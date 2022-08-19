 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Volleyball

Scores

Monday, Aug. 15

Rockingham, 3, Morehead 1

R 25 21 25 25   3

M 19 25 17 23   1

Tuesday, Aug. 16

McMichael 3, Western Guilford 0

M 25 25 26   3

W 17 18 24   0

Wednesday, Aug. 17

McMichael 3, Rockingham 0

M 25 25 25   3

R 16 21 19   0

Bartlett Yancey 3, Morehead 0

B  25  25  25    3

M 12  17  16    0

Thursday, Aug. 18

McMichael 3, Bishop McGuinness 0

M  25  25  25    3

B  17  14  19    0

Schedule

Monday, Aug. 22

Morehead versus Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Morehead versus Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

McMichael at Reagan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

McMichael at Southwest Guilford, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Rockingham, 5 p.m.

Aug. 29

McMichael at Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.

Morehead versus Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30

McMichael at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Morehead at Reidsville, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.

Sept. 1

McMichael versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Smith, 5 p.m.

Sept. 6

McMichael versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8

McMichael at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham versus High Point Central, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10

McMichael Tournament, TBA

Sept. 12

Morehead at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13

Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.

Sept. 15

McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.

Sept. 19

Rockingham versus Williams, 5 p.m.

Sept. 20

Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.

McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22

Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.

McMichael versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26

McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 27

McMichael at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.

Morehead versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at Smith, 5 p.m.

Sept. 29

McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Reidsville versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4

McMichael versus Morehead, 6:30 p.m.

Rockingham at High Point Central, 5 p.m.

Oct. 5

McMichael versus Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 6

Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.

Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8

McMichael Tournament, TBA

Oct. 11

McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6:45 p.m.

Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13

McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.

Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.

Rockingham versus Atkins, 5 p.m.

Mid-State 2A Conference Standings

McMichael        3-0

Walkertown      3-0

West Stokes     1-0

T.W. Andrews   1-2

Morehead       0-2

North Forsyth 0-0

Reidsville       0-0

Mid-State 3A Conference Standings

Northeast Guilford   1-1

Rockingham            1-1

Smith                     0-1

Southern Guilford    0-2

Eastern Guilford      0-3

Atkins                    0-0

Dudley                   0-0

High Point Central   0-0

