High school sports attendance can increase to 50%, governor says

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will allow more fans to attend sporting events.

Effective Mar. 26 at 5 p.m., sports arenas can increase capacity to 50%. This change will apply to high school sports as well, Cooper said.

All precautions, such as wearing masks and keeping six feet of social distance, must still be followed. Schools and school districts will have the option to restrict attendance below the 50% maximum. Some schools have not been able to allow 30% capacity yet due to the social distancing requirements.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is scheduled to hold its lacrosse and boys soccer state championships this weekend, beginning on Friday and concluding on Saturday. The announcement from Cooper could mean more fans are able to watch the games in person.

"Facility administrators will help the NCHSAA determine what the capacity of the venue is that will allow for proper social distancing of six feet or more between spectators, up to no more than 50% of seated capacity," Assistant Commissioner James Alverson told HighSchoolOT.