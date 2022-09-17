HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: No. 1 Grimsley 35, No. 2 Southeast Guilford 7

Where

Bill Slayton Athletic Field, Greensboro

Why the Whirlies won

Grimsley QB Ryan Stephens, playing at his former school for the first time, ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns and passed 137 yards to lead the Whirlies past Southeast Guilford 35-7 in the Metro 4-A Conference opener for both teams. Stephens got a complementary performance from fellow senior Jacarion Maynard (85 yards, 2 TDs rushing) at running back, and Grimsley capitalized on a pair of special-teams mistakes by the Falcons in the first half.

Stephens, who has been splitting time with freshman Faizon Brandon at quarterback, played all but one series Friday night and did exactly what the Whirlies and coach Darryl Brown needed him to do: protect the ball and manage the game.

“We talked about it this week, staying poised and staying within himself,” Brown said. “He’s a good runner, and we like to use him that way. He made a lot of tough, tough runs tonight.”

Both Grimsley touchdowns in the opening 24 minutes were set up by Southeast special-teams miscues – a fumble on the opening kickoff and a blocked punt.

“The two special-teams plays were huge,” Brown said, although he was disappointed in his team’s nine penalties.

Why the Falcons lost

The night started badly for Southeast when a high onside kickoff to open the game was muffed and Stephens scored six plays later. Things got worse in the first quarter when senior Cam Williams was knocked out of the game with an injury that left him in street clothes for the second half. His absence hurt coach Earl Bates’ Falcons on both sides of the ball.

“Guys have to step and that’s the nature of the game,” Bates said. “We’re not going to sit here and feel sorry for ourselves.”

Early in the second quarter, a low snap prevented Southeast punter Aidan Bonde from getting off a kick and Grimsley scored seven plays later. The Whirlies converted a third-and-27 on that drive with a 36-yard pass from Stephens to Terrell Anderson.

“Our guy jumped to get the ball and we thought he had it, but he didn’t make the play and they recovered,” Bates said of the opening kickoff. “Good teams make you pay for that.”

The big drive

Leading 14-0, Grimsley went 64 yards in seven plays on its first possession of the second half by mixing the run and the pass efficiently. Stephens ran the final 13 yards on a keeper to put the Whirlies firmly in control.

Three things we learned

1. Grimsley has a stable of running backs. With breakout sophomore Mitchell Summers sidelined for a night, senior Jacarion Maynard stepped into the role of featured back for the Whirlies and ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns. Senior leader Khalil Stimpson, primarily a linebacker, added 87 yards on three carries. “When we get Mitchell back and have all three of them that’s nice because all three provide a different dynamic,” Brown said.

2. Southeast needs to get its running game going. Bates wants his teams to be physical and get downhill, but it was an uphill battle all night for the Falcons against a Grimsley front that features 6-foot-6, 355-pound Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett and 6-3, 315-pound sophomore Andre Hill. Southeast was held to 63 yards on 19 rushes. “We knew they were big and strong on the inside,” Bates said, “and we knew that a lot of the time we’d have to double those big guys and their linebackers ran free on us. Trying to get to the second level was very difficult.”

3. The Whirlies’ defense is developing nicely. Grimsley held Southeast to 40 yards in the first half and 201 yards for the game and picked off two Bryson Serrano passes. “We’ve gotten better each week defensively,” Brown said. “We’re young over there, but we’re playing pretty sound and hard and guys are getting after it. It’s good to see.”

Stars

Grimsley — QB Ryan Stephens 11-of-17 passing, 137 yards, 9 rushes, 88 yards, 3 TDs; RB Jacarion Maynard 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs; RB/LB Khalil Stimpson 3 carries, 87 yards; WR Terrell Anderson 5 catches, 60 yards; DE Bryce Davis blocked punt, sack, PBU; DT Jamaal Jarrett INT; DB Deon McLaughlin INT.

Southeast Guilford — QB Bryson Serrano 12-of-28 passing, 138 yards, 2 INTs; RB Tyshawn Wall 20 carries, 67 yards; WR Khaleb Mosley 4 catches, 59 yards.

What they said

“We played hard. It was a tough loss. The score got away from us there at the end with those big runs. We’ll bounce back. We’ll get ‘em ready next week. We don’t have a lot of time to worry about this one.” – Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach

“Any time you go on the road in this conference, especially in a place like this, and find a way to get a win that’s good. It doesn’t matter what the score is.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

Records

Grimsley: 1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0 overall.

Southeast Guilford: 0-1 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall.

Up next

Grimsley: Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall), Sept. 23.

Southeast Guilford: Northern Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overall), Sept. 23.

Scoring summary

Grimsley 7 7 7 14 — 35

SEG 0 0 7 0 — 7

Gr – Ryan Stephens 4 run (Jackson Henry kick), 1st, 9:12

Gr – Jacarion Maynard 2 run (Henry kick), 2nd, 6:17

Gr – Stephens 13 run (Henry kick), 3rd, 8:53

SE – Elijah Davis 1 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 3rd, 4:25

Gr – Stephens 53 run (Henry kick), 4th, 10:23

Gr – Maynard 23 run (Henry kick), 4th, 2:29