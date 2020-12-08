How Beamer plans to navigate ‘chaotic’ few weeks finishing Oklahoma job, starting USC

“I have deep relationships with those players at Oklahoma, and I want to be loyal to those guys as well. And I don’t want to sweep the rug out from under them and leave them high and dry with two weeks left in our regular season with another opportunity to win a Big 12 championship. I didn’t think that was the right thing to do,” Beamer said. “I talked to the players on our [USC] team yesterday about trust, about communication, about loyalty, and I didn’t think it was fair to me to have that conversation with those guys, and then leave these guys high and dry out in Oklahoma.”

It helps Beamer that because of COVID-19, the NCAA has imposed a recruiting dead period — even if he stayed in South Carolina, he couldn’t meet any recruits in-person. On the other hand, he’ll have less than two weeks before the early signing period begins Dec. 16.

“If this was a contact period ... it certainly would change things, because I would be in living rooms tonight, without a doubt, and living rooms yesterday, and so on and so forth,” Beamer said.

Instead, Beamer said he and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley have had discussions, and he plans to do most of his South Carolina work — likely entailing a lot of time on the phone or in video calls — in the afternoons and evenings.