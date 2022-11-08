History-Making-Win!

RALEIGH – No. 1 seed McMichael (37-3) rallied from a 25-23 loss in the first set, to sweep the final three to secure the volleyball team’s first 2A state championship over No. 2 Camden County (25-3) in the 2022 2A state championship at NC State University’s Reynolds Coliseum Saturday.

After a mostly a back-and-forth battle to get things started, Camden made a late run and a perfectly placed shot at the net gave the Bruins the 25-23 win in the first set.

The second set started on a much better note as the Phoenix opened up a 5-0 lead forcing Camden County to call a timeout to regroup.

It didn’t work however, as McMichael kept the pressure on, scoring four-consecutive points to bump the advantage up to 9-0 forcing another timeout.

A kill by Tessa Forehand finally broke the scoring drought, but Gracie Lovelace answered with a spike at the net as well for the Phoenix.

Later, another kill by Valarie White and another score by Jada Johnson kept McMichael in control with a 16-7 lead.

Later, an authoritative kill at the net by Jenna Rosenbaum sealed the 25-20 McMichael win to even the series up at 1-1.

In the third set, McMichael continued to impress as they raced out to a commanding 15-4 lead. The Bruins were finally able to get something going as they closed the margin to 7 points, but a kill by Rosenbaum and another placement shot by Zoey Bradford locked up the 25-16 win putting McMichael on top 2 sets to 1.

In the fourth set, the teams were neck-and-neck, but a kill by Valerie White helped McMichael move out front with an 8-0 advantage. Camden would rally once again however, as they cut the lead to 17-16. But another spike by Rosenbaum and steady serving by Bianka Sola put the Phoenix back in the driver’s seat with a 21-16 lead forcing the Bruins to call another T.O. But a final rally was not to be as a high-flying spike by Johnson on the left wing sealed the 25-19 win that secured McMichael’s championship.

DMHS head volleyball coach Marcia “Marty” Woods, who was enshrined in the North Carolina Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016, says that there isn’t much missing from her trophy case, but she and her team wanted to bring the state title home back to Mayodan, something that had never happened before at McMichael High School in volleyball prior to Saturday.

Woods said this wasn’t about adding a missing trophy to the mantel, but said ultimately it is all about her team and the legacy of the program.

“Absolutely, and it is about the girls. You know that. This trophy is wonderful and I’m going to get the girls to sign the ball. I keep all of the balls that I get them to sign, but I go back and I look at the memories – and now I’m going to cry – but I can go back and remember the times we had together and they will never forget this journey.”

Woods said the multiple out-of-conference league tournaments her team competed in this season, even though it was a sometimes grueling 40-game grind, played a key role in preparing McMichael for the playoffs.

“We reminded them of the schedule that we played non-conference. We played Regan, we played Byrnes we played Southwestern Randolph, we played everybody that would push us. And then we talked about East Surry and Brevard. I said ‘can you compare them?’ They didn’t have the number of hitters that those other teams had. They hit the ball well and they were resilient and I love that about them, but I said you have been behind. You have been in tough situations and you know how to deal with them. We also shifted our defensive rotation which really helped us,” said Woods.

Woods has coached volleyball at both Madison-Mayodan and McMichael while compiling an overall record of 795-309.

A Stoneville resident, Woods began her career as a teacher and coach in 1977 at Madison-Mayodan High School. The UNC-Greensboro graduate continued to coach when the district transitioned to Dalton McMichael High School in 1989.

The NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005, Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan to the AAA/AAAA state championship in 1982 – a three-game series win over North Lenoir.

The Phoenix entered the title contest riding high on a nine-game winning streak after bringing home both the 2022 Mid-State 2A regular season and conference tournament titles.

McMichael’s only loses this season included a pair to Regan and another to James F. Byrnes.

The Bruins entered the title game after bringing home the split 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal regular season and conference tournament titles.

McMichael’s Bianka Sola was named the game’s MVP and Anna Casto was presented with the Sportsmanship Award.