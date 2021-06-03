How Jon Scheyer became the coach-in-waiting to replace Mike Krzyzewski at Duke

Scheyer and Krzyzewski share Chicago roots, with Krzyzewski a product of the inner city and Scheyer from suburban Northbrook, Ill. Both left there to grow into men, start families and make their careers, with Krzyzewski playing and coaching at Army and Scheyer doing the same at Duke.

Scheyer, on Krzyzewski’s Duke staff since 2013, will become just the latest of Krzyzewski’s former assistants to become head coaches. Currently, former Duke assistants Tommy Amaker (Harvard), Chris Collins (Northwestern), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State), Johnny Dawkins (Central Florida), Jeff Capel (Pittsburgh), Mike Brey (Notre Dame) and Nate James (Austin Peay) are Division I head coaches.

As Krzyzewski aged into his 60s and 70s, names from his coaching tree were bandied about as his possible successors at Duke. Former Blue Devils assistant and player Steve Wojciechowski was also in that mix until he was fired as Marquette’s head coach last March following seven seasons.

Former Duke player and assistant coach Quin Snyder is currently in his seventh season coaching the Utah Jazz in the NBA. Speaking of the NBA, speculation was always rampant that former Butler coach Brad Stevens, who left that school in 2013 to become the Boston Celtics head coach, could be lured back to college coaching at Duke.