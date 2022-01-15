Hot start propels Reidsville to big league win over McMichael

Reidsville wasn’t nearly as productive for the majority of the third quarter as head coach Jason Ross experimented with a variety of different lineups. But they closed strong with transition scores, a hook shot by Landon Denny and another perimeter 3-pointer by Peoples for a 68-33 edge heading into the fourth period.

“As a coach, I had to get to a point where I trust all my guys and I trust all of my guys now. I’m putting them in there because I believe in them and they believe in themselves and they have shown they can get it done,” Ross said.

By then, it was just a matter of running out the clock as the Rams closed out the win.

The Rams entered the game still smarting from a disappointing 72-56 loss to Thomasville Jan. 7 and Ross said the team was ready to put that game in the rear view mirror.

“This was probably the best week of practice we have had since we started the season. Our guys were engaged. Last Friday night left a bad taste in our mouth and they challenged each other and we challenged them and it transitioned to the court tonight,” Ross said.

Matthew Wright and Jayden Moore each had 18 points to pace the Phoenix. Moore hit four 3’s, and Wright added a pair as well.