HSXtra.com Quick Take: No. 6 Reidsville 35, Eastern Alamance 28

A recap of Reidsville's 35-28 win over Eastern Alamance on Friday night:

Where

Community Stadium, Reidsville

Why the Rams won

Staring at the prospect of a second regular-season loss for the first time since 2015, Reidsville scored two touchdowns and intercepted four passes in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over Eastern Alamance.

After leading 21-7 with 5:52 left in the first quarter, coach Jimmy Teague’s Rams let the visitors back into the game with penalties, bad snaps and special-teams gaffes.

“The second quarter we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Teague said. “We were behind the chains, not just 5 yards but backed up second-and-20, second-and-25. Then the bad snap on the punt, it was just a comedy of errors.”

The Eagles tied the score with 23.3 seconds to play in the half and took the lead, 28-21, early in the fourth quarter.

With starting quarterback Al Lee on the bench battling leg cramps, Landon Denny led two scoring drives in the final period by completing seven of 10 passes for 81 yards. Logan Hammack’s extra-point kick was blocked after the first TD, leaving the Rams trailing 28-27.

“When we blocked the extra point, I thought, ‘Man, we’re in good shape now,’ because up until tonight our running game has been spot on,” Eastern Alamance coach John Kirby said.

But after Reidsville linebacker Aidan Mansfield came up with his second interception of the night and returned it to the Eagles’ 11, Trey Poteat ran 7 yards for a touchdown and Denny found freshman Kendre Harrison in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion pass.

Eastern Alamance drove to the Reidsville 38 in the closing seconds, but freshman Dionte Neal’s third interception of the night sealed the victory.

“The third and fourth quarters we came together for the first time as a team,” Teague said. “That’s what we have to have going forward.”

The case for the defense

Other than a nine-play, 47-yard TD drive that ended on the first play of the fourth quarter, Reidsville held Eastern Alamance to 17 yards in the second half. That’s the kind of effort the Rams didn’t get in their only loss, a 22-14 defeat at Page on Aug. 26 in which the Pirates ran for 319 yards and controlled the ball and the clock for most of the second half

“Our defensive guys did a great job of staying in their gaps,” Teague said of his team’s play Friday night. “When you’re a zone (blocking) team like they are, you have to stay in your gap because they cut back, they’re such good runners.”

For Eastern Alamance’s Kirby, it was simple: “They tackled better, and they loaded the box and put more in there than we could block.”

Three things we learned

1. Reidsville’s kids are more than all right. It was a big night for Rams freshmen Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison. Neal caught six passes for 35 yards and intercepted three passes, while Harrison contributed three tackles – including a half-sack – and caught two passes, one of them for a two-point conversion. “The sky’s the limit for both of them,” Teague said. “I don’t know if we’ve had a headier, smarter football player than Dionte Neal and he’s just an unbelievable young man, and Kendre made some big plays tonight.”

2. The Rams needed both of their quarterbacks. Junior Al Lee passed for 185 yards and two touchdowns, and senior Landon Denny threw for 81 yards and led the final two scoring drives. “I’ve been saying since Day 1 we’re very blessed to have two quality quarterbacks,” Teague said. “We don’t feel bad about putting either of them in there at any time.”

3. Special teams were an adventure for Reidsville. After recovering a muffed kickoff to set up their second touchdown of the opening two minutes, the Rams showed they have some work to do in the kicking game. They had to use all three of their first-half timeouts in the first quarter, two of them in kicking situations – one where they had too many men on the field and one where they didn’t have enough. They also snapped the ball over the punter’s head in the first half and allowed a defender to come up the middle to block an extra-point try late in the game. Yet, they found a way to win.

Stars

Eastern Alamance — QB Jason Ball 6-of-23 passing, 94 yards, 5 INTs, rushing TD; RB Tyrek Samuel 17 carries, 89 yards, 2 TDs; RB Josh Murray 21 carries, 72 yards, TD; WR Jasaih Thomas 3 catches, 59 yards.

Reidsville — QB Al Lee 15-of-22 passing, 185 yards, 2 TDs; QB Landon Denny 7-of-10 passing, 81 yards, 2-point conversion pass; RB Jeremiah Redd 9 carries, 51 yards, 2 TDs; WR Que’shyne Flippen 4 catches, 72 yards, TD; DB/WR Dionte Neal 3 INTs, 6 catches, 35 yards; LB Aidan Mansfield 9 tackles, 2 INTs.

What they said

“We play this game to expose us, and they exposed us in some areas tonight. Hopefully, we’ll grow from it and it will help us in the long run.” – John Kirby, Eastern Alamance coach

“This gives us a lot of confidence. Going in at halftime 21-21 we had a chance to either roll over or fight back, and we fought back and found a way to win. That shows a lot of character and makes me feel really good about where we’re headed now.” – Jimmy Teague, Reidsville coach

Records

Eastern Alamance: 3-1.

Reidsville: 3-1.

Up next

Eastern Alamance: At Western Alamance, Sept. 23.

Reidsville: Andrews, Sept. 16.

Scoring summary

Eastern Alamance 7 14 0 7 — 28

Reidsville 21 0 0 14 — 35

Re – Que’shyne Flippen 34 pass from Al Lee (Logan Hammack kick), 1st, 10:17

Re – Jeremiah Redd 33 run (Hammack kick), 1st, 10:07

EA – Josh Murray 1 run (Karsyn Johnson kick), 1st, 8:18

Re – J.D. McCain 21 pass from Lee (Hammack kick), 1st, 5:22

EA – Tyrek Samuel 11 run (Johnson kick), 2nd, 9:12

EA – Jason Ball 2 run (Johnson kick), 2nd, 23.3

EA – Samuel 1 run (Johnson kick), 4th, 11:51

Re – Redd 2 run (kick blocked), 4th, 5:20

Re – Trey Poteat 7 run (Kendre Harrison pass from Landon Denny), 4th, 2:55