L. Smith 1-3 3-5
Atkins 1-3 1-5
Northeast Guilford 0-4 0-7
Volleyball
Scores
Tuesday, Oct. 12
McMichael 3, T.W. Andrews 0
M;25;25;25;3
T;8;7;5;0
Rockingham 3, Northeast Guilford 0
R;25;25;25;3
N;15;20;16;0
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Rockingham 3, Smith 0
Thursday, Oct. 14
McMichael 3, West Stokes 0
M;25;25;25;3
W;19,22,9;0
Morehead versus North Forsyth
M;25;25;25;3
N;5;10;14-0
Atkins 3, Rockingham 1
Walkertown 3, Reidsville 0
Schedule
Mid-State 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament
Monday, Oct. 18
At higher seed, times TBA
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Semifinals
At McMichael, times TBA
Wednesday, Oct. 20
At McMichael, times TBA
Soccer
Scores
Monday, Oct. 11
West Stokes 3, Reidsville 2
Smith 9, Rockingham 1
McMichael 1, Walkertown 0
Wednesday, Oct. 13
McMichael 6, Morehead 0
Eastern Guilford 4, Rockingham 1
Schedule
Monday, Oct. 18
Rockingham versus High Point Central
Reidsville versus Walkertown
Morehead at West Stokes
Tuesday, Oct. 19
McMichael versus North Forsyth
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Rockingham at Dudley
Reidsville at North Forsyth
Morehead versus McMichael
Thursday, Oct. 21
Rockingham at Smith
Oct. 25
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
Morehead versus North Forsyth
McMichael versus West Stokes
Oct. 27
Rockingham at Atkins
McMichael at Walkertown
Oct. 28
Rockingham at High Point Central
All games start at 6 p.m.