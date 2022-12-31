High School Wrestling

Dec. 29-Dec. 30
Reidsville
Holy Angels Invitational
235 Champ. Round 1 - Jaylynn Blakeney (Reidsville) received a bye
235 Champ. Round 2 - Wyntergale Oxendine (Lumberton) over Jaylynn Blakeney (Reidsville) (Fall 1:53)
235 Cons. Round 2 - Jaylynn Blakeney (Reidsville) received a bye
235 Cons. Round 3 - Jaylynn Blakeney (Reidsville) over Alana Daugherty (West Cabarrus) (Dec 2-0)
235 Cons. Round 4 - Kaley Hunt (Purnell Swett) over Jaylynn Blakeney (Reidsville) (Dec 4-2)
126 Champ. Round 1 - Rayshun James (Reidsville) received a bye
126 Champ. Round 2 - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Travis Foxx (Mallard Creek) (TF 20-2 0:00)
126 Champ. Round 3 - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Isaiah Morrison (Enka) (Dec 8-4)
126 Quarterfinals - Kieron McCormack (Buford HS) over Rayshun James (Reidsville) (Dec 10-4)
126 Cons. Round 6 - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Yadiel Colon Torres (Hoke County) (MD 11-2)
126 Cons. Round 7 - Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek) over Rayshun James (Reidsville) (Dec 3-0)
126 7th Place Match - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Joseph Baisley (Charlotte Catholic) (Dec 4-1)
133-135 Champ. Round 1 - Christian Phillips (Robbinsville) over Taeshaun Harrison (Reidsville) (MD 10-1)
133-135 Cons. Round 1 - Taeshaun Harrison (Reidsville) received a bye
133-135 Cons. Round 2 - Taeshaun Harrison (Reidsville) over Vincent Marrufo (Southwest Guilford) (For.)
133-135 Cons. Round 3 - Taeshaun Harrison (Reidsville) over Maxwell Lucian (Oakton) (MD 8-0)
133-135 Cons. Semis - Christian Phillips (Robbinsville) over Taeshaun Harrison (Reidsville) (MD 12-1)
156-159 Champ. Round 1 - Jex Harrison (Page) over Aiden Miller (Reidsville) (Fall 0:30)
156-159 Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Miller (Reidsville) received a bye
156-159 Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Miller (Reidsville) over Cesar Reyas (West Henderson) (Fall 1:25)
156-159 Cons. Round 3 - Ilia Anokhin (Panther Creek) over Aiden Miller (Reidsville) (Fall 1:15)
159-170 Champ. Round 1 - Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville) over Yafet Ayele (Oakton) (Fall 0:00)
159-170 Quarterfinals - Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville) over Evan Hensley (WESTERN BROWN) (Fall 0:00)
159-170 Semifinals - Clay Seagle (Swain County) over Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville) (MD 10-1)
159-170 Cons. Semis - Lucas Nolette (West Forsyth) over Qmawry Valentine (Reidsville) (Fall 2:50)
149-151 Champ. Round 1 - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville) over James Woolums (Jack Britt) (Dec 8-1)
149-151 Quarterfinals - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville) over Scott Mehling (Currituck County) (Fall 0:30)
149-151 Semifinals - Chris Mitchell (Reidsville ) over Elijiah Guzman (Rutherfordton-Spindale) (Dec 5-4)
149-151 1st Place Match - Korbin Vonnida (Nolensville) over Chris Mitchell (Reidsville) (Fall 2:59)
Morehead
27th Annual Wildcat Invitational
Dec. 30, 2022
106 Semifinals - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Willian Hoo Chocoj (Eastern Guilford) (Dec 8-5)
106 1st Place Match - Cooper Foster (Avery County) over Elijah Horton (Morehead) (Dec 13-7)
113 Quarterfinals - Cameron Benton (Morehead) over Cameron Aiden (Southern Alamance) (Fall 4:48)
113 Semifinals - Levi White (North Davidson) over Cameron Benton (Morehead) (TF 16-1 0:00)
113 Cons. Semis - Manuel Salas (Elkin) over Cameron Benton (Morehead) (Fall 0:47)
120 Quarterfinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Colby Ely (Southern Alamance) (Fall 0:52)
120 Semifinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over David Rojas (Elkin) (Dec 5-3)
120 1st Place Match - Benjamin Jordan (Avery County) over Jared Thomas (Morehead) (Fall 1:52)
126 Semifinals - Trey Hinson (Piedmont) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (Fall 5:52)
126 Cons. Semis - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Zy`Aire Priester (Williams) (Fall 2:19)
126 3rd Place Match - Omari Figueroa (Eastern Guilford) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (Dec 10-6)
138 Quarterfinals - Troy Garcia (Piedmont) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Dec 10-5)
138 3rd Place Match - Troy Garcia (Piedmont) over Brock Blizzard (Morehead) (Dec 6-3)
138 Cons. Quarters - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Aaron Reyes (North Davidson) (Fall 1:02)
138 Cons. Semis - Brock Blizzard (Morehead) over Alejandro Lopez (Elkin) (Dec 4-1)
152 Semifinals - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Mateo Gaddy (Southern Alamance) (Fall 1:49)
152 1st Place Match - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Nasir Grant (Eastern Guilford) (Fall 0:00)
170 Quarterfinals - Colby Davis (Piedmont) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (Fall 2:48)
220 3rd Place Match - Reece Lester (Piedmont) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 2:16)
170 Cons. Semis - Hezikiah James (McMichael) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (Fall 0:00)
195 Quarterfinals - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Matthew Slade (McMichael) (Fall 0:51)
195 Semifinals - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Jeremiah Lumpkin (Williams) (MD 19-10)
195 1st Place Match - Karin Sein (Eastern Guilford) over Xavier Roberts (Morehead) (Fall 4:52)
220 Semifinals - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 0:00)
220 Cons. Semis - Colin Baumann (Morehead) over Jared Barker (North Davidson) (Fall 1:55)