Reidsville’s Rayshun James won his second-straight NCHSAA 2A state championship. This time he did it in the 126-pound weight class in a strong 7-0 shutout victory over Walker Bell of West Craven. James, a junior, went 37-2 this winter for the Rams. Equally impressive was Morehead’s 120 pound state champion Jarod Thomas.
Morehead’s freshman Eli Horton claimed the championship in the 2A 106-pound weight class, completing an outstanding 42-2 season with a dominant 9-1 major decision victory over Gabe Rogers of Seaforth High School.
Another Panthers wrestler, junior Jared Thomas, won the NCHSAA 2A state championship in the 120-pound weight class in dramatic fashion. After Thomas took the early lead against Spencer May of Trinity, May rallied to tie the match at 5-5 and force sudden death overtime. But in the overtime, Thomas attacked and got a dramatic two-point takedown, which won him the state title by a 7-5 score. Thomas, a junior, went 34-5 this season.
2A
McMichael
152 Quarterfinals - Jason Brawley (Newton Conover) over Edward Robles (McMichael) (Fall 4:52)
152 Cons. Round 2 - Luke Burkett (Bandys) over Edward Robles (McMichael) (Dec 5-0)
220 Champ. Round 1 - Colt Kluttz (Mt Pleasant) over Michael Vazquez (McMichael) (MD 16-6)
220 Cons. Round 1 - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Dayne Harrelson (West Lincoln) (Fall 1:32)
220 Cons. Round 2 - Michael Vazquez (McMichael) over Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton Conover) (Fall 1:50)
220 Cons. Round 3 - Matthew Cranfill (Bandys) over Michael Vazquez (McMichael) (SV-1 2-1)
Morehead
120 Champ. Round 1 - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Christian Wylie (Maiden) (Fall 1:29)
120 Quarterfinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Bailor Peebles (Ayden-Grifton) (Fall 5:54)
120 Semifinals - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Layne Armstrong (Seaforth) (Dec 7-3)
120 1st Place Match - Jared Thomas (Morehead) over Spencer May (Trinity) (SV-1 7-5)
145 Champ. Round 1 - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Jack Casey (Lincoln Charter) (TF 21-6 6:00)
145 Quarterfinals - Rakeem Smith (West Caldwell) over Ephram Biggs (Morehead) (Dec 4-3)
145 Cons. Round 2 - Ephram Biggs (Morehead) over Mason Leonard (Southwestern Randolph) (Dec 5-1)
145 Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Crump (North Pitt) over Ephram Biggs (Morehead) (Dec 4-3)
170 Champ. Round 1 - Elias Martinez (Jay M. Robinson) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (For.)
170 Cons. Round 1 - Dayton East (Heide Trask) over Mark Hancock (Morehead) (For.)
195 Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Preston Campfield (Chase) (Dec 4-3)
195 Quarterfinals - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Enoch Lopez (Surry Central) (Dec 3-1)
195 Semifinals - Owen Clark (Newton Conover) over Xavier Roberts (Morehead) (Dec 7-0)
195 Cons. Semis - Zack Evans (Bandys) over Xavier Roberts (Morehead) (Fall 3:19)
195 5th Place Match - Xavier Roberts (Morehead) over Nick Brewster (Manteo) (Dec 10-7)
152 Champ. Round 1 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Jackson Stegall (Holmes) (Fall 3:15)
152 Quarterfinals - Dennis Waters (Hendersonville) over Cole Prichard (Morehead) (Fall 3:53)
152 Cons. Round 2 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Jacob Reigel (Mt Pleasant) (Fall 1:25)
152 Cons. Round 3 - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Connor Ridgell (Wilkes Central) (Fall 2:13)
152 Cons. Semis - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Jason Brawley (Newton Conover) (Dec 12-8)
152 3rd Place Match - Cole Prichard (Morehead) over Luke Burkett (Bandys) (TF 17-1 4:58)
220 Champ. Round 1 - J`Lynn Sheff (Walkertown) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 1:42)
220 Cons. Round 1 - Dominec Oneto (West Craven) over Colin Baumann (Morehead) (Fall 6:14)
126 Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Howard (Morehead) over Trey Story (Bandys) (Dec 4-0)
126 Quarterfinals - Walker Bell (West Craven) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (For.)
126 Cons. Round 2 - Chris Haro (South Lenoir) over Nathan Howard (Morehead) (Fall 1:49)
132 Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Moore (Morehead) over Bladen Davis (South Lenoir) (Fall 2:28)
132 Quarterfinals - Gunner Horton (Rutherfordton-Spindale) over Tyler Moore (Morehead) (Dec 9-8)
132 Cons. Round 2 - Austin Chastain (Bunn) over Tyler Moore (Morehead) (Fall 1:25)
106 Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Stone Martin (West Stanly) (Fall 4:29)
106 Quarterfinals - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Andy Saine (West Lincoln) (MD 13-2)
106 Semifinals - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Cameron Gue (Mt Pleasant) (Dec 7-1)
106 1st Place Match - Elijah Horton (Morehead) over Gabe Rogers (Seaforth) (MD 9-1)
Reidsville
145 Champ. Round 1 - Trey Ballew (Bandys) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville) (Fall 3:13)
145 Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Crump (North Pitt) over Bryson Miller (Reidsville) (Fall 1:42)
138 Champ. Round 1 - Zack Sheets (West Wilkes) over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville) (Dec 10-7)
138 Cons. Round 2 - Connor Shumate (Newton Conover) over Jasper Williamson (Reidsville) (Dec 2-1)
126 Champ. Round 1 - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Michael Fischer (East Surry) (Fall 1:09)
126 Quarterfinals - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Hunter Feagan (Rutherfordton-Spindale) (TF 17-2 5:04)
126 Semifinals - Rayshun James (Reidsville) over Josh Hammac (Mt Pleasant) (MD 14-2)