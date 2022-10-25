HSXtra.com Football Top 10 Poll: Week 11

Very little changed in the HSXtra.com Football Top 10 heading into the final week of the regular season, with Grimsley still unbeaten and still unanimous at No. 1.
The marquee games this week are: No. 7 Eastern Guilford at No. 2 Dudley, No. 8 Southwest Guilford at No. 4 Northwest Guilford and No. 6 Southeast Guilford at No. 5 Page.
Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, who votes along with area coaches (first-place votes in parentheses):
1. GRIMSLEY (6)
Record: 9-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Northern Guilford
2. DUDLEY
Record: 7-2
People are also reading…
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 7 Eastern Guilford
3. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-1
Last week: 3
Friday: Morehead
4. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 7-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 8 Southwest Guilford
5. PAGE
Record: 5-4
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 6 Southeast Guilford
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-3
Last week: 5
Friday: At No. 5 Page
7. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 7-3
Last week: 7
Friday: At No. 2 Dudley
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-4
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 4 Northwest Guilford
9. SOUTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-4
Last week: 9
Friday: High Point Central
10. McMICHAEL
Record: 6-3
Last week: 10
Friday: At North Forsyth
Also receiving votes
Northern Guilford (4-5).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released Mondays at HSXtra.com.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Northern Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0, 9-0)
No. 7 Eastern Guilford (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (6-0, 7-2)
Morehead (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 3 Reidsville (5-0, 8-1)
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (5-1, 7-2)
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 5 Page (4-2, 5-4)
High Point Central (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4)
No. 10 McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)
ALSO PLAYING
Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.
Rabun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. (6-3) at High Point Christian (4-5)
Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6)
Smith (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 2-7 overall) at Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4)
Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Western Guilford (0-6 Metro 4-A, 0-9 overall) at Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8)