Honeycutt preparing for farewell season as head baseball coach at RCC

WENTWORTH – Entering his seventh season as the Rockingham Community College head baseball coach, Reece Honeycutt says 2022 will be his final one at the helm of the Eagles program.
Honeycutt, who lives and has business responsibilities in the Mooresville area, has commuted nearly four hours round trip virtually every day during the regular season, as well as to trips in the fall over the years in order to coach at RCC.
In addition to his role with the Eagles, he is also the Director of the FS Bulldogs Showcase in Mooresville and the owner of Fifteen Sports Athletic Center, a baseball training academy in Troutman. Honeycutt said now that the RCC program has reached the level of success he envisioned when he first took the job in Wentworth, it’s time to devote his energy to baseball closer to home and his business endeavors.
Honeycutt’s dedication to the Eagles program is unquestioned, and the fact he is staying on for one more season in order to give the college adequate time to find the next coach, speaks volumes.
“There aren’t words to express how dedicated and how hard he has worked to build our team into a nationally renowned program. We are definitely on the map because of Reece and we’re going to miss him for sure. He’s a super-hard worker and just a great guy. The student-athletes love him and that’s a big reason why they come here. It’s going to be a tough role to fill. He’s my friend as well as the baseball coach, but the exciting part is that we have a top-caliber baseball program and whoever takes over is going to be a part of something really special and a big part of that is because of Reece,” Rockingham Community College Athletic Director Maggie Murray said.
Not only did Honeycutt redefine recruiting at RCC, bringing in some of the best local talent from the four Rockingham County public high schools, but he also drew players from across the country.
The Eagles have steadily established a reputation as a top DIII program which has developed into a springboard for aspiring transfers looking to continue their baseball careers.
Over the last six years, he helped nearly 50 players transfer and to continue their college educations as well as play baseball.
Honeycutt is not only RCC’s all-time winningest coach with a record of 136-107-2, but he also led the Eagles to four Division III Region X Carolinas Virginia Conference titles, three Mid-Atlantic championships and three NJCAA World Series appearances in just six seasons.
He was selected as the Division III Coach of the Year in 2018 and is currently the longest tenured coach in program history entering his seventh and final season.
“A lot of the success is because of the coaches and players I’ve had over the years and obviously you’ve got to have a little bit of luck as well, so it all just kind of came together and it’s been awesome,” Honeycutt said.
With a number of talented veterans returning from last year’s 27-16 squad, in addition to a talented new crop of recruits, the coach says expectations remain high for his final season at RCC.
“I think with the way the rankings go and with the success we’ve had over the last several years, a lot of it is up to us to self-motivate. It’s on us for how far we can go, but now that we are usually nationally ranked, we’ve got to keep trucking. As far as what we have built here at RCC, the expectation is to always get to the World Series, but the first step is to win our conference, then win the district and then let’s see what happens,” said Honeycutt.
In addition to the wins and plethora of championship hardware he has helped to accrue, Honeycutt has spearheaded a push to continually upgrade the programs facilities. During his tenure, the athletic department installed new sod on the field and laser-graded the dirt in the infield. The department added a new wind screen and back stop with Eagles logos, as well as installed a new net behind home plate.
In addition, the RCC Athletic Department purchased a new three wheeler that drags the field after games and Honeycutt said the school has been extremely supportive since he came on board to help the baseball program succeed.
Murray said the search for the Honeycutt’s successor has already begun and she hopes to move fairly quickly to get a stable of quality candidates.
“We want to stay on our current trajectory. We’ve got something good going and that’s the challenge, to keep it that way. It’s a huge challenge, but we are hopefully going to have a plan in place pretty soon,” said Murray.