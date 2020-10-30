High school sports could help spread COVID-19, infectious disease expert warns

The statewide surge in COVID-19 cases will make conducting high school sports, particularly basketball, challenging, a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center infectious disease expert warns.
High school sports should not be compared with professional leagues and colleges that have navigated – “with some hiccups” – the pandemic through quarantine bubbles and multiweek testing of athletes, Dr. Christopher Ohl said during his weekly COVID-19 update.
“You have to be realistic about which sports can be done, and paying attention to detail with risk mitigation and safety measures,” Ohl said. “Individual sports, like cross country, tennis, golf, that already are social distancing are a lot easier to hold.”
The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association, which is made up of private and charter schools, has nearly completed its fall seasons in cross country, field hockey, girls golf, boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball, and its football season is in the sixth week of a seven-week regular season.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association, which is made up of public schools and some charter and parochial schools, is not allowing any athletics teams at its member schools to hold formal practices until at least Nov. 4, but Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are allowing high schools to hold workouts in some sports.
Basketball practice is under way at NCISAA schools and workouts have begun for boys and girls teams in Forsyth and Guilford counties. NCISAA schools can begin playing basketball games Nov. 9, but NCHSAA schools are not permitted to play basketball games until at least Jan. 4.
Basketball, Ohl said, “is going to be hard to have with spectators.”
“Playing indoors will be hard,” he said. “If there any fans, they’re going to be exposed to each other, and it’s really hard to spread out in the gyms.
“It’s a super-spreader event waiting to happen.”
Ohl said outdoor team sports, such as football, baseball, soccer and softball, have better odds of completing their seasons.
“I’m surprised that college football has gotten this far with small outbreaks, games canceled and students not allowed in the stands in many instances,” Ohl said. “I don’t think we’re going to have full capacity at football games until fall of 2021.”
The NCISAA is allowing only the families of home team players to attend its football games. The NCHSAA has not decided whether it will allow spectators at its football games, which cannot be played before Feb. 26, 2021.
Ohl said that some postponement and cancellation of college football games came because a team wound up having a COVID-19 cluster around a certain group of players. In the instance of Charlotte canceling its Sept. 19 game at North Carolina, the 49ers didn’t have enough healthy offensive linemen that week.
Ohl expressed concern about high school athletes facing potential COVID-19 exposure from riding an activity bus to and from games.
“If you’re busing a high school team to another place, the bus could be the problem,” Ohl said. “If you have one case on the bus, boom, you’re going to have a whole bus of players quarantined.”
The bottom line with sports, Ohl said, is that “you can do everything perfectly around your team and when everyone is under your supervision for training and practice. But when athletes go out and socialize together before and after the game, they can get exposed and take them out of the game.”
High Point Christian Academy suspended all athletics practices and competition for two weeks in late September because of an unspecified number of positive tests for COVID-19 at the school, but the Cougars resumed practice and games Oct. 12.
“If people want to have high school sports,” Ohl said, “the student-athletes are going to have to be careful with their social activities, and their families as well.”
News & Record staff writer Joe Sirera contributed.
