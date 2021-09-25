 Skip to main content
High School Sports Scoreboard

Football

Scores

Saturday, Sept. 18

McMichael 28, West Stokes 14

Friday, Sept. 24

McMichael 49, T.W. Andrews 6

Walkertown 40, West Stokes 13

Rockingham 33, Ben L. Smith 0

Dudley 55, Atkins 0

Southern Guilford 28, Northeast Guilford 0

Eastern Guilford versus High Point Central, no score reported

Morehead, bye

Football Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 7 p.m. 

Friday, Oct. 1

Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 7 p.m.

McMichael at Lexington

Morehead versus West Stokes

Reidsville at Walkertown

High Point Central versus Northeast Guilford

Dudley versus Smith

Southern Guilford versus Atkins

T.W. Andrews versus North Forsyth

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Football Standings

Mid-State 2A Conference

Conference;Overall

North Forsyth;1-0;2-2

McMichael;2-0;3-2

Reidsville;0-0;3-0

Walkertown;1-0;3-2

West Stokes;0-2;2-2

Morehead;0-1;1-4

T.W. Andrews;0-1;1-3

Mid-State 3A Conference

Conference;Overall

Dudley;2-0;4-1

Eastern Guilford;1-0;2-1

Rockingham;2-0;3-1

Southern Guilford;1-1;2-3

High Point Central;0-1;1-3

Ben L. Smith;0-1;1-3

Atkins;1-0;2-2

Northeast Guilford;0-2;0-5

Volleyball

Scores

Tuesday, Sept. 21

McMichael 3, West Stokes 0

M;25;25;25;3

W;22;10;11;0

Morehead 3, North Forsyth 0

Rockingham 3, Atkins 2

R;14;17;25;22;16;3

A;25;25;20;17;14;2

Thursday, Sept. 23

McMichael 3, North Forsyth 0

M;25;25;25;3

N;1;3;9;0

Volleyball Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

McMichael at Caldwell Academy, 7 p.m.

Rockingham at High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Morehead at Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

McMichael versus Reidsville, 7 p.m.

Morehead at Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

McMichael versus Walkertown, 7 p.m.

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at West Stokes, 5 p.m.

Soccer

Soccer Scores

Saturday, Sept. 18

McMichael 1, Reidsville 0

Monday, Sept. 20

Rockingham 3, Eastern Guilford 1

Soccer Schedule

Monday, Sept. 27

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews

Reidsville versus North Forsyth

Rockingham versus Dudley

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Morehead versus Walkertown

McMichael at West Stokes

Morehead at North Forsyth

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford

All games start at 6 p.m.

