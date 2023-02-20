Reidsville’s Rayshun James won his second-straight NCHSAA 2A state championship. This time he did it in the 126-pound weight class in a strong 7-0 shutout victory over Walker Bell of West Craven. James, a junior, went 37-2 this winter for the Rams. Equally impressive was Morehead’s 120 pound state champion Jarod Thomas.

Another Panthers wrestler, junior Jared Thomas, won the NCHSAA 2A state championship in the 120-pound weight class in dramatic fashion. After Thomas took the early lead against Spencer May of Trinity, May rallied to tie the match at 5-5 and force sudden death overtime. But in the overtime, Thomas attacked and got a dramatic two-point takedown, which won him the state title by a 7-5 score. Thomas, a junior, went 34-5 this season.