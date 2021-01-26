Host families needed for Old North State Baseball League

The Old North State League is looking for host families for their upcoming season. The Old North State League’s newest franchise will be based in Reidsville. The newly designated Reidsville Luckies will play out of Jaycee Ball Park the summer of 2021, one of 10 teams the summer collegiate baseball league has around the state of North Carolina.

ONSL likes to bring in talent from all over the United States, both local and national. Some baseball players will be traveling from across the country to play baseball in our great state and, specifically, Reidsville. These players are sometimes in need of housing from early June through late July.

ONSL is currently reaching out to the community to recruit families willing to host these college baseball players! They believe in housing players in welcoming homes in the communities they serve. Participating families will receive season tickets, free gear, and are recognized on host family night. Host families are not expected to feed players or provide transportation, but are welcome to if they would like.