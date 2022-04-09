 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Scoreboard

Baseball

Scores

Monday, April 4

Reidsville 15, Thomasville 0

Wednesday, April 6

Rockingham 10, Reidsville 5

Thursday, April 7

Morehead 2, McMichael 1

Friday, April 8

McMichael 3, Morehead 1

Rockingham 5 Dudley 0

Schedule

Monday, April 11

McMichael versus Atkins, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville at Thomasville

Wednesday, April 13

Rockingham at Southwestern Randolph, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Rockingham versus Providence Grove, 1 p.m. (at SW Randolph)

Friday, April 15

Rockingham versus Eastern Randolph, 4 p.m. (at SW Randolph)

McMichael at Southern Guilford, 2:30 p.m. (first game of double-header)

McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m. (second game of double-header)

Saturday, April 16

Morehead versus Lee County – tournament TBA

April 18

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Morehead, tournament TBA

April 19

McMichael, tournament – TBA

Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA

Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA

Rockingham versus Atkins

April 20

McMichael versus South Stokes

Rockingham versus Reidsville

April 22

Reidsville versus Salisbury

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Rockingham

April 26

McMichael versus West Stokes

Morehead versus North Forsyth

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

April 27

Reidsville at Western Alamance

April 29

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA

2022 Baseball State Playoffs

First Round May 10

Second Round May 13

Third Round May 17

Fourth Round May 20

Regionals May 24-28

State Championship June 3-4

All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 2-0 9-3

Morehead 7-1 11-2

McMichael 6-2 12-2

Walkertown 5-3 8-6

TW Andrews 0-6 3-8

Reidsville 0-8 3-11

North Forsyth 0-0 0-1

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

E. Guilford 9-0 13-2

Rockingham 7-2 9-5

Dudley 7-2 8-3

Atkins 6-4 11-4

S. Guilford 3-6 4-10

NE Guilford 3-7 5-11

H.P. Central 3-7 7-7

Smith 0-10 2-10

Softball

Scores

Wednesday, April 6

McMichael 13, Magna Vista 7

Friday, April 8

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, no score reported

Rockingham win by forfeit overr High Point Central

Schedule

Monday, April 11

McMichael at North Myrtle Beach, tournament – unavailable

McMichael at Loris, tournament – unavailable

Tuesday, April 12

McMichael at tournament, TBA

Wednesday, April 13

Morehead at Northeast Guilford

Friday, April 15

Morehead at West Stokes

April 19

McMichael at Morehead

Rockingham versus Atkins

April 20

Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.

Reidsville at Rockingham

April 22

McMichael at Walkertown

Reidsville versus West Stokes

Rockingham at Atkins

April 25

McMichael versus Bethany

April 26

McMichael versus Reidsville

Morehead at Walkertown

Rockingham at Dudley

April 27

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

Morehead at Rockingham

April 29

Morehead at Reidsville

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford

May 2

Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA

2022 Softball State Playoffs

First Round May 10

Second Round May 13

Third Round May 17

Fourth Round May 20

Regionals May 24-28

State Championship June 3-4

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Standings

Mid-State 2A

Conference Overall

West Stokes 5-0 8-2-1

McMichael 5-1 12-2

Morehead 3-2 7-5

Walkertown 4-3 12-5

Reidsville 1-5 1-7

T.W. Andrews 0-7 0-9

North Forsyth 0-0 0-0

Mid-State 3A

Conference Overall

Rockingham 11-0 14-2

E. Guilford 7-2 9-5

S. Guilford 5-3 6-5

Atkins 5-4 6-8

Dudley 4-4 4-6

H.P. Central 2-6 2-7

N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12

Smith 0-6 0-6

Girls Soccer

Scores

Monday, April 4

McMichael 1, West Stokes 1

North Forsyth 7, Morehead 0

Wednesday, April 6

McMichael 5, North Forsyth 3

Morehead 4, Reidsville 3

Rockingham 9, Northeast Guilford 0

Thursday, April 7

Rockingham 3, Southeast Guilford 3

Schedule

April 18

McMichael at Morehead

April 19

Rockingham versus Atkins

April 20

Morehead at West Stokes

Reidsville versus Walkertown

April 21

Rockingham at Atkins

All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference Overall

McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1

West Stokes 3-0-1 5-2-2

North Forsyth 3-2 3-2

Morehead 1-2 3-5

Walkertown 1-4 5-5

Reidsville 0-5 1-7

T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference Overall

Rockingham 4-0 10-1-1

Atkins 4-0 7-0-2

High Point Central 3-2 3-7

Southern Guilford 2-2 2-7

Northeast Guilford 1-4 1-9

Dudley 0-2 0-2

Smith 0-4 0-4

Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0

