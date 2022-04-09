High School Scoreboard

Baseball
Scores
Monday, April 4
Reidsville 15, Thomasville 0
Wednesday, April 6
Rockingham 10, Reidsville 5
Thursday, April 7
Morehead 2, McMichael 1
Friday, April 8
McMichael 3, Morehead 1
Rockingham 5 Dudley 0
Schedule
Monday, April 11
McMichael versus Atkins, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville at Thomasville
Wednesday, April 13
Rockingham at Southwestern Randolph, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Rockingham versus Providence Grove, 1 p.m. (at SW Randolph)
Friday, April 15
Rockingham versus Eastern Randolph, 4 p.m. (at SW Randolph)
McMichael at Southern Guilford, 2:30 p.m. (first game of double-header)
McMichael at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m. (second game of double-header)
Saturday, April 16
Morehead versus Lee County – tournament TBA
April 18
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Morehead, tournament TBA
April 19
McMichael, tournament – TBA
Reidsville at North Forsyth – TBA
Reidsville at Salisbury – TBA
Rockingham versus Atkins
April 20
McMichael versus South Stokes
Rockingham versus Reidsville
April 22
Reidsville versus Salisbury
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Rockingham
April 26
McMichael versus West Stokes
Morehead versus North Forsyth
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
April 27
Reidsville at Western Alamance
April 29
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
2022 Baseball State Playoffs
First Round May 10
Second Round May 13
Third Round May 17
Fourth Round May 20
Regionals May 24-28
State Championship June 3-4
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 2-0 9-3
Morehead 7-1 11-2
McMichael 6-2 12-2
Walkertown 5-3 8-6
TW Andrews 0-6 3-8
Reidsville 0-8 3-11
North Forsyth 0-0 0-1
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
E. Guilford 9-0 13-2
Rockingham 7-2 9-5
Dudley 7-2 8-3
Atkins 6-4 11-4
S. Guilford 3-6 4-10
NE Guilford 3-7 5-11
H.P. Central 3-7 7-7
Smith 0-10 2-10
Softball
Scores
Wednesday, April 6
McMichael 13, Magna Vista 7
Friday, April 8
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, no score reported
Rockingham win by forfeit overr High Point Central
Schedule
Monday, April 11
McMichael at North Myrtle Beach, tournament – unavailable
McMichael at Loris, tournament – unavailable
Tuesday, April 12
McMichael at tournament, TBA
Wednesday, April 13
Morehead at Northeast Guilford
Friday, April 15
Morehead at West Stokes
April 19
McMichael at Morehead
Rockingham versus Atkins
April 20
Morehead at Providence Grove, 7 p.m.
Reidsville at Rockingham
April 22
McMichael at Walkertown
Reidsville versus West Stokes
Rockingham at Atkins
April 25
McMichael versus Bethany
April 26
McMichael versus Reidsville
Morehead at Walkertown
Rockingham at Dudley
April 27
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
Morehead at Rockingham
April 29
Morehead at Reidsville
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford
May 2
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference Tournaments, TBA
2022 Softball State Playoffs
First Round May 10
Second Round May 13
Third Round May 17
Fourth Round May 20
Regionals May 24-28
State Championship June 3-4
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Standings
Mid-State 2A
Conference Overall
West Stokes 5-0 8-2-1
McMichael 5-1 12-2
Morehead 3-2 7-5
Walkertown 4-3 12-5
Reidsville 1-5 1-7
T.W. Andrews 0-7 0-9
North Forsyth 0-0 0-0
Mid-State 3A
Conference Overall
Rockingham 11-0 14-2
E. Guilford 7-2 9-5
S. Guilford 5-3 6-5
Atkins 5-4 6-8
Dudley 4-4 4-6
H.P. Central 2-6 2-7
N.E. Guilford 0-9 0-12
Smith 0-6 0-6
Girls Soccer
Scores
Monday, April 4
McMichael 1, West Stokes 1
North Forsyth 7, Morehead 0
Wednesday, April 6
McMichael 5, North Forsyth 3
Morehead 4, Reidsville 3
Rockingham 9, Northeast Guilford 0
Thursday, April 7
Rockingham 3, Southeast Guilford 3
Schedule
April 18
McMichael at Morehead
April 19
Rockingham versus Atkins
April 20
Morehead at West Stokes
Reidsville versus Walkertown
April 21
Rockingham at Atkins
All games begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference Overall
McMichael 5-0-1 6-4-1
West Stokes 3-0-1 5-2-2
North Forsyth 3-2 3-2
Morehead 1-2 3-5
Walkertown 1-4 5-5
Reidsville 0-5 1-7
T.W. Andrews 0-0 1-2
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference Overall
Rockingham 4-0 10-1-1
Atkins 4-0 7-0-2
High Point Central 3-2 3-7
Southern Guilford 2-2 2-7
Northeast Guilford 1-4 1-9
Dudley 0-2 0-2
Smith 0-4 0-4
Eastern Guilford 0-0 0-0