High school sports in limbo for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education held an emergency meeting on Jan. 14 morning and adopted some major changes to its plan to move forward with in-person learning, which may have an effect on high school athletics.

During the meeting, the board of education voted to remain in full remote learning until at least Feb. 15, following guidance from the county health department. At that time, elementary school students would return to in-person learning. High school and middle school students would not return to in-person learning until at least Feb. 22.

As a result, high school sports in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools could be suspended until at least Feb. 15.

The original plan presented to the board by the superintendent called for suspending all sports until Feb. 15. However, at the urging of several board members, the superintendent said he would amend his plan.

According to the superintendent's statement at the end of the board meeting, the district will allow volleyball teams and cross country athletes currently competing in the post season to finish competition. The second round of the volleyball playoffs is scheduled for Thursday, cross country regionals are scheduled for Saturday. Both sports will hold state championship events next weekend.