How long before state championship Murphy QB Kellen Rumfelt is back?

Now, it essentially only affects him when throwing, limiting his mobility on the follow through. His throwing program is progressing in the size and weight of balls he's throwing, but it will take him at least a few more weeks before he's ready to return to games.

"If it hurt when I threw, but I could still throw, that would be OK," Rumfelt said. "But I can't throw right now."

Before then, though, Rumfelt will still likely be contributing for the Bulldogs. He is working toward playing some wide receiver, a position thinner than expected due to Cole Laney shifting over to play quarterback. And taking the field on defense isn't out of the question. Watson said that in some ways, the switch has been beneficial for both players.

"Kellen is learning some about wide receiver, and Cole is learning about pass routes and understanding defenses," Watson said. "It's a little different perspective for them."

Rumfelt's health would feel like more of an emergency if the rest of the team wasn't so formidable.