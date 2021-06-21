 Skip to main content
Howell named preseason first-team All-American by Walter Camp
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s star continues to rise after being named to the 2021 preseason first-team All-American players to watch-list.

 COURTESY UNC ATHLETICS

CHAPEL HILL – Carolina QB Sam Howell has been named preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. The Indian Trail, N.C. native enters his junior season having already thrown for 7,227 yards and 68 TDs with a 64.4 completion percentage in 25 games. His 68 TD passes are the most through a sophomore season in ACC history and are tied for the school record.

Last season, Howell threw for 3,586 yards and 30 TDs, while completing 68.1% of his passes. His 30 TD passes led the ACC and ranked sixth nationally. He was a second-team All-ACC selection, a Manning Award finalist, and a Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award semifinalist.

Walter Camp, considered the "Father of American Football," first named an All-American team in 1889. The 2021 season will be the 132nd edition of the team.

In late November, the 2021 All-America teams will be selected by the head coaches and sports information directors of the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools and will be certified by

Marcum's New Haven-based accounting firm.

For up-to-date information on Carolina football, visit GoHeels.com/Football and follow on Twitter (@TarHeelFootball), Instagram (@tarheelfootball) and Facebook (Facebook.com/TarHeelFootball).

2021 North Carolina Football Schedule

Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 versus Georgia State, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 versus Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 2 versus Duke, TBA

Oct. 9 versus Florida State University, TBA

Oct. 16 versus Miami, TBA

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 versus Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 11 at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 20 versus Wofford, TBA

Nov. 26 at NC State

