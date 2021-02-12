Hot shooting hand propels Lady Rams past Carrboro in conference matchup

Reidsville’s pressure defense and fast start on the offensive end, led to a dominant 84-52 win over the Lady Jaguars in Mid-State 2A Conference play Thursday night.

The Lady Rams were intense out of the gate beginning with back-to-back steals that resulted in coast-to-coast scores by Amani Smalls and Chlo’e McGhee for the two-possession advantage. After Carrboro coughed up their fourth turnover of the first quarter, McGhee came through again on the next trip up the floor knocking down a 3-pointer to make it 8-0. Smalls got in on the action again, knocking down another trey for the 14-4 lead near the mid-way point. McGhee’s hot-hand continued with a steal and score followed by a corner 3-point bucket for a 21-6 advantage. Smalls then came up with another strip and score which resulted in an old-fashioned 3-point play to close out the opening frame with a dominant 32-7 lead.

That momentum carried over to the second quarter beginning with a put-back bucket by Mariah Wilson on the Lady Rams first possession of the second quarter. Intense pressure fueled the transition game as the lead ballooned to 28 points near the four minute mark. That huge lead allowed the Lady Rams starters to take a lengthy breather for the rest of the half as they closed out with score by Kennedy Hooper to make it 49-22 Reidsville at the half.