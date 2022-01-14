Honeycutt preparing for farewell season as head baseball coach at RCC

WENTWORTH – Entering his seventh season as the Rockingham Community College head baseball coach, Reece Honeycutt says 2022 will be his final one at the helm of the Eagles program.

Honeycutt, who lives and has business responsibilities in the Mooresville area, has commuted nearly four hours round trip virtually every day during the regular season, as well as to trips in the fall over the years in order to coach at RCC.

In addition to his role with the Eagles, he is also the Director of the FS Bulldogs Showcase in Mooresville and the owner of Fifteen Sports Athletic Center, a baseball training academy in Troutman. Honeycutt said now that the RCC program has reached the level of success he envisioned when he first took the job in Wentworth, it’s time to devote his energy to baseball closer to home and his business endeavors.

Honeycutt’s dedication to the Eagles program is unquestioned, and the fact he is staying on for one more season in order to give the college adequate time to find the next coach, speaks volumes.