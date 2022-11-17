 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HSXtra.com football Coach's Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

  • 0
HS Football (copy)

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague on what his team needs to do Friday night to beat Forest City Chase: “They’ve given up points to a few people, but they’ve scored a bunch of points against everybody they’ve played. We realize we’re probably not going to stop them offensively, but we have to slow them down and score some points ourselves to have a chance to win the game.”

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

It's the third week of the NCHSAA football playoffs, and that means the Reidsville Rams are just getting into the meat of their schedule. The perennial Class 2-A title contenders are home Friday night against Forest City Chase.

Longtime Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took time out from his game prep to talk with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup. Here are the highlights (full video interviews at HSXtra.com):

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the playoff game vs. Chase

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 8 Charlotte Independence (11-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (10-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 14 Northwest Guilford (10-2) at No. 6 Matthews Weddington (11-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (8-4) at No. 2 West Henderson (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 8 Forest City Chase (12-0) at No. 1 Reidsville (11-1), 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History-Making-Win!

History-Making-Win!

RALEIGH – No. 1 seed McMichael (37-3) rallied from a 25-23 loss in the first set, to sweep the final three to secure the volleyball team’s fir…

With season on the line, Panthers beat Falcons to stay alive in NFC South race

With season on the line, Panthers beat Falcons to stay alive in NFC South race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers’ season was on the line Thursday night at Bank of America Stadium. Atlanta entered the week tied for first in the NFC South, but the Panthers clawed their way back into playoff contention by beating the Falcons 25-15. The win puts Carolina just 1.5 games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers’ defense responded in dominant ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert