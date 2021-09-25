High School Sports Scoreboard

Football
Scores
Saturday, Sept. 18
McMichael 28, West Stokes 14
Friday, Sept. 24
McMichael 49, T.W. Andrews 6
Walkertown 40, West Stokes 13
Rockingham 33, Ben L. Smith 0
Dudley 55, Atkins 0
Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0
Eastern Guilford versus High Point Central, no score reported
Morehead, bye
Football Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 7 p.m.
McMichael at Lexington
Morehead versus West Stokes
Reidsville at Walkertown
High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford
Dudley versus Smith
Southern Guilford versus Atkins
T.W. Andrews versus North Forsyth
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Football Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Conference;Overall
North Forsyth;1-0;2-2
McMichael;2-0;3-2
Reidsville;0-0;3-0
Walkertown;1-0;3-2
West Stokes;0-2;2-2
Morehead;0-1;1-4
T.W. Andrews;0-1;1-3
Mid-State 3A Conference
Conference;Overall
Dudley;2-0;4-1
Eastern Guilford;1-0;2-1
Rockingham;2-0;3-1
Southern Guilford;1-1;2-3
High Point Central;0-1;1-3
Ben L. Smith;0-1;1-3
Atkins;1-0;2-2
Northeast Guilford;0-2;0-5
Volleyball
Scores
Tuesday, Sept. 21
McMichael 3, West Stokes 0
M;25;25;25;3
W;22;10;11;0
Morehead 3, North Forsyth 0
Rockingham 3, Atkins 2
R;14;17;25;22;16;3
A;25;25;20;17;14;2
Thursday, Sept. 23
McMichael 3, North Forsyth 0
M;25;25;25;3
N;1;3;9;0
Volleyball Schedule
Monday, Sept. 27
McMichael at Caldwell Academy, 7 p.m.
Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.
Morehead at Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
McMichael versus Reidsville, 7 p.m.
Morehead at Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
McMichael versus Walkertown, 7 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 5 p.m.
Soccer
Soccer Scores
Saturday, Sept. 18
McMichael 1, Reidsville 0
Monday, Sept. 20
Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 1
Soccer Schedule
Monday, Sept. 27
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews
Reidsville versus North Forsyth
Rockingham versus Dudley
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Morehead versus Walkertown
McMichael at West Stokes
Morehead at North Forsyth
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford
All games start at 6 p.m.