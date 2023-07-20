WENTWORTH – Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King hasn’t forgotten her roots. The first Black woman assistant coach in NFL history, and gifted public speaker, continues to use her national platform to give back to her home community. That fact was evident as she and her talented crew treated Wentworth Elementary School students to words of inspiration, music from Greensboro’s hip hop radio station 102 Jamz, dance, Kona Ice treats and really cool NFL swag at the annual King Gym Jam Wednesday afternoon.

The King Group is a sports based organization enriching the lives of kids through camps, experiences, and community programs. King said she always enjoys coming back home and seeing family, friends and all of the smiling young faces at the popular event.

“It was a lot of fun man. Anytime I can come and give back and just be here for the kids, it’s great. You know, when I was a little kid growing up in Reidsville, it would be huge for someone from the NFL to come and talk to us. We’ve got great sponsors on board and had some really great things to give them as well, so it was an amazing day,” King said after the event wrapped.

King brought with her keynote speaker Washington defensive end James Smith-Williams, a big guy with a bigger heart and he was very popular with the kids. The 2020 seventh round draft pick from NC State University addressed the students and encouraged them to work hard in school and whatever they want to be in life whether the dream is to be a professional athlete like himself or any other profession. He then fielded questions from the star-struck kids, posed for pictures and signed autographs until every item was signed as did King.

Coach King shared a special piece of advice with the kids which was displayed on a video monitor.

“Be so great you cannot be denied.”

It’s a mantra which has propelled the coach to the pinnacle of the NFL and King and the Commanders are looking for big things for the fast-approaching 2023 season as Washington prepares to host the Arizona Cardinals Sept. 10 at FEDEXFIELD.

“Absolutely. The guys have worked really hard in the off-season and I think we are ready to roll. It’s the NFL and I think we are going to be really good,” the coach said.

The King Group hosted a similar event for South End Elementary School Summer Enrichment students last year and it continues to be a huge success in Rockingham County.

King is entering her sixth season in the NFL and fourth with the Washington Commanders working under head coach Ron Rivera.

King was a multiple-sport star athlete at Rockingham during her high school days as well as at Guilford College. After graduation, she also played quarterback and wide receiver in the Women’s Football Alliance for nearly a decade before embarking on a coaching career.

King holds a master’s of science in sports administration from Liberty University as well as a bachelor of science in sports management degree she earned at Guilford College.

Students received book bags sponsored by Nike and other sponsors including Intuit, Ortho Carolina, N.C. A&T University Athletic, UNC-Greensboro and the Washington Commanders.

King said she never could have dreamed she would be in this elite position back her high school days, but is determined to continue the push for greatness in whatever she does.

“I was always fortunate enough to be around good people. Obviously I hooked up with coach Rivera at Carolina and he gave me the opportunity and I think I was just ready to take advantage of that. That is the big thing. When you get opportunities, be ready to take advantage of them and I did that and just did my job and through hard work, I’ve been able to keep advancing,” said King.