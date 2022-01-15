Hot start propels Reidsville to big league win over McMichael

After an early season filled with peaks and valleys, everything finally seemed to fall into place as Reidsville set the tone early in what turned out to be a 76-54 2A Conference 34 victory over cross-county rival McMichael Friday night.
The Rams were clicking on all cylinders in the opening minutes as they created steals which turned into transition buckets. In addition, they were equally adept running their half court sets which led to a 9-0 run at the 4:42 mark of the opening frame.
McMichael’s Cody Beck finally broke the scoring drought with a layup, but a 3-pointer by Cam Peoples, a spin move and score by Amari Baggett, and bucket in the post by Landon Denny, increased the RHS lead to 16-2. The Phoenix added a couple of late scores down the stretch however, as they cut the lead to 18-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Three-consecutive scores by Baggett on the break and a plethora of 3-point baskets by Peoples, Eric Neal and Mekki Lee helped Reidsville slip into the fast lane as they outscored McMichael 31-15 in the second quarter, closing out the half up 49-21.
In addition to the starters, the Rams bench proved to be a factor in the first half too. They not only gave some of the starters a break, but also helped wear down a depleted DMHS team that has been coping with injuries over the last several weeks.
Reidsville wasn’t nearly as productive for the majority of the third quarter as head coach Jason Ross experimented with a variety of different lineups. But they closed strong with transition scores, a hook shot by Landon Denny and another perimeter 3-pointer by Peoples for a 68-33 edge heading into the fourth period.
“As a coach, I had to get to a point where I trust all my guys and I trust all of my guys now. I’m putting them in there because I believe in them and they believe in themselves and they have shown they can get it done,” Ross said.
By then, it was just a matter of running out the clock as the Rams closed out the win.
The Rams entered the game still smarting from a disappointing 72-56 loss to Thomasville Jan. 7 and Ross said the team was ready to put that game in the rear view mirror.
“This was probably the best week of practice we have had since we started the season. Our guys were engaged. Last Friday night left a bad taste in our mouth and they challenged each other and we challenged them and it transitioned to the court tonight,” Ross said.
Matthew Wright and Jayden Moore each had 18 points to pace the Phoenix. Moore hit four 3’s, and Wright added a pair as well.
Peoples had a game-high 20 points and knocked down five 3-point baskets. Baggett added 18, and Al Lee had 13 on a balanced night where 10 Rams players scored at least 2 points.
It was the first time the two teams had played one another in nearly two years. Reidsville won the previous matchup 55-46 on Jan. 22, 2020. The teams did not play in 2021 due to the COVID-19 condensed season.
UP NEXT
Reidsville (2-1, 4-4) travels to take on Morehead (2-3, 10-4) next Tuesday.
McMichael (0-5, 2-11) has a home game versus Magna Vista (1-4, 4-6) the following Wednesday.
BOX SCORE
R;18;31;19;8;—;76
M;6;15;12;19;—;54