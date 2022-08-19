High School Volleyball

Scores
Monday, Aug. 15
Rockingham, 3, Morehead 1
R 25 21 25 25 3
M 19 25 17 23 1
Tuesday, Aug. 16
McMichael 3, Western Guilford 0
M 25 25 26 3
W 17 18 24 0
Wednesday, Aug. 17
McMichael 3, Rockingham 0
M 25 25 25 3
R 16 21 19 0
Bartlett Yancey 3, Morehead 0
B 25 25 25 3
M 12 17 16 0
Thursday, Aug. 18
McMichael 3, Bishop McGuinness 0
M 25 25 25 3
B 17 14 19 0
Schedule
Monday, Aug. 22
Morehead versus Bartlett Yancey, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Morehead versus Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
McMichael at Reagan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
McMichael at Southwest Guilford, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Rockingham, 5 p.m.
Aug. 29
McMichael at Rockingham, 6:45 p.m.
Morehead versus Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30
McMichael at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Morehead at Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.
Sept. 1
McMichael versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Smith, 5 p.m.
Sept. 6
McMichael versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Sept. 8
McMichael at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham versus High Point Central, 5 p.m.
Sept. 10
McMichael Tournament, TBA
Sept. 12
Morehead at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13
Morehead at West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Dudley, 6 p.m.
Sept. 15
McMichael at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19
Rockingham versus Williams, 5 p.m.
Sept. 20
Rockingham at Atkins, 5 p.m.
McMichael versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville versus T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Sept. 22
Rockingham at Southern Guilford, 5 p.m.
McMichael versus North Forsyth, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26
McMichael versus Southwest Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 27
McMichael at Reidsville, 6:30 p.m.
Morehead versus Walkertown, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at Smith, 5 p.m.
Sept. 29
McMichael at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Morehead at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Reidsville versus West Stokes, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
Oct. 4
McMichael versus Morehead, 6:30 p.m.
Rockingham at High Point Central, 5 p.m.
Oct. 5
McMichael versus Grimsley, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
Morehead versus West Stokes, 6:30 p.m.
Reidsville at Walkertown, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Dudley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8
McMichael Tournament, TBA
Oct. 11
McMichael versus T.W. Andrews, 6:45 p.m.
Reidsville versus North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Rockingham at Northeast Guilford, 5 p.m.
Oct. 13
McMichael at West Stokes, 7 p.m.
Morehead at North Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Reidsville at T.W. Andrews, 6 p.m.
Rockingham versus Atkins, 5 p.m.
Mid-State 2A Conference Standings
McMichael 3-0
Walkertown 3-0
West Stokes 1-0
T.W. Andrews 1-2
Morehead 0-2
North Forsyth 0-0
Reidsville 0-0
Mid-State 3A Conference Standings
Northeast Guilford 1-1
Rockingham 1-1
Smith 0-1
Southern Guilford 0-2
Eastern Guilford 0-3
Atkins 0-0
Dudley 0-0
High Point Central 0-0