High School Scoreboard
High School Scoreboard

Football

Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 12

High Point Central 22, Northeast Guilford 12

Thursday, Oct. 14

Morehead 27, T.W. Andrews 24

Friday, Oct. 15

McMichael 34, Walkertown 32

Reidsville 57, West Stokes 0

Dudley 62, Rockingham 0

North Surry 34, North Forsyth 27

Eastern Guilford 61, Southern Guilford 0

Atkins versus Northeast Guilford, no score reported

Smith 20, High Point Central 18

Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22

Morehead versus Walkertown

Reidsville versus McMichael

West Stokes at North Forsyth

T.W. Andrews, bye

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at Dudley

High Point Central at Atkins

Smith at Eastern Guilford

Oct. 29

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Reidsville at Morehead

Walkertown versus T.W. Andrews

West Stokes versus Galax

Rockingham versus Atkins

Southern Guilford at High Point Central

Northeast Guilford at Smith

Football Playoff Schedule

Oct. 30

Bracketing

Nov. 5

First Round

Nov. 12

Second Round

Nov. 19

Third Round

Nov. 26

Fourth Round

Dec. 3

Regionals

Dec. 10 & 11

State Championship Games

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Football Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference Overall

McMichael 4-0 6-2

Reidsville 4-0 7-0

Walkertown 2-2 4-4

North Forsyth 2-1 3-5

West Stokes 2-3 4-3

Morehead 1-3 2-6

T.W. Andrews 0-5 1-7

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference Overall

Dudley 5-0 7-1

Eastern Guilford 5-0 6-1

Rockingham 2-2 3-3

Southern Guilford 2-3 3-5

High Point Central 1-2 2-5

Ben L. Smith 1-3 3-5

Atkins 1-3 1-5

Northeast Guilford 0-4 0-7

Volleyball

Scores

Tuesday, Oct. 12

McMichael 3, T.W. Andrews 0

M;25;25;25;3

T;8;7;5;0

Rockingham 3, Northeast Guilford 0

R;25;25;25;3

N;15;20;16;0

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Rockingham 3, Smith 0

Thursday, Oct. 14

McMichael 3, West Stokes 0

M;25;25;25;3

W;19,22,9;0

Morehead versus North Forsyth

M;25;25;25;3

N;5;10;14-0

Atkins 3, Rockingham 1

Walkertown 3, Reidsville 0

Schedule

Mid-State 2A Conference Volleyball Tournament

Monday, Oct. 18

At higher seed, times TBA

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Semifinals

At McMichael, times TBA

Wednesday, Oct. 20

At McMichael, times TBA

Soccer

Scores

Monday, Oct. 11

West Stokes 3, Reidsville 2

Smith 9, Rockingham 1

McMichael 1, Walkertown 0

Wednesday, Oct. 13

McMichael 6, Morehead 0

Eastern Guilford 4, Rockingham 1

Schedule

Monday, Oct. 18

Rockingham versus High Point Central

Reidsville versus Walkertown

Morehead at West Stokes

Tuesday, Oct. 19

McMichael versus North Forsyth

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Rockingham at Dudley

Reidsville at North Forsyth

Morehead versus McMichael

Thursday, Oct. 21

Rockingham at Smith

Oct. 25

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead versus North Forsyth

McMichael versus West Stokes

Oct. 27

Rockingham at Atkins

McMichael at Walkertown

Oct. 28

Rockingham at High Point Central

All games start at 6 p.m.

