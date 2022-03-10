Houchins notches first career win as Morehead bounces back in shootout at Carlisle

“Hayden Friese really went out there and put us on his back. He’s a senior leader and when I gave him the ball he said ‘coach, I’m going to get you your first varsity win of your career’ and he did just that,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.

MHS players Anderson Nance, Friese and Chesley Holt all had three RBIs each to lead the way offensively. In addition, Landon Woods was 1 for 2 and scored three runs and Lucas Lynn was 2 for 3 on the night. The Panthers had eight stolen bases over the course of the game.

Friese picked up the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings pitched. Lucas Brooks got the save in the final two innings and struck out two Carlisle batters.

The Chiefs cycled through three pitchers including Bryson Brady, Kale Richardson and Colby Cunningham who struck out 9 Panthers.

It was Houchins first career win and it wasn’t something his players forgot in the postgame celebration.