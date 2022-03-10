Houchins notches first career win as Morehead bounces back in shootout at Carlisle

MARTINSVILLE, VA. – Following the disappointment of the 5-1 loss to cross-county rival Rockingham in the home season opener March 4, the Morehead baseball team responded accordingly with a 12-8 victory over Carlisle March 8.
This one certainly wasn’t missing any action from an offensive standpoint as a combined total of a 20 runs, 16 hits and 14 stolen bases clearly illustrates.
Through three-consecutive regular season losses to begin the 2022 campaign, the Chiefs problems haven’t been putting runners in scoring position in losses to The Burlington School, Northwest Guilford and Morehead - where they scored a total of 21 runs. Stopping the opposition has been the issue and that was the same situation coming out of the gate versus the Panthers.
MHS plated three runs in the bottom of the first, but Carlisle answered with a pair in the top of the second inning to cut the MHS lead to 3-2.
Morehead scored four more for the 7-2 advantage in the bottom of the second followed by a three-inning scoring lull by both teams.
After allowing two more Chiefs scores, the Panthers seemed to put the game out of reach with a big sixth inning, plating five more runs for the 12-4 lead.
Carlisle made it interesting in the top of the seventh as they scored four more runs, but the Panthers big cushion was too much to overcome.
“Hayden Friese really went out there and put us on his back. He’s a senior leader and when I gave him the ball he said ‘coach, I’m going to get you your first varsity win of your career’ and he did just that,” Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins said.
MHS players Anderson Nance, Friese and Chesley Holt all had three RBIs each to lead the way offensively. In addition, Landon Woods was 1 for 2 and scored three runs and Lucas Lynn was 2 for 3 on the night. The Panthers had eight stolen bases over the course of the game.
Friese picked up the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings pitched. Lucas Brooks got the save in the final two innings and struck out two Carlisle batters.
The Chiefs cycled through three pitchers including Bryson Brady, Kale Richardson and Colby Cunningham who struck out 9 Panthers.
It was Houchins first career win and it wasn’t something his players forgot in the postgame celebration.
“It was very special. It’s just another game and I’m going to treat it as such, but it was very special to get that first one under my belt. I’ve got a good group of kids and after we won, they all jumped around and tackled me. It was a surreal moment, but it’s just one win and they know it is time to get after it. We’ve got three games next week, so I’m trying to go 3-0,” Houchins said.
UP NEXT: Morehead (1-1) hits the road to take on Magna Vista next Monday followed by back-to-back cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference games at Reidsville (1-2) Tuesday followed by the second half in the series Friday in Eden. Carlisle (0-3) hosts Forsyth Home Educators (3-0) March 15.
Houchins knows his team has got to be prepared with three games on deck in five days as the Mid-State 2A Conference race shifts into high gear.
“We know every opponent we play can beat us. When you step out on that field you’ve got to be ready to play. We are going to treat it as such and we are going to get Reidsville’s best shot, but we are going to give them our best shot too and we are going to see what happens,” the coach said.
BOX SCORE
M 3 4 0 0 0 5 X 12 7 2
C 0 2 0 0 0 2 4 8 9 0